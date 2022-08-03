Eva Longoria Stuns In Gorgeous Orange Maxi Dress While Out To Eat With Friends — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Celebrities continue to draw our attention in statement styles all summer long!

Eva Longoria stepped out in the most fabulous 'fit for a night on the town with friends in West Hollywood on Tuesday, August 2.

The exciting evening included a dinner hosted by Casa Del Sol Tequila at Craig's restaurant with the star's closest friends — Maria Bravo , Alejandro Saez , Richie Caballero and Joaquin Ganga .

The 47-year-old even showed off the most delicious, mouth-watering milkshake on her Instagram Story during the evening.

JULIANNE HOUGH SHOWS OFF HER ABS AS SHE STRUTS THROUGH NYC IN CASUAL COUTURE — GET THE LOOK

It was a tough competition between the decadent dessert and Longoria's show-stopping silhouette — but let's just say the award-winning actress took the cake, as she caused heads to turn in a color-popping and captivating ensemble .

MEGA

Between both neon and orange becoming increasing popular this season, the brunette bombshell's eye-catching attire absolutely nailed summer fashion trends.

Longoria's stunning style included a blood orange The Range Sleeveless Turtleneck Midi Dress , retailing for $295, a Bottega Veneta beige mini leather clutch , retailing for $2,350, and a pair of Gianvito Rossi Plexi Band Sandals.

The mother-of-one kept her accessories to a minimum — styling large silver hoop earrings, a gold bracelet and a matching chic watch. The philanthropist kept her glam simple as well, wearing a natural-looking loosely curled hairdo and light makeup.

MADISON BEER TRANSITIONS INTO FALL FASHION WITH STYLISH OUTFIT AT THE L.A. STATE FAIR — GET THE LOOK

Obsessed with Eva Longoria's color-popping couture? OK! helps you shop the celebrity's hot summer style directly through our site below!

Boohoo

Boohoo's Sleeveless Maxi Dress retails for $22 at boohoo.com .

Lulus

Lulus' Theyaa Gold Metallic Square-Toe High Heel Sandals retail for $40 at lulus.com .

SHEIN

SHEIN's Minimalist Ruched Detail Clutch Bag retails for $20 at shein.com .

Amazon

GUESS' "Basic" Silver Textured Hoop Earrings retail for $20 at amazon.com .

Target

Olivia Pratt's Gold & Orange Face Watch retails for $16.99 at target.com .