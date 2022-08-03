Due to technical difficulties, the League of Women Voters’ Winona Primary 2022 Forums will not be available on Facebook. The city of Winona will do the replays on both government access channels HBC 19 and Charter 987 as noted below. Voters can also access information on the candidates by going to www.vote411.org. Vote 411 candidates’ information is posted as provided by the candidates to Vote 411. This site also allows a voter to see their sample ballot. Be sure to vote. The primary date at the polls is Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO