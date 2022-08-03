ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore leaders addressing how to combat carjackings

By Brittney Verner
 2 days ago
There has been an increase in carjackings throughout Baltimore City this year compared to this time last year, and it has left many residents terrified.

Now, some city leaders are talking about how they’re working to combat this violent crime.

According to Baltimore City Councilman James Torrence, from District 7, some of the more recent carjackings have had some similarities.

That’s why Torrence, and other leaders throughout the city, are giving tips on how people can avoid becoming the next victim.

“That’s why we’re addressing lighting in areas," Councilman Torrence said. "We're addressing and pruning back trees and things that we can do as a city. If there’s a light out, we’re getting it fixed. If there’s lighting that is not at the current level that it needs to be, we’re fixing that as well."

In the 3500 block of Roland Avenue, a 68-year-old man was robbed for his car at gunpoint last Saturday.

That same morning, 39-year-old Chelsea Nicolette was hit by her own car after it was stolen from her while delivering Amazon packages in the Hampden neighborhood.

So far this year, there have been 391 carjackings.

Councilman Torrence said by neighbors getting cameras and joining Baltimore’s City watch program, it can help to identify the people committing these crimes.

“We will give you $150 if you get a doorbell camera or any camera that you can connect to our City watch program," Councilman Torrence said. "That information allows us to get good quality arrest, as well as, we’re able to have that video evidence so that it is a good conviction once we get there."

Councilman Torrence said some of the more recent carjackings have had similarities and thieves have been targeting specific neighborhoods, that’s why they’re giving tips to avoid it happening to you.

“We are seeing trends. Please do not leave your keys near the front door of your home. People can scan those keys. Please do not waiver and sit in your car and text because you’re not aware of your surroundings,” Councilman Torrence said.

For anyone interested in being part of the solution to combating these crimes by joining Baltimore’s city watch program click here.

Mr. Mr.
2d ago

The only way to combat carjackings is to have a firearm ready and available, everything else is all talk!

