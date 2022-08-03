ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Allentown councilman introduces abortion-related ordinances; not all council members are on board

By Jaccii Farris
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago
Read on www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem politicians’ left-wing agenda on display at recent city council meeting | Opinion

Bethlehem City Council’s meeting on Tuesday was a four-hour marathon of agenda items that included economic development, affordable housing, a new chicken ordinance and the politics of ArtsQuest. Fascinating to watch the ArtsQuest’s political elite come out to influence council’s decision to overturn the historic conservation commission’s guidance on...
BETHLEHEM, PA
wlvr.org

Bethlehem City Council punts ruling on backyard chickens

Bethlehem residents will need to wait a few weeks to find out if they will be able to legally raise chickens in their backyards. People looking to raise poultry flocked to Bethlehem City Hall on Tuesday night to learn if the practice could be made legal. But city council seemed...
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Health
Allentown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
WHYY

Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk

Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
NORRISTOWN, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Brianna Keefe and Jess Young are Parkland Grads Turned Female Founders

Female CEOs shouldn't be a rarity in business, but that's (still) the world we're living in. According to the World Economic Forum, as of March of this year, only 15 percent of Fortune 500 company heads are women. But that didn't stop two local visionaries (and Parkland High School grads) from doing things their way and taking a seat at the head of the table.
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Republicans#Democrats
MyChesCo

Former Pennsylvania State Trooper Sentenced to 42-88 Years in Prison

WEST CHESTER, PA —Judge Alita Rovito sentenced former Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Darren Lawrence, age 62, of Wilmington, Delaware, to 42-88 years in prison for sexually abusing a child from 2006-2009, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. In September 2021, the defendant was convicted of 19 counts of abuse, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and related charges. The abuse happened when the victim, now an adult, was between nine and twelve years old and left in his care.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Hazmat Situation At Reading YMCA Sends 20 People To Hospital

READING, Pa. (CBS) — Twenty people were taken to the hospital Friday after a hazmat situation at a YMCA in Reading. First responders were dispatched to the YMCA located at 631 Washington St. around 3 p.m. Fire officials say 21 people were injured and 20 people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. They’re all expected to recover. According to the Reading Fire Department, two YMCA staff members mixed two wrong chemicals together in the first-floor pool area, which lead to the emergency incident. The two staff members were among the 20 people taken to the hospital. Overall, 81 people were evacuated from the YMCA. The YMCA is investigating how the two chemicals were mistakenly mixed.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALDI: Bethehem Plaza, 3843 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township. The original discount grocer is adding a store next to the former Kmart on Nazareth Pike. When Aldi...
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
abc27.com

Pennsylvania doctor sentenced for fatal “pill mill”

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania doctor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for operating what the U.S. Attorney’s Office called a “massive pill mill” that distributed approximately 9.5 million units of oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxycontin, and fentanyl to patients over three and a half years.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
sanatogapost.com

Resurfacing Restricts Local Highways Next Week

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Four state-owned highways in western Montgomery County are among dozens covering more than 200 miles of roads across the five-county Southeast Pennsylvania region that will be restricted this week for repair and resurface operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. Work schedules and locations...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy