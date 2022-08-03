Read on xpopress.com
Related
prescottenews.com
Prescott Fine Art and Wine Festival at the Courthouse Plaza this Weekend
What could be better than enjoying the beautiful Arizona summer, sipping on local wine, and browsing over 100 fine art booths while listening to live music? The correct answer is: there is nothing better!. The Prescott Fine Art and Wine Festival features: 100+ fine art vendors, live music, live art...
matadornetwork.com
Arizona’s Seasonal ‘Chocolate Falls’ Are Taller Than Niagara Falls
If you’ve ever wanted to see something like the chocolate falls from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, you might want to take an impromptu trip to Arizona. A natural phenomenon only happens a few times a year has made its way to the Navajo Nation. @djandthelou 6 years...
SignalsAZ
City of Prescott Announces New Organization for Holiday Events
Organizers of the popular holiday events in the City of Prescott will now collaborate on all marketing and sponsorship efforts to reach more local residents and gather financial support from local sponsors. The City of Prescott and Prescott Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced the formation of the official Arizona Christmas...
foodieflashpacker.com
8 Must-Try Restaurants in Wickenburg AZ | Best Wickenburg Restaurants
Wickenburg is known as the “most Western town in Arizona.” Although it’s only an hour northwest of the hustle and bustle of Phoenix, it feels like another world where cowboys roam and cattle ranches rule. Whether you’re in town for a rodeo, the annual Gold Rush Days festival or just sightseeing, you’ll find a wide choice of restaurants where you can experience the Wild West.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
prescottenews.com
Prescott City Council Voting on Opportunity to buy Storm Ranch on Tuesday, August 9, 2022
The Prescott City Council will be voting on an opportunity to purchase the Storm Ranch at next Tuesday’s Council meeting. • In May of 2000, the voters approved a sales tax increase dedicated to Street projects and Open Space acquisitions. • Since that time, the city has been acquiring...
A resort company walks into a small town: Cottonwood's rental crisis is no joke
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Melany Walton had thought Cottonwood would be the perfect place for her to spend her retirement years. When she decided to move from California to the small Arizona town 12 years ago, she expected her costs of living to be cheaper. And for a while, they...
natureworldnews.com
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
Phoenix New Times
Weed Smokers and Rappers Help Provide Much Needed IDs to Phoenix Homeless
Last week, dozens of Valley hip-hop heads drove 150 miles to Flagstaff to smoke weed in "The Pines" with their favorite rap stars, Twista, MIMS, Lil' Flip, and others, at the Beat Therapy 2k concert. The music fest benefited the homeless community in Phoenix. "We are receiving a percentage of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zap! Thousands of lightning flashes hit Arizona during monsoon storm. Here's a map of where they hit
ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon storms rocked the state early Thursday morning with heavy downpours, gusty winds and power outages across the Valley. The National Weather Service said Arizona saw nearly 20,000 lightning flashes between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday morning. More than 8,500 SRP customers and over 6,000...
890kdxu.com
Arizona Man Sentenced For 2004 Cedar City Rape
(Cedar City, UT) -- An Arizona man could spend the rest of his life in prison for raping a Cedar City woman in 2004. David Slade was sentenced this week after pleading guilty and is currently serving 15 years in an Arizona prison for a similar crime. He was arrested after Arizona authorities identified him as the suspect in the Flagstaff rape in 2003 and the Cedar City rape in 2004. Both victims were around 18-years-old at the time.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Announces Promotion
Prescott Valley Police Chief Bob Ticer has announced the promotion of Sgt. Nancy Roberts to the rank of Lieutenant, effective July 17. Roberts, an Arizona native who grew up in Mayer, began her career with PVPD in January 2006. She attended the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy in January 2006. A year later she achieved the Rookie of the Year award.
prescottenews.com
Water Contamination Response Planning – City of Prescott
Earlier this week, Prescott Mayor Phil Goode, Mayor Pro Tem Cathey Rusing and City staff members met with Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) Chief Science Officer and her team, to further define the way forward in the response to the discovery of PFOAs and PFAS in two of eight City wells. During the meeting, ADEQ staff answered questions about what to expect as the City seeks to achieve timely PFAS remediation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
journalaz.com
2022 unofficial Election Day results are in
Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 60,281. Voter Turnout: 37.35%. Coconino County. Precincts...
theprescotttimes.com
ILLEGAL DRUG ABUSE IMPACTS OUR COMMUNITY
Prescott Valley Police Department reports that illegal drug abuse continues to impact our community, endangering the lives of those using the drugs, their families, along with law enforcement officers who encounter drug users. Prescott Valley police have made seventy-four drug-related arrests from March 1 to July 31, 2022. Nine firearms...
aztv.com
Mediterranean Flair at Prescott’s Forest Villas Hotel
Forest Villas Hotel is a Prescott gem. They live true to their original inspiration of timeless charm and elegance with a Mediterranean flavor that is unique to Prescott. You’ll find comfort in every corner from the beds, to the baths and out onto each of their private balconies. The newly renovated pool area is a great place to relax during the day and the outdoor fire pits provide the perfect spot to enjoy a sip of beer or wine. With exceptional staff and service, you will truly enjoy your stay. Forest Hills Hotel is conveniently located near Highway 69 in Prescott, and is close to both the Prescott Downtown Square and the Prescott Valley Event Center & Entertainment District. They even accommodate pets. Let them know and they will have an accommodating room ready as well as a doggie treat bag! Learn more at forestvillas.com.
Comments / 1