Read on xpopress.com
Related
Mountain vibes rule this remote town | Main Street Colorado
About 150 years ago, you might’ve seen two Silvertons. Reads the history kept on the local chamber of commerce website: “From the very beginning an imaginary line ran down Greene Street, dividing the town between the law-abiding, church-going residents and the gamblers, prostitutes, variety theaters, dance halls and saloons.”
Colorado family narrowly escapes mudslide in San Juan mountains
A Colorado family said they feel lucky to be alive after their truck was nearly swept over a cliff in a mudslide.
Comments / 0