Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

PHOTOS: Bad Bunny performs at Camping World Stadium in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - There was only one place to be on Friday night and that was at Camping World Stadium as Bad Bunny performed for a packed crowd. Roads around the stadium were shut down around 2:30 p.m. – hours before the concert as massive crowds of fans were anticipated for the show.
WESH

Fans pack Camping World Stadium to see Bad Bunny in concert

ORLANDO, Fla. — It seems everyone and everything was out in full force at Camping World Stadium for the Bad Bunny concert Friday night. Food truck vendors hoped to cash in on his allure. “Big money and Bad Bunny,” food truck vendor Hans Avril said. There were pedicabs...
wogx.com

Orlando bringing new security measures to downtown

More safety measures are coming to Orlando following a shooting last weekend at Wall Street Plaza that left seven injured. Shots were fired just after 2 a.m. following a fight among downtown revelers. No one has been charged in the shooting.
click orlando

Basketball coach to host school supply giveaway in Winter Garden

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A West Orange High School graduate, mentor and area basketball coach said he is continuing his mission to get results and help children in his community make positive choices. Wendell Coates is once again hosting a back-to-school event this weekend to provide families with a...
bungalower

Mason Jar owner finds new home in Winter Park

We told you HERE in June 2022 that Mason Jar Provisions (Facebook | Website) was closing its Thornton Park location and looking to move somewhere “bigger and better” and we now know they’ve secured a spot in Winter Park near Rollins College. Owner AJ Haines told Bungalower...
flashpackingamerica.com

Best Atlanta to Orlando drive + camping 🌞 springs + nature stops 🌞 Georgia to Orlando road trip 🌞 Florida travel blog

So you want to do a road trip to Florida driving from Atlanta to Orlando!. Driving directly, it might take around 6.5 hours of driving time from Atlanta to Orlando. So, as a 7 hour drive, for many people it would be considered doable to drive from Atlanta to Orlando in one day if you’re looking to just go straight there.
fox35orlando.com

Developer hopes to bring luxury apartments to Volusia Mall

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando developer plans to bring 350 luxury apartments to the site of the old Macy’s at the Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach. Legacy Partners tells FOX 35 the complex would likely be called Legacy Daytona. The company hopes the project drives traffic to the mall, allowing residents to walk to shops and restaurants.
orlandoweekly.com

Mad Cow Theatre sued by city of Orlando for allegedly taking city equipment from leased theater space

Mad Cow Theatre's removal from their longtime space was always going to be ugly. We didn't realize it would get this nasty, though. After a years-long fight between the city of Orlando and the theater that rented space from them ended in an eviction, Mad Cow's HQ was promised to Orlando Fringe as an incubator space for up-and-coming creatives. Now, the city is alleging that Mad Cow took tens of thousands of dollars of city-owned equipment out of the space on their way out the door. The city filed a lawsuit against Mad Cow on July 29 saying that the company lifted more than $30,000 in equipment.
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Rumors running rampant along Third Avenue in New Smyrna Beach

In the world of small business, it is a given that many will fail, although not always because of their own fault. Risk-taking is what entrepreneurs do. Small Business Administration data indicates that merely half of all small businesses get to the five-year mark while slightly more than a third celebrate their 10-year anniversary, which makes former small business owner Robert Rutkowski’s feat of 25 years running Ocean’s Seafoods rather impressive.
Narcity USA

8 Airbnb Experiences You Didn't Know Existed In Orlando & They Are So Affordable

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. Orlando is one of the most widely known cities in Florida and it has no shortage of activities. While some are so overdone, the central Florida hot spot also has so many Airbnb experiences that aren't basic and totally worth the value.
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bellaviva at Westside, a New-Home Community in Kissimmee, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Bellaviva at Westside, a new, single-family home community in the Champions Gate area in Kissimmee. Bellaviva at Westside is conveniently located near US-27 and Interstate 4 for an easy commute to area employers, including Walt Disney World ® Resort, AdventHealth Celebration and Davenport Medical Center. The community is also close to Posner Park and Disney Springs for shopping, dining and entertainment and a short drive to Lake Louisa State Park for outdoor recreation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005378/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Bellaviva at Westside, a new-home community in Kissimmee, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
