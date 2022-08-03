Read on xpopress.com
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
my40.tv
Unique craft fair returns to Burnsville for 65th year, showcasing Appalachian artists
BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Over 200 artists are showcasing their talents at the 65th Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair!. Heralded as one of the "largest, oldest and most unique crafts fairs in the North Carolina mountains," organizers say the festival, which runs from Aug. 5-6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on the Town Square in Burnsville, offers a plethora of handmade goods.
Catawba respond to report, investigation surrounding Kings Mountain casino project
A federal investigation into the Catawba Nation’s casino project in Kings Mountain is a standard review of the tribe’s agreements and operations and is not focused on the relatives of politicians receiving money from casino vendors, the Catawba said in a statement. The National Indian Gaming Commission spokesperson...
xpopress.com
NC Mineral and Gem Festival 2022
Since the early 1950's Spruce Pine, North Carolina has been the host of the Festival and welcomed visitors from around the world to shop for beautiful jewelry, gemstones, minerals, beads, crystals, fossils, and more! Even celebrities have been spotted at the Festival selecting their jewelry, gemstones, and gifts! The Festival features gem, jewelry, and mineral dealers from across the country showcasing their merchandise to fit every budget. Whether you are shopping for an engagement ring, a special stone for your own setting, a custom-designed piece of jewelry, or a special crystal display for your home, you can't miss the NC Mineral and Gem Festival.
Enjoy the Blue Ridge Mountains on horseback at Leatherwood Mountains
As part of our "trying new things challenge', my husband surprised me with a trip to Leatherwood Mountains. This beautiful resort/equine center is located in Ferguson, NC with gorgeous views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. When we arrived he told me that he had booked us a 2-hour trail ride on the horses! How fun!
WRAL
The Great Outdoors finds an economic home in the NC mountains
This article was written for our sponsor, Watauga County Economic Development Commission. Located amidst the peaks of the Appalachian Mountains, Watauga County’s streams, forests and cliffsides are home to all kinds of outdoor recreation. For local business owners, some of those outdoor hobbies turned into professional careers. Goose Kearse...
Zip Trip – Landrum Farmers Market
The new Landrum Farmers Market location has hit record breaking attendance since it opened in May. We are here this morning in their new location.
Navy: North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was called off earlier in the week.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 1219 pm EDT, Aug 6th 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-061815- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
Mountain Xpress
WTF: Opportunity zones
Increase investments. Create new businesses and jobs. Inject much-needed energy and resources into low-income areas. Those are the stated goals of the “opportunity zones” program, a federal initiative established during the administration of former President Donald Trump. The zones offer tax breaks to investors who put money to work in areas designated as economically depressed — including parts of every Western North Carolina county.
North Carolina county putting AR-15s in every school for security
“I do not want to have to run back out to the car to grab an AR, because that's time lost. Hopefully we'll never need it, but I want my guys to be as prepared as prepared can be,” he added.
my40.tv
Two arrested in eastern NC connected to multiple crimes in the mountains, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency investigation that's spanned nearly two years has led to the arrest of two people accused of multiple crimes in Western North Carolina. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that two people who were arrested in Goldsboro in 2021 have been...
thewilkesrecord.com
Fire Damages Millers Creek Business
No one was injured in a Thursday, Aug. 4, blaze at Select Hardwoods on Boone Trail in Millers Creek, but portions of a building received heavy damage. Firefighter Lukas Blankenship told The Wilkes Record that the incident was reported at 3:40 p.m., and firefighters from numerous departments were on the scene until 8:45 p.m.
WBTV
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - With the highest level of inflation we’ve seen in decades, it’s making it harder and harder for families to make ends meet. Lines at food distribution centers in our area are wrapping around the building. In Morganton, many people slept in their cars just to be the first in line to get some much-needed food.
WBTV
Shelby gas stations battle over cheapest prices at the pump
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A war of gas prices in one Cleveland County city has been heating up for months, and it’s just not the type of fuel fight you think. Instead, it’s driving more traffic to the area and is helping drivers who’ve been struggling to pump a full tank of gas for much of this year.
Helen's Bridge: Abandoned stagecoach bridge leads to century-old mountaintop castle
Asheville, N.C. — Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia. If you brave the twists and turns of Beaucatcher Mountain,...
kiss951.com
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town
Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
Earthquake shakes NC near Blowing Rock & Boone
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WJHL) – An earthquake rattled Watauga County, North Carolina Tuesday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred just over three miles north and northeast of the village of Blowing Rock. The USGS places the point of origin right in between Boone and Blowing Rock right along U.S. Highway […]
Lincolnton woman finally claims $650K+ Easter Cash 5 prize
A Lincolnton woman has finally cashed in on her Easter lottery winnings, the North Carolina Lottery announced Wednesday.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
