How Virginia's gas prices compare to the rest of the U.S.

beyondthetent.com
11 Hot Springs In Virginia You Need To Check Out
How many can say you’ve soaked in naturally made, mineral-enriched thermal springs that are consistently heated by the Earth’s core? Soon this could be you! Since the middle of the eighteenth century, the state of Virginia has become the place to visit to experience the benefits and joys found in thermal springs.
The wealthiest person in Virginia lives in The Plains
elegant senior woman(Yakobchuk Olena/Adobe Stock Images) The richest woman in Virginia comes from a household name you've seen on the shelves of your favorites stores. That's right, she's an heiress to the Mars, Inc. candy fortune.
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Richmond, organizations see hate spiking in Virginia
Residents in Westover Hills area are speaking out after finding antisemitic flyers in their neighborhood, less than two months after similar materials were distributed in Bon Air.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate climbs to 23.7%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Inside Nova
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Virginia
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WITN
Gov. Cooper tours wind turbines off Virginia coast
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper joined the CEO of Dominion Energy Thursday to see the energy company’s wind turbines off the coast of Virginia. Cooper’s office says the governor was also there to address the third North Carolina Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies (NC TOWERS) meeting in Elizabeth City.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
WSLS
Virginia made $30.2 million in profits from July Mega Million drawing
ROANOKE, Va. – While many people in Virginia tried their luck at last week’s Mega Million jackpot, Virginia’s schools were the only ones to come out on top. That’s because 100% of the profits from lottery tickets sold in Virginia go towards kindergarten through Grade 12 education.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
cutoday.info
Virginia CU’s Request to Expand FOM is Rejected by Commission
RICHMOND, Va.–The Virginia State Corporation Commission has ruled against Virginia Credit Union, saying it cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia. The ruling is the latest move resolving a three-year battle between Virginia Credit Union and the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
WJLA
Gov. Glenn Youngkin says 94,000 new jobs in Virginia have been created so far in 2022
WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday Hilton will retain its global headquarters in Fairfax County --- including upgrades to its facility in McLean, Va. On the campaign trail, Youngkin promised 400,000 new jobs over four years. 7News asked the governor if he’s on track to meet...
WSLS
Governor Youngkin announces details of Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend
RICHMOND, Va. – Back-to-school shopping is back, and this year, prices for those essential school items are expected to be much higher than normal. Thankfully, Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend is returning soon. On Thursday, Governor Youngkin announced that select items will be free of sales tax from 12:01 a.m....
wfxrtv.com
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) -Popular pizza place, Joe Goodpies in Vinyard Station was always full on a Friday night. That’s what people stopping by said as they read a notice on the door saying the restaurant would not be reopening for business. A sign on the door Friday said that...
Virginia lawmakers ask Youngkin to prevent Richmond’s second casino referendum
Two state lawmakers have asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin to direct the Virginia attorney general's office to use its legal authority to keep Richmond from having a second casino referendum in November.
Make the most out of Virginia’s sales tax holiday
During the 2022 sales tax holiday, you can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.
Dominion donated nearly $4.9 million to Virginia state-level candidates since 2020
(The Center Square) – Since 2020, the public electric utility Dominion Energy donated nearly $2.9 million to Virginia state-level Democratic candidates and more than $2 million to state-level Republican candidates, totaling nearly $4.9 million in funding. Many states prohibit public utilities from donating to political campaigns because they exist...
3 great pizza places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
Virginians will get SNAP emergency payments in August
SNAP emergency payments are coming to Virginia residents, a state agency confirmed Friday.
WJLA
Gov. Glenn Youngkin to sign bills that will help construct new schools in Virginia
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News spoke to Gov. Glenn Youngkin about two bills he’s signing Friday that will create a program to fund the construction of new schools in Virginia. “This is one of the first times in a long time that the state government is going to be investing this kind of money into school construction across the commonwealth and we have a grant program, we have a loan program, and the two will come together based on level of need in order to provide localities some real support you know, we have to make sure that our kids have the kinds of facilities to learn and thrive, " Youngkin told 7News.
SNAP Schedule: Virginia EBT Card Benefits for August 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia...
