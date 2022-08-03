ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Eva Longoria Stuns In Gorgeous Orange Maxi Dress While Out To Eat With Friends — Get The Look

By Rebecca Friedman
 2 days ago
Celebrities continue to draw our attention in statement styles all summer long!

Eva Longoria stepped out in the most fabulous 'fit for a night on the town with friends in West Hollywood on Tuesday, August 2.

The exciting evening included a dinner hosted by Casa Del Sol Tequila at Craig's restaurant with the star's closest friends — Maria Bravo , Alejandro Saez , Richie Caballero and Joaquin Ganga .

The 47-year-old even showed off the most delicious, mouth-watering milkshake on her Instagram Story during the evening.

It was a tough competition between the decadent dessert and Longoria's show-stopping silhouette — but let's just say the award-winning actress took the cake, as she caused heads to turn in a color-popping and captivating ensemble .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMPZ1_0h3kiDRp00
MEGA

Between both neon and orange becoming increasing popular this season, the brunette bombshell's eye-catching attire absolutely nailed summer fashion trends.

Longoria's stunning style included a blood orange The Range Sleeveless Turtleneck Midi Dress , retailing for $295, a Bottega Veneta beige mini leather clutch , retailing for $2,350, and a pair of Gianvito Rossi Plexi Band Sandals.

The mother-of-one kept her accessories to a minimum — styling large silver hoop earrings, a gold bracelet and a matching chic watch. The philanthropist kept her glam simple as well, wearing a natural-looking loosely curled hairdo and light makeup.

Obsessed with Eva Longoria's color-popping couture? OK! helps you shop the celebrity's hot summer style directly through our site below!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oiWuJ_0h3kiDRp00
Boohoo
SHOP NOW

Boohoo's Sleeveless Maxi Dress retails for $22 at boohoo.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elMlY_0h3kiDRp00
Lulus
SHOP NOW

Lulus' Theyaa Gold Metallic Square-Toe High Heel Sandals retail for $40 at lulus.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uskho_0h3kiDRp00
SHEIN
SHOP NOW

SHEIN's Minimalist Ruched Detail Clutch Bag retails for $20 at shein.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dyJcX_0h3kiDRp00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

GUESS' "Basic" Silver Textured Hoop Earrings retail for $20 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GjQJ1_0h3kiDRp00
Target
SHOP NOW

Olivia Pratt's Gold & Orange Face Watch retails for $16.99 at target.com .

