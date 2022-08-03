The Hundred: James Vince hits 71 from 41 balls as defending champions Southern Brave crush Welsh Fire

Read on www.skysports.com
Jamaica's golden girl Elaine Thompson-Herah wins her first Commonwealth Games title in the women's 100m final while England's Daryll Neita secures bronze
Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clinched her first Commonwealth Games 100m title as Daryll Neita's challenge failed to materialise. The 30-year-old ran 10.95 seconds while England's Neita could only manage bronze after a shocking start. Jamaica's Thompson-Herah had not previously won an individual Commonwealth Games title before despite claiming five Olympic...
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica beat Australia for first time to top Pool A
The Sunshine Girls' 57-55 result saw them come back from a six-goal deficit heading into the final quarter. Jamaica's highly experienced shooter Jhaniele Fowler displayed her trademark accuracy to score 47 of her team's 57 goals and their 17-9 final quarter secured their historic victory. The result means that Jamaica...
'This is something I've been so desperately wanting my whole career': Maddie Hinch's goalkeeping heroics see England through to Commonwealth Games hockey final after semi-final shootout win over holders New Zealand
Of course Maddie Hinch was the hero. When England’s tense semi-final with defending champions New Zealand went to a shootout, all eyes turned to the goalkeeper in the ‘banana suit’. And just like in the Olympic final at Rio 2016, Hinch did not slip up. Her four...
SkySports
Marc Cucurella: Chelsea confirm transfer agreement for Brighton defender worth in excess of £60m
Chelsea have completed the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton in a deal worth in excess of £60m. The 24-year-old, who has agreed a six-year deal, was registered in time to feature against Everton on Saturday Night Football, live on Sky Sports. Chelsea took a dig at Brighton when...
SkySports
Lionesses: What are the transfer futures of England's Euro-winning WSL stars
What does the future hold for some of the WSL-based Lionesses who led England to Euro glory over the summer? Sky Sports takes a look... Russo's contract is up at the end of this season and after a summer of startling form, she's become one of the most in-demand strikers on the planet.
SkySports
The Hundred: Alex Hales hits 58 from 41 balls as Trent Rockets blast past Birmingham Phoenix
Trent Rockets outthought and eventually outplayed Birmingham Phoenix. Their assured bowling display limited Phoenix to 143 after 100 balls for seven wickets. The Rockets chased down that result confidently, with Colin Munro delivering 36 from 22 balls to keep the scoreboard ticking along in the early going. Joe Root scored...
SkySports
Are Leicester the forgotten team in the Premier League? Jones Knows says back them for a top-six finish
Are Leicester the forgotten team in the Premier League? With Wesley Fofana fit and an improving young squad, Jones Knows is jumping on the Foxes bandwagon. 2pts on Leicester to finish in the top-six (6/1 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!) Being able to legitimately forgive a downturn in performance...
SkySports
Shergar Cup: Great Britain and Ireland dominate at Ascot as Neil Callan and Jamie Spencer land doubles
Great Britain and Ireland dominated the Shergar Cup at Ascot on Saturday as Neil Callan took home the Silver Saddle trophy. Led by captain Jamie Spencer, Great Britain and Ireland won five contests on the expanded eight-race card to leave defending champions the Ladies, Europe and the Rest of the World well behind.
England defeat world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final
England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Games netball semi-final against Australia.England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage...
BBC
South Africa 26-10 New Zealand: All Blacks fall to fifth defeat in last six Tests
Tries: Arendse, Le Roux Cons: Pollard 2 Pens: Pollard 3 Drop-goal Pollard. New Zealand fell to a fifth defeat in their last six Tests as they lost 26-10 against South Africa in their Rugby Championship opener in Nelspruit. Wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, who was later sent off, crossed for the first...
SkySports
The Hundred: Eoin Morgan finds form before London Spirit edge Oval Invincibles by three runs in thriller
Eoin Morgan slammed 47 from 29 balls and Jason Roy's batting woes continued with a golden duck before London Spirit edged Oval Invincibles by three runs in a Hundred thriller after quelling a formidable fightback... Story of the match. Morgan quit as England white-ball captain in late June with his...
SkySports
Swindon 0-0 Salford: Harry McKirdy sent off in stalemate at County Ground
Swindon rallied following the first-half dismissal of Harry McKirdy to claim their first point of the season with a 0-0 draw at home to Salford. McKirdy felt he should have had a penalty after 25 minutes when Theo Vassell bundled him over in the box, but the referee waived away claims for a spot kick.
Delicious Orie inspired by Anthony Joshua as he targets Commonwealth Games gold
England’s Delicious Orie is hoping a good luck message from former sparring partner and “inspiration” Anthony Joshua will boost his bid for Commonwealth Games gold.Super-heavyweight Orie secured a medal in his home city on Thursday night with an impressive display against experienced Trinidadian Nigel Paul, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist.Orie, one of eight English boxers to guarantee themselves a medal at Birmingham, faces New Zealand’s Leuila Mau’u in his semi-final on Saturday.“If Anthony Joshua sees this I’d say ‘please give me a message’,” said Orie, who was born in Russia before moving to Birmingham with his parents when he...
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: England thrash New Zealand to top group as Katherine Brunt stars with ball
Brunt took two early wickets to set the tone as an excellent bowling performance from England limited to New Zealand to just 71-9 from their 20 overs at Edgbaston, with Issy Wong (2-10) and Sarah Glenn (2-13) also claiming two dismissals. England cruised to their target as Sophia Dunkley (19)...
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: England knocked out in semi-finals as India win by four runs at Edgbaston
Mandhana scored 61 runs from just 32 balls as India posted 164-5 from their 20 overs, with Freya Kemp (2-22) the only England bowler to take multiple wickets. England looked to be in control when captain Nat Sciver (41) and wicketkeeper Amy Jones (31) formed a 54-run partnership for the fourth wicket, before Jones was run out in the 17th over and Sciver was run out in the 18th.
SkySports
Super League: Liam Marshall's hat-trick helps Wigan Warriors put Warrington Wolves to the sword
A converted try from Ben Currie had Warrington 6-4 up at the break, with Sam Halsall's unconverted score on the stroke of half-time - just moments after the Wolves had blown an opportunity to go further in front - ensuring Wigan remained in touching distance. Jake Bibby put the hosts...
SkySports
Stoke City 2-0 Blackpool: Harry Clarke and Jacob Brown steer Potters to victory
Stoke's home Championship campaign began with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Blackpool. The Potters, who sat bottom after a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Millwall on the opening weekend of the season, took control of the fixture after the half hour mark. Arsenal loanee Harry Clarke nodded in on...
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back 6/1 Arsenal's Ben White to be carded vs Crystal Palace - Jones Knows
After a hugely successful 2021/22 season with +64 profit gained, our tipster Jones Knows' best bets column is back and full of betting gold for the opening weekend. Super 6 is back with a £1,000,000 jackpot to start the season, focusing on the six biggest games across the Premier League weekend.
SkySports
Super League: Sunday's talking points and team news
St Helens vs Castleford Tigers (1pm) Kristian Woolf believes the return of Tommy Makinson will prove beneficial for St Helens for a multitude of reasons when they host Castleford on Sunday. Saints are aiming to bounce back from a surprise 44-12 defeat away to Salford Red Devils last week and...
SkySports
Premier League top goalscorer betting - Back 33/1 Callum Wilson, says Jones Knows
In his series of betting previews for the new season, tipster Jones Knows is backing Callum Wilson at 33/1 to win the Premier League Golden Boot. 1pt EW on Callum Wilson to win the Premier League Golden Boot (33/1 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!) For all the hype of...
