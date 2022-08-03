Read on xpopress.com
Related
my40.tv
Unique craft fair returns to Burnsville for 65th year, showcasing Appalachian artists
BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Over 200 artists are showcasing their talents at the 65th Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair!. Heralded as one of the "largest, oldest and most unique crafts fairs in the North Carolina mountains," organizers say the festival, which runs from Aug. 5-6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on the Town Square in Burnsville, offers a plethora of handmade goods.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
my40.tv
Long-running NC Mineral & Gem Festival celebrates 63rd year this weekend in Spruce Pine
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (WLOS) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend and something gorgeous to look at?. The North Carolina Mineral and Gem Festival is happening Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7 in Mitchell County. The festival is a big deal for one couple from South...
Enjoy the Blue Ridge Mountains on horseback at Leatherwood Mountains
As part of our "trying new things challenge', my husband surprised me with a trip to Leatherwood Mountains. This beautiful resort/equine center is located in Ferguson, NC with gorgeous views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. When we arrived he told me that he had booked us a 2-hour trail ride on the horses! How fun!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
asheville.com
Mountain Trails Face Stress From Cyclists and Climate Change
Written by Jack Igelman, Carolina Public Press. Editor’s note: This article is part 4 of the five-part in-depth series Fraught Forests from Carolina Public Press, which examines the challenges of climate change for Western North Carolina’s mountain forests. Big views, technical obstacles and thrilling descents are the calling...
nctripping.com
Moses Cone Memorial Park in Blowing Rock (History + The Best Things to Do)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Moses Cone Memorial Park (near Blowing Rock and Boone) is a High Country tribute to one of North Carolina‘s most successful entrepreneurs. Originally dubbed Flat Top...
Mountain Xpress
WTF: Opportunity zones
Increase investments. Create new businesses and jobs. Inject much-needed energy and resources into low-income areas. Those are the stated goals of the “opportunity zones” program, a federal initiative established during the administration of former President Donald Trump. The zones offer tax breaks to investors who put money to work in areas designated as economically depressed — including parts of every Western North Carolina county.
IN THIS ARTICLE
focusnewspaper.com
Seniors Morning Out Activities To Include Farmers Market, Art, And Wellness Programs
Hickory – Seniors Morning Out Participants will enjoy a variety of activities in August including trips to the Hickory Farmers Market and an art class at the Hickory Museum of Art. Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which...
Catawba respond to report, investigation surrounding Kings Mountain casino project
A federal investigation into the Catawba Nation’s casino project in Kings Mountain is a standard review of the tribe’s agreements and operations and is not focused on the relatives of politicians receiving money from casino vendors, the Catawba said in a statement. The National Indian Gaming Commission spokesperson...
North Carolina county putting AR-15s in every school for security
“I do not want to have to run back out to the car to grab an AR, because that's time lost. Hopefully we'll never need it, but I want my guys to be as prepared as prepared can be,” he added.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Burke Search and Rescue urges hikers to be prepared
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County Search and Rescue is reminding hikers to be prepared when they head out into the wilderness. Wes Taylor, a battalion chief for the rescue team, says a whistle is one of 10 essentials you should carry every time you go into the woods.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zip Trip – Landrum Farmers Market
The new Landrum Farmers Market location has hit record breaking attendance since it opened in May. We are here this morning in their new location.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Rutherford County man says Woodfin police used excessive force when arresting him without cause. Geoffrey Hour says in October of last year he came across an officer sleeping inside his patrol car. Hour says he began recording the officer with his cell phone when the flash woke the officer. Another officer was called in and Hour says he was then knocked to the ground and arrested. His attorney says the DA's office dropped all charges three months ago however, there could be a civil suit.
WBTV
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - With the highest level of inflation we’ve seen in decades, it’s making it harder and harder for families to make ends meet. Lines at food distribution centers in our area are wrapping around the building. In Morganton, many people slept in their cars just to be the first in line to get some much-needed food.
country1037fm.com
Extras Needed On A Shelby Movie Set Today
Many years ago my daughter had an opportunity to work on a movie being made in Shelby. They were interested in hiring her for hair and make up. I, being the overly cautious mother, discouraged it. Whoever heard of a movie called “Hunger Games”. I didn’t want her to go and she didn’t. Uhm, needless to say that was a big mistake.
WYFF4.com
Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi coming to NC for 'Night in the Country Carolinas' festival
MILL SPRING, N.C. — A three-day country music festival featuring Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley and more is coming to Mill Spring, North Carolina later this month. Night in the Country Carolinas returns to Tryon Resort Aug. 25 through Aug. 27. (Video above provided by NITC Music Festivals)
kiss951.com
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town
Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
Lincolnton woman finally claims $650K+ Easter Cash 5 prize
A Lincolnton woman has finally cashed in on her Easter lottery winnings, the North Carolina Lottery announced Wednesday.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 1219 pm EDT, Aug 6th 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-061815- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
Comments / 0