The Hundred: James Vince hits 71 from 41 balls as defending champions Southern Brave crush Welsh Fire

England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Games netball semi-final against Australia.England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage...

