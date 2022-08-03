Carolina Beach Police Department investigating death near Ocean Boulevard beach access

Read on www.wect.com
Chadbourn to add license plate reader cameras at town entrances, high crime areas
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -Chadbourn will soon have a dozen license plate reader cameras at all entrances to town. “We’ve got 12 different roads that come in to Chadbourn. And they will be at the city limits just barely in the city limits,” police chief Ken Elliott said. He...
UPDATE: Woman found dead on Carolina Beach identified
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Police Department has released new details on the investigation into the death of a woman found on the beach. The female has been identified as Lisa Midyett Kuhn, 56, from Willow Spring. Wednesday afternoon, Carolina Beach Police, Fire, and EMS were...
Suspect charged with murder in North Myrtle Beach Nacho Hippo shooting after victim dies
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The woman accused of shooting and killing a man inside a North Myrtle Beach Nacho Hippo is now facing a murder charge. Quentin Johnson, who is from the Loris area, was reportedly shot by a co-worker on Thursday night. “We are devastated to announce that our beloved Quentin passed […]
Leland Shooting Leaves Local Man Dead, Another Jailed
A Lake Waccamaw area man died in a Leland shooting Sunday. Another local man faces charges connected with the case, but is not charged with the death. Leland Police said Kwaze Walker, 22, with addresses in Bolton and Lake Waccamaw, was found shot to death in a home in the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive, Leland.
North Myrtle Beach Shooting Victim Dies, Charges Expected to be Upgraded
The victim of a shooting at the Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach has died. The shooting happened at 10:44 p.m. at the restaurant located at 850 North Beach Boulevard across from Barefoot Landing. The suspect identified as Lafredia Cortlet Todd, was arrested not far from the location of the incident and has been charged with attempted murder. The charge is expected to be upgraded after the victim identified as Quentin Johnson died. His death was confirmed by Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler yesterday. Todd and Johnson were co-workers at the restaurant and according to lawyers representing Johnson’s family, it appears that the restaurant knew about previous violent threats and said that the shooting could have been prevented.
Boiling Spring Lake Police Department breaks ground for new facility
Boiling Spring Lake, NC (WWAY)– It was a big day for the Boiling Springs Lake Police as a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new police department facility that will soon be under construction. With the city growing, the police department has outgrown their current building, so this expansion...
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person. Commissioners hope to break ground on Project Grace soon, but still awaiting LGC approval. Commissioners hope to break ground on Project Grace soon, but still awaiting LGC approval. ‘We’ve got to learn to live with it’: Columbus County health director talks...
Pender County law enforcement agencies take part in month-long active shooter training
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies in the county are undergoing an active shooter training, practicing a situational scenario at a high school in Rocky Point. An active school shooter was one of the many scenarios the Pender County Sheriff’s Office focused on in its...
Oak Island announces partnership to place rescue tubes at all 65 beach accesses
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Oak Island has announced a partnership with the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation to provide rescue tubes and information at all 65 of its public beach accesses. The tubes and signs have been ordered, and the town expects them to be installed by the Labor Day Holiday on September 5.
Man charged with starting July fire on North Myrtle Beach island
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities have charged a 36-year-old man with starting a fire in July that damaged a North Myrtle Beach island managed by the university. Lucas Standridge admitted to starting the July 17 fire on Waties Island, according to a CCU Department of Public Safety incident report. He was arrested by North […]
Commissioners hope to break ground on Project Grace soon, but still awaiting LGC approval
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person. Man pleads guilty to role in...
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding suspect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a suspect currently being investigated for their role in the theft of a church’s grill. The male suspect was recently captured on surveillance cameras at a gas station in Fair Bluff, per the report....
Horry County Planning Commission approves request to rezone 32 acres in Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Planning Commission heard a request to rezone 32.87 acres of land on Hospitality Lane at the intersection of Highways 501 and 31 at a meeting Thursday night. CI Myrtle Beach LLC requested to rezone the land from its current Commercial Forest Agriculture (CFA) and Highway Commercial (HC) […]
‘We’ve got to learn to live with it’: Columbus County health director talks about recent COVID-related deaths, rise in cases
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - When it comes to transmission of the COVID-19 virus across North Carolina, Bladen and Columbus Counties are among nearly 60 counties considered to have high levels. Columbus County reported four COVID-related deaths within the past month after not seeing any since early March. “With the...
South Carolina appeals court upholds conviction for Horry County man who beat another to death with a bat while yelling racial slurs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Court of Appeals released a decision Wednesday upholding a 58-year-old Horry County man’s voluntary manslaughter conviction. James Richard Rosenbaum was indicted in 2016 for killing Roy Davis, who was beaten to death with a baseball bat in Rosenbaum’s house while Rosenbaum yelled racial slurs at him. Rosenbaum […]
Lumberton man arrested for stealing truck after police chase
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested James Allen Lowery for stealing a truck and trailer from Whiteville on Tuesday, August 2. Per a Whiteville Police Department release, a call alerted them to the theft of the truck from a parking lot at 1:04 p.m. Just five minutes later, a Wilmington police officer spotted the truck on Madison Street and attempted to stop it.
‘Multiple’ Lake EMS Members Involved in San Jose Incident
Several members of Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary were involved in the series of events that led to the department losing its contract with the county, according to a statement from Columbus County Commissioners. Commissioners issued a more detailed description today (Wednesday) on the incident involving Chief Shannon Worrell,...
