Richland County Land Bank, Mansfield NAACP discuss future of 'Daisy Thomas House'

Read on www.richlandsource.com
Chad Williams
3d ago
I'm surprised there weren't homeless people living in it. If they plan on rehabbing that house they need to put some pretty fence up around it to keep trespassers out.If anyone knows about Wood Street they know that Wood street isn't exactly the most desirable Street to live on. I understand the importance of that house but some things just aren't worth saving only to be messed up again by vandalism
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Richland County Fair provides opportunity to youth through 4H programs and new activities
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Fair is back this year from Aug. 7 through 14. Some of the community's most traditional grandstand events have returned, including harness racing, the rodeo, motocross, demolition derby, and the OSTPA tractor pull. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community...
richlandsource.com
The worst disaster in American maritime history took a toll on Richland County
MANSFIELD -- The men that boarded the steamship thought they were leaving the Civil War behind them. They finally felt safe. It was April 1865. The throng of Union soldiers had survived the horrors of war -- conflict and captivity, starvation and disease. Now the war was over and they were finally going home.
Mount Vernon News
Knox County Landmarks Foundation protests demolition of downtown properties
MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Landmarks Foundation told the Mount Vernon City Council it was upset with city plans to tear down three historic properties downtown even as the city closed on the fourth and final property for its municipal court project. The city announced on July 26...
richlandsource.com
Native Son: Remembering Casino Park & the building that burned down in 1934
MANSFIELD -- Tracing back the history of North Lake Park can be confusing, because the many decades of its existence have seen the place taking on and shedding several different names. A historical look at Mansfield parks. Take a historical look at Mansfield Parks courtesy of these photos provided by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Plymouth's Durbin visits D.C. as part of rural youth tour
PLYMOUTH -- Abbie Durbin of Plymouth was one of 38 students from throughout the state who visited Washington D.C., and other area points of interest from June 18 to 24 as part of Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives, Inc.’s 2022 Youth Tour. Durbin was sponsored by Firelands Electric Cooperative, Inc....
richlandsource.com
Mansfield preps to accept $500K from Richland County for planned 'community park for all'
MANSFIELD -- The next step toward a planned $5 million "community park for all" is scheduled for discussion tonight at Mansfield City Council. The city's lawmakers will consider a "subgrant" agreement that will allow Richland County commissioners to award $500,000 toward construction of an inclusive Sterkel Park on the city's south side.
richlandsource.com
Would an innovative approach to child care work in Knox County?
MOUNT VERNON — Last fall, residents told Knox Pages that the lack of child care is a serious concern for working parents. The Area Development Foundation sees the lack of child care as an economic problem for employers and employees. Earlier this year, an ADF survey documented the effect lack of child care has on the local workforce:
richlandsource.com
It's Fair Time: 172nd Richland County Fair begins week-long run on Sunday
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Fairgrounds has been in the news a great deal lately with construction plans. The 2022 Richland County Fair itself takes center stage for a week, beginning Sunday on the sprawling grounds at 750 N. Home Road. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help...
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Finnegan, 2nd generation firefighter, sworn into service in Shelby
SHELBY -- You might say Caulin Finnegan has been preparing for fire service his whole life. The 26-year-old grew up in and around the Shelby Fire Department, where his father, Capt. Brian Finnegan, has worked for nearly 30 years. GALLERY: Caulin Finnegan sworn in to Shelby Fire Department. Local News....
richlandsource.com
Ohio 13 between Bellville and Mansfield dedicated to PFC Steven D. Smith
BELLVILLE -- U.S. Army PFC Steven D. Smith was not perfect. But he died an American hero. That's how friends and family on Thursday evening remembered the 1967 Clear Fork High School graduate, who earned the Bronze Star with Valor less than a year later when he was killed defending his comrades in Vietnam.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Thousands 'escape' Ohio State Reformatory for 8th annual Shawshank Hustle
Thousands of runners and walkers participated Saturday morning in the 8th annual Shawshank Hustle, a 4.6-mile event that begins and ends at the historic Ohio State Reformatory on the north side of Mansfield. Photos in this gallery include festivities before the race began at 8 a.m., the start and then runners and walkers moving through the downtown.
richlandsource.com
Douglas Howard Caudell Sr.
Douglas Howard Caudell Sr., 64, passed away at his home in Mansfield, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, after a long-term illness. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wind farm controversy in rural Ohio: Crawford County voters will likely decide if wind turbine plans can proceed
BUCYRUS, Ohio – When the Ohio legislature passed Senate Bill 52 last summer it gave local authorities the ability to quash proposed wind farms rather than leave their fate to the Ohio Power Siting Board. The Crawford County commissioners took advantage of that law in May when they created...
richlandsource.com
J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service
COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
richlandsource.com
Galion, Greenwich men killed in Friday crash in Ashland County
JACKSON TOWNSHIP -- A Galion man and a Greenwich man were both killed, and a Mansfield individual was seriously injured in a two-vehicle Ashland County crash on Friday night in Jackson Township. Todd Brown II, 35, of Galion, and Steven Kubyako, 34, of Greenwich were pronounced deceased at the scene....
Knox Pages
Section of U.S. 36 restricted to one lane starting Aug. 8
MOUNT VERNON -- The Ohio Department of Transportations has issued its current and upcoming road closures and restrictions for Knox County. U.S. Route 36 lane closure for bridge deck repairs - Beginning Monday, Aug. 8, motorists can expect U.S. 36 to be restricted to one lane west of Mt. Liberty for bridge deck repairs. Estimated completion is Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Morning Journal
Huron County: Reward offered for information on fire at Medusa Road youth farm
Authorities are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information on the fire that destroyed a building on a budding farm for youth in Townsend Township. Construction has begun and was continuing at the animal-assisted learning farm for teenagers at 4418 Medusa Road in rural Huron County. Donna Hammann, founder...
Cuyahoga, several other Northeast Ohio counties, are in CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Several counties in Northeast Ohio are listed by the CDC as being at a 'high' community level for this week. Among the new counties on the list is Summit County, which the CDC reports has a COVID case rate of 200 per 100,000 residents as well as 11.1 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
cleveland19.com
Man critically injured in fireworks incident at Ashland County Airport
ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fireworks incident that left a man with critical injuries. An office spokesperson said it took place Saturday at the Ashland County Airport. The spokesperson did not provide exact details of what happened but confirmed crews were on...
Knox Pages
Loney’s lawyer leaves him in the lurch: Fredericktown, 1912
FREDERICKTOWN -- This vintage postcard captures a great view of downtown Fredericktown, around 1908. Several local businesses are visible, including Johnson & Crowell Farm Implements and Vehicles. A search of period newspapers turns up a few references, including that store co-founder Fred Johnson left in 1911 to take up a job in Columbus working for a large farm equipment company.
Comments / 6