ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spruce Pine, NC

Comments / 0

Related
xpopress.com

NC Mineral and Gem Festival 2022

Since the early 1950's Spruce Pine, North Carolina has been the host of the Festival and welcomed visitors from around the world to shop for beautiful jewelry, gemstones, minerals, beads, crystals, fossils, and more! Even celebrities have been spotted at the Festival selecting their jewelry, gemstones, and gifts! The Festival features gem, jewelry, and mineral dealers from across the country showcasing their merchandise to fit every budget. Whether you are shopping for an engagement ring, a special stone for your own setting, a custom-designed piece of jewelry, or a special crystal display for your home, you can't miss the NC Mineral and Gem Festival.
SPRUCE PINE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Spruce Pine, NC
City
Grassy Creek, NC
WRAL

The Great Outdoors finds an economic home in the NC mountains

This article was written for our sponsor, Watauga County Economic Development Commission. Located amidst the peaks of the Appalachian Mountains, Watauga County’s streams, forests and cliffsides are home to all kinds of outdoor recreation. For local business owners, some of those outdoor hobbies turned into professional careers. Goose Kearse...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Navy: North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was called off earlier in the week.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Business Industry#Linus Business#Metalmining Industry#Gemad#The Grassy Creek Mineral#Gem Show#Parkway Fire And Rescue#Spruce Pine Chevrolet
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 1219 pm EDT, Aug 6th 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-061815- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
Mountain Xpress

WTF: Opportunity zones

Increase investments. Create new businesses and jobs. Inject much-needed energy and resources into low-income areas. Those are the stated goals of the “opportunity zones” program, a federal initiative established during the administration of former President Donald Trump. The zones offer tax breaks to investors who put money to work in areas designated as economically depressed — including parts of every Western North Carolina county.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
thewilkesrecord.com

Fire Damages Millers Creek Business

No one was injured in a Thursday, Aug. 4, blaze at Select Hardwoods on Boone Trail in Millers Creek, but portions of a building received heavy damage. Firefighter Lukas Blankenship told The Wilkes Record that the incident was reported at 3:40 p.m., and firefighters from numerous departments were on the scene until 8:45 p.m.
MILLERS CREEK, NC
WBTV

Shelby gas stations battle over cheapest prices at the pump

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A war of gas prices in one Cleveland County city has been heating up for months, and it’s just not the type of fuel fight you think. Instead, it’s driving more traffic to the area and is helping drivers who’ve been struggling to pump a full tank of gas for much of this year.
SHELBY, NC
kiss951.com

Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town

Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WJHL

Earthquake shakes NC near Blowing Rock & Boone

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WJHL) – An earthquake rattled Watauga County, North Carolina Tuesday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred just over three miles north and northeast of the village of Blowing Rock. The USGS places the point of origin right in between Boone and Blowing Rock right along U.S. Highway […]
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
BLOWING ROCK, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy