Allentown councilman introduces abortion-related ordinances; not all council members are on board

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Bethlehem politicians’ left-wing agenda on display at recent city council meeting | Opinion
Bethlehem City Council’s meeting on Tuesday was a four-hour marathon of agenda items that included economic development, affordable housing, a new chicken ordinance and the politics of ArtsQuest. Fascinating to watch the ArtsQuest’s political elite come out to influence council’s decision to overturn the historic conservation commission’s guidance on...
Politics at Musikfest? Campaigning is a no-no, but free speech is welcome
Abortion rights. Gun control. Closely contested races for Congress and Pennsylvania governor. None of it’s cause to do anything different at Musikfest, the 10-day festival of tunes, food and drink that kicked off with a preview night Thursday and continues through Aug. 14 in Bethlehem. “We operate the festival...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Council delays vote on Dixie Cup tax break, will consider it Aug. 18
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Council delayed a vote on a tax-break for redevelopment of the old Dixie Cup property Thursday, pending consideration of another version that is more in line with earlier ordinances. Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said that the LERTA -- Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance plan...
wlvr.org
Bethlehem City Council punts ruling on backyard chickens
Bethlehem residents will need to wait a few weeks to find out if they will be able to legally raise chickens in their backyards. People looking to raise poultry flocked to Bethlehem City Hall on Tuesday night to learn if the practice could be made legal. But city council seemed...
Attorney General Josh Shapiro Announces Convictions of Sunoco Pipeline L.P., ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC
Energy Transfer Companies Found Guilty by Pennsylvania State Courts, Will Pay Additional $10M to Improve Health and Safety of Water Related to Construction of Mariner East 2 and Revolution Pipelines. HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries...
Palmer apartment developer appeals cease and desist order after failed inspection
The developer of The Reserve at Palmer Pointe apartments is appealing a cease and desist order issued by Palmer Township. The Palmer Township Zoning Hearing Board on Tuesday agreed to delay a vote on the appeal because one member of the five-member board, Margie DeRenzis, was absent from the meeting, township Manager Robert Williams said.
Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk
Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Brianna Keefe and Jess Young are Parkland Grads Turned Female Founders
Female CEOs shouldn't be a rarity in business, but that's (still) the world we're living in. According to the World Economic Forum, as of March of this year, only 15 percent of Fortune 500 company heads are women. But that didn't stop two local visionaries (and Parkland High School grads) from doing things their way and taking a seat at the head of the table.
Former Pennsylvania State Trooper Sentenced to 42-88 Years in Prison
WEST CHESTER, PA —Judge Alita Rovito sentenced former Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Darren Lawrence, age 62, of Wilmington, Delaware, to 42-88 years in prison for sexually abusing a child from 2006-2009, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. In September 2021, the defendant was convicted of 19 counts of abuse, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and related charges. The abuse happened when the victim, now an adult, was between nine and twelve years old and left in his care.
Hazmat Situation At Reading YMCA Sends 20 People To Hospital
READING, Pa. (CBS) — Twenty people were taken to the hospital Friday after a hazmat situation at a YMCA in Reading. First responders were dispatched to the YMCA located at 631 Washington St. around 3 p.m. Fire officials say 21 people were injured and 20 people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. They’re all expected to recover. According to the Reading Fire Department, two YMCA staff members mixed two wrong chemicals together in the first-floor pool area, which lead to the emergency incident. The two staff members were among the 20 people taken to the hospital. Overall, 81 people were evacuated from the YMCA. The YMCA is investigating how the two chemicals were mistakenly mixed.
Montgomery County 1960s Record from a Niche Sport Pokes Its Way to the Surface
An obscure state record from the 1960s is tied to Evansburg State Park, Collegeville. The Pa. record for largest deer antlers from a long-ago Montgomery County hunt remained something of a legend for years. But Josh Honeycutt, writing for the Realtree Store (a gear supplier from Georgia), has verified it.
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALDI: Bethehem Plaza, 3843 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township. The original discount grocer is adding a store next to the former Kmart on Nazareth Pike. When Aldi...
Multiple people sickened during hazmat situation at Reading, Pennsylvania YMCA
Officials said a mixture of chemicals in the area of the Y's indoor swimming pool created a gas that caused various reactions
WNEP-TV 16
Blight controversy in Carbon County puts residents' safety at risk
Jim Thorpe neighbors said blighted properties are affecting their health and safety. And they feel like they have no way out.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania doctor sentenced for fatal “pill mill”
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania doctor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for operating what the U.S. Attorney’s Office called a “massive pill mill” that distributed approximately 9.5 million units of oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxycontin, and fentanyl to patients over three and a half years.
WFMZ-TV Online
Volunteer firefighter says Luzerne County blaze claimed the lives of 10 family members
NESCOPECK, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have released then names of the seven adults killed in a fast-moving fire in Luzerne County. Authorities say the blaze in the 700 block of 1st street killed seven adults and three children. It happened just before 2:45 a.m. in Nescopeck Borough. One of...
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
sanatogapost.com
Resurfacing Restricts Local Highways Next Week
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Four state-owned highways in western Montgomery County are among dozens covering more than 200 miles of roads across the five-county Southeast Pennsylvania region that will be restricted this week for repair and resurface operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. Work schedules and locations...
