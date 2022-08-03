Massanutten residents continue to see staggering water bills

Read on www.whsv.com
For the first time in years, Albemarle County Public Schools can’t fill its no-cost preschool program
Around this time of year, families are usually placed onto a waiting list to get their children enrolled in Albemarle County’s free Bright Stars preschool program. Now, the county is rushing to fill nearly 40 open spots. “We expected numbers to be down during COVID,” said Albemarle County Public...
cbs19news
High-speed fiber broadband to be more accessible in 13 counties
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Making high-speed fiber broadband more accessible is a focus of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission. A new project, which is set to start later this month, will connect thousands of people with high-speed Internet in the area. The technology uses a fiber-optic cable,...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Fire Museum reopens
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Museum has reopened to the public. Located on the third floor of the public safety building, the museum is a wrap-around self-guided tour. The museum is filled with memorabilia and historical pieces from not only the Harrisonburg Fire Department but the city as...
visitshenandoah.org
Unexpected Fun in Shenandoah County, VA
Inhale the last of summer with a fun weekend in Shenandoah County, Virginia. The activities that await are sure to surprise you and will certainly coax a giggle out of your kiddos (and maybe you, too!). Ready for the best pomp Shenandoah County has to offer? We are too! Right this way …
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
WHSV
ACPS getting rid of its virtual school, expanding online courses available
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fully virtual learning will not be an option for students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County this academic year. Albemarle Co. Public Schools had been planning on limiting who could enroll in its virtual school, but says families weren’t too interested. “We’ve actually had so...
visitshenandoahcounty.com
Pet Stop, Shenandoah County, Virginia
Here in Shenandoah County, we know that many of our visitors enjoy traveling with their dogs, so we have just the weekend for you and your loyal companion to enjoy together. The region offers numerous hikes throughout the George Washington National Forest, public river access, and plenty of pet friendly restaurants, wineries and breweries to relax afterwards. Cool down with a splash in the Shenandoah River and unwind at a pet-friendly vacation rental home or hotel.
WHSV
Volunteers build composting systems at Waterman Elementary
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, volunteers came together at Waterman Elementary School in Harrisonburg to build two new composting systems for elementary schools in the city. The project was made possible through a partnership with local nonprofit, Vine & Fig. “Our third-grade team has been working on how they...
WHSV
Page County Public Schools continues to lend a hand through Porch Visit program
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County Public Schools is continuing to provide free meals and other supplies to families in need around the county through its Porch Visit program. The program began in January of 2021 thanks to an innovation grant from No Kid Hungry and partnerships with local nonprofits like the Page Alliance for Community Action (PACA) and Healthy Families of Page County, as well as Page One Food Pantry and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
WHSV
Community members take special delivery to the Pringle House
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Brent Berry Food Drive partnered with the Harrisonburg Police Department, Salvation Army, and members of the community to deliver goods and support to JP Pringle’s House once again. People from around the city raised around $80,000 to build the Pringle House the ground up...
royalexaminer.com
17-year-old charged with ‘Driving Under the Influence’ in fatal Rockingham County two-vehicle collision – speed also cited as factor in ongoing investigation
According to Virginia State Police (VSP) a 17-year-old driver has been charged with “Driving Under the Influence” in the death of a 71-year-old driver in a mid-evening two-vehicle collision Wednesday, August 3, in Rockingham County. According to the VSP press release on the accident the northbound 2008 BMW driven by the unidentified 17-year-old minor male was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it and a 1997 Mercury Villager attempting to make a left turn onto Route 42 after stopping at a westbound stop sign on Route 765, collided. There was one passenger in each vehicle, another 17-year-old male in the BMW, and a 78-year-old female in the Mercury. The investigation into the accident continues.
jmu.edu
Tomorrow: Large-scale emergency drill
Harrisonburg, Virginia — Local public safety entities and James Madison University will hold a large-scale emergency drill on Wednesday, August 3 in the vicinity of Godwin Hall and the Village Area. The exercise will begin around 8 a.m. and last through lunchtime. Members of the campus and local communities...
cbs19news
Scenic Railway now offering recreational tours
STAUNTON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Staunton had developed a new attraction called the Virginia Scenic Railway. It has two tracks. One track is called the Blue Ridge Flyer, and the other one is called the Alleghany Special. Both of these trains take riders to view the incredible scenery of Virginia.
WHSV
United Way’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ happening this weekend
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - United Way kicked off its Stuff the Bus summer school supplies campaign on Friday. Now through Sunday volunteers will be collecting donations at local Walmarts. “It continues to be important just so kids have the tools that they need to be able to participate in...
WHSV
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
schillingshow.com
Schilling Show host prevails in Albemarle County civil rights voting suit
Charlottesville, VA August 4, 2022 — Radio host and SchillingShow.com founder, Rob Schilling today prevailed in settling his civil rights lawsuit against Albemarle County elections officials. The settlement agreement between the parties follows Schilling’s claims of assault (as captured on video) and requires the Defendants to pay Mr. Schilling...
WHSV
Community members mourn the loss of Jerry Will
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People around the Rockingham County area are mourning the loss of Gerald “Jerry” Will who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night. Will was known as a long-time instructor at Massanutten Technical Center and known for his work with the Clover Hill Bucks of the Rockingham County Baseball League.
WHSV
Harrisonburg water tower getting a facelift
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg water tower that sits at the corner of Vine Street and East Washington Street may look a little different soon. Crews are working to refurbish the water tank. This happens about every 20 years. “It’s important to do refurbishment work to maintain the integrity...
pagevalleynews.com
Page One needs help keeping the lights on
LURAY, Aug. 2 — Lois Shaffer, longtime director of Page One, says some folks are being left in the dark. “Since March, they are cutting off” people with delinquent utility bills, Shaffer said. Prior to that, for much of 2020 and 2021, utility providers, including the county’s three towns (for water and sewer), were reluctant to push collections and cut off service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
cbs19news
Charlottesville prepares ahead of Unite the Right rally anniversary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Next week, the city of Charlottesville will be marking five years since the violent Unite the Right rally that occurred in the downtown area. The city says while there are no specific, credible threats that have been identified regarding the anniversary, it is still announcing...
