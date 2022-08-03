ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

MI Appellate Court hears case of jailed Holland restaurant owner

By Michael Martin
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vsbBr_0h3klXxk00

The state appellate court heard testimony this week regarding the case of Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, who was arrested and jailed last year for refusing to comply with local COVID-19 health mandates.

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney has owned and operated Marlena's Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland for years.

She ended up in a legal mess last year, refusing to comply with local COVID health mandates, such as masking and social distancing inside her restaurant.

Pavlos-Hackney was arrested March 19 on a civil contempt charge, issued after Attorney General Dana Nessel says she repeatedly defied local health orders saying she was first contacted by local health officials in November of 2020 regarding reports that she was allowing customers to dine indoors while not permitted to do so.

Ingham County Judge Wanda Stokes issued a bench warrant for Pavlos-Hackney on March 5 after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) told the court that her restaurant was still operating.

She paid two fines totaling $15,000 to the court. Soon after, her attorney Robert Baker was able to arrange for her release.

After a drawn out process of coordinating with MDARD, Marlena was able to open her restaurant back up in September.

Now, they have taken the case in front of the Michigan Court of Appeals in an attempt to get that $15,000 back, and to get some legal questions about the case answered.

Baker says their camp has yet to receive a full and accurate transcript of Marlena's arraignment hearing that happened last year in Ingham County. They believe some of her civil rights related to due process may have been violated.

They are also questioning the venue of the charges, asking why she was charged out of Ingham County, when her restaurant is located within Allegan County.

The appeals court could make some determinations in the case, simply close it out without further discussion, or send the case back to a lower court for them to answer the questions.

A decision is expected in one to three months time.

The case against Marlena's Bistro and Pizzeria
March 19, 2021 Marlena is Arrested
March 20, 2021 Restaurant is Closed After Arrest
March 20, 2021 Supporters Gather in Front of Restaurant
March 20, 2021 Attorney Baker Speaks After Arrest
March 22, 2021 MI GOP Holds Press Conference at Restaurant
March 22, 2021 Motion Filed to Have Marlena Released from Jail
March 23, 2021 Marlena Released from Jail
March 26, 2021 — Lawmakers Say Marlena Unfairly Targeted
April 14, 2021 — Documents Filed to Dismiss Case
April 27, 2021 Court transcript discrepancies alleged
August 8, 2021 Working to Reopen Restaurant
September 8, 2021 Marlena's Bistro Sets Reopening Date
September 21, 2021 — Marlena'a Bistro Opens Back Up

Comments / 47

Lynn is fed up!
2d ago

Sending love to Marlena from Kalamazoo! I followed her story, and Carl the barbers story very closely. Once these three witches (whitmer, benson, and nessel) are given their walking papers, I imagine things will be resettled for Marlena. And criminal charges will be filed against the appropriate people in this situation, not the business owners trying to beep their life afloat.

Reply(4)
42
michelle@Nicholai
2d ago

Do not ever forget what our government did to us during the pandemic. It was a trial run and the latest primary shows us all that their people must be in positions in order to move past the trial. Many sheep fell hard for this and will soon lead us to a country now not sovereign and no freedoms! Stand tall lady we are all behind you! I think they may soon find they have poked the sleeping giants and we are wide awake.

Reply(4)
19
Michael Brock
2d ago

lock her up ppl like her care more about money than the common good by way of health precautions of others they had ppp loans for businesses like hers maybe she got one of those too......

Reply(8)
14
 

