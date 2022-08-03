ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Hill, OH

Previewing the Indian Hill, Moeller and Sycamore football seasons: HS Insider

By Mike Dyer
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40TMSj_0h3klIy500

Welcome back, high school football.

The Friday Night Frenzy returns this month with plenty of storylines from some of the best teams around Greater Cincinnati high school football.

On Wednesday, the WCPO High School Insider podcast visited the Kenwood Towne Centre Chick-fil-A (7875 Montgomery Road) to highlight the Indian Hill, Moeller and Sycamore football teams.

The coaches and players discussed the expectations for this season and offered insight into what makes high school football so special every fall.

This was the third of four special episodes previewing the high school football season. The WCPO High School Insider visited the Fort Wright and Western Hills Chick-fil-A restaurants this week to highlight teams in those surrounding areas.

The podcast will highlight Fairfield and Winton Woods Thursday at the Fairfeld location (6305 South Gilmore Road, Fairfield).

Watch this episode in the player above, or listen and subscribe to the audio podcast below.

Subscribe to High School Insider with Mike Dyer podcast:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sycamore, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Fairfield, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Cincinnati, OH
Education
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Indian Hill, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Football
Indian Hill, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
seehafernews.com

Legion State Champs Eliminated At Great Lakes Regional

A hugely successful summer baseball season has come to an end in Michigan for the Manitowoc American Legion varsity team. Legion Post-88 dropped a pair of very competitive games Thursday (August 4th) at the Great Lakes Regional Tournament in Midland, Michigan. The Wisconsin Triple A champs were edged by Illinois...
MANITOWOC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Season#Football Teams#American Football#Highschoolsports#Fairfeld
WLWT 5

Cincinnati chef Christian Gill wins Food Network game show

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati chef and familiar face on Food Network has once again been crowned champion!. Local chef Christian Gill brought home the big prize after winning "Guy's Grocery Games: Summer Games." We've been following him during his rise to the top. Gill won the top prize, a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

National Tractor Pull Championship returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green anticipates its biggest weekend of the year as the annual National Tractor Pull Championship returns. For the 55th consecutive year, a parade of massive monster vehicles will compete at the Wood County Fairgrounds located on 13800 W Poe Rd., Bowling Green. This year...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
247Sports

Cincinnati football: Luke Fickell previews Arkansas opener, updates QB competition

Reigning AAC champion and College Football Playoff entrant Cincinnati travels to Arkansas for this season's opener, a seismic matchup for sixth-year head coach Luke Fickell and staff against one of the SEC's half-dozen teams expected to be ranked inside the preseason top 25. The Razorbacks won nine games last season and welcome back KJ Jefferson at quarterback while the Bearcats replace numerous starters after a school-record nine NFL Draft selections.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

Horse escapes track during harness race program

XENIA — A harness racing accident Wednesday at the Greene County Fair turned into a potentially dangerous situation when a horse got loose and left the track. The incident occurred during the third race of the evening. A three horse collision saw Tugboat Tuffy, the No. 4 entry ridden by Bucky Troute, run free after Troute was dislodged from his cart. The horse eventually found an open gate on the east end of the track and ran at high speed through the opening.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service

COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
ORRVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

Three great pizza places in Ohio

Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Sebastian's Greek Restaurant on Cincinnati's West Side sells to new owner

CINCINNATI — The founder of a longtime Cincinnati staple is embarking on a new chapter. Sebastian's Greek Restaurant founder Alex Vassilou announced he has sold his longstanding restaurant to his friend and fellow restauranteur Adel Samaan. Watch the latest headlines for August 3rd in the player above. Details of...
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy