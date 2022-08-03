Mad Cow Theatre's removal from their longtime space was always going to be ugly. We didn't realize it would get this nasty, though. After a years-long fight between the city of Orlando and the theater that rented space from them ended in an eviction, Mad Cow's HQ was promised to Orlando Fringe as an incubator space for up-and-coming creatives. Now, the city is alleging that Mad Cow took tens of thousands of dollars of city-owned equipment out of the space on their way out the door. The city filed a lawsuit against Mad Cow on July 29 saying that the company lifted more than $30,000 in equipment.

