fox35orlando.com
PHOTOS: Bad Bunny performs at Camping World Stadium in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - There was only one place to be on Friday night and that was at Camping World Stadium as Bad Bunny performed for a packed crowd. Roads around the stadium were shut down around 2:30 p.m. – hours before the concert as massive crowds of fans were anticipated for the show.
WESH
Fans pack Camping World Stadium to see Bad Bunny in concert
ORLANDO, Fla. — It seems everyone and everything was out in full force at Camping World Stadium for the Bad Bunny concert Friday night. Food truck vendors hoped to cash in on his allure. “Big money and Bad Bunny,” food truck vendor Hans Avril said. There were pedicabs...
fox35orlando.com
Bad Bunny concert at Camping World Stadium: Road closures in Orlando you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. - Music superstar Bad Bunny will be in concert at Camping World Stadium on Friday night and officials are shutting down several roads in the afternoon to prepare for it. If you plan to drive there, parking lots open at 3 p.m. There will also be a free...
wogx.com
Orlando bringing new security measures to downtown
More safety measures are coming to Orlando following a shooting last weekend at Wall Street Plaza that left seven injured. Shots were fired just after 2 a.m. following a fight among downtown revelers. No one has been charged in the shooting.
click orlando
Basketball coach to host school supply giveaway in Winter Garden
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A West Orange High School graduate, mentor and area basketball coach said he is continuing his mission to get results and help children in his community make positive choices. Wendell Coates is once again hosting a back-to-school event this weekend to provide families with a...
Mascotte development project moves forward as metro area’s outer edge swallows town
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders of the rural Lake County city of Mascotte are expected to approve a massive development project that would double the size of the town’s population later this month, if the developer makes a few adjustments to their proposal. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
wogx.com
Orlando, FL weekend weather: Hot and steamy with some rain rolling through Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. The summer heat and humidity continues this weekend. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s inland, touch cooler along the beaches. Rain chances will return in the afternoon, but more likely inland than near the beaches which should remain mostly dry this weekend.
bungalower
Mason Jar owner finds new home in Winter Park
We told you HERE in June 2022 that Mason Jar Provisions (Facebook | Website) was closing its Thornton Park location and looking to move somewhere “bigger and better” and we now know they’ve secured a spot in Winter Park near Rollins College. Owner AJ Haines told Bungalower...
spacecoastdaily.com
Former Titusville Terriers, Embry-Riddle Guard Romeo Crouch Signs Contract to Play Professional Basketball in Spain
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA (ERAUATHLETICS.COM) – Former Titusville Terrier Romeo Crouch, one of Embry-Riddle basketball’s all-time greats, will begin his professional career in Spain after signing with Oviedo CB of the LEB Oro league. Crouch, a native of Titusville, Florida, joins Oviedo, a team in the...
click orlando
Former Applebee’s manager ‘in shock’ after DEO takes $5K lotto prize
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – When Michael Everett walked into the Publix supermarket in Lake Buena Vista this past Monday night, he never imagined he would hit it big on a “Monopoly Doubler” lottery ticket to the tune of $5,000. The bartender and former Applebee’s manager was set...
flashpackingamerica.com
Best Atlanta to Orlando drive + camping 🌞 springs + nature stops 🌞 Georgia to Orlando road trip 🌞 Florida travel blog
So you want to do a road trip to Florida driving from Atlanta to Orlando!. Driving directly, it might take around 6.5 hours of driving time from Atlanta to Orlando. So, as a 7 hour drive, for many people it would be considered doable to drive from Atlanta to Orlando in one day if you’re looking to just go straight there.
fox35orlando.com
Developer hopes to bring luxury apartments to Volusia Mall
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando developer plans to bring 350 luxury apartments to the site of the old Macy’s at the Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach. Legacy Partners tells FOX 35 the complex would likely be called Legacy Daytona. The company hopes the project drives traffic to the mall, allowing residents to walk to shops and restaurants.
click orlando
Brick & Spoon owner turned passion for Cajun-style brunch into Orlando business
MAITLAND, Fla. – To celebrate Black Business Month, News 6 spoke with the owner of a Louisiana-style restaurant in Maitland. A retirement plan turned into a passion for Kentrail Davis when he made it his mission to bring Louisiana-style Cajun cuisine to Orlando. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider...
orlandoweekly.com
Mad Cow Theatre sued by city of Orlando for allegedly taking city equipment from leased theater space
Mad Cow Theatre's removal from their longtime space was always going to be ugly. We didn't realize it would get this nasty, though. After a years-long fight between the city of Orlando and the theater that rented space from them ended in an eviction, Mad Cow's HQ was promised to Orlando Fringe as an incubator space for up-and-coming creatives. Now, the city is alleging that Mad Cow took tens of thousands of dollars of city-owned equipment out of the space on their way out the door. The city filed a lawsuit against Mad Cow on July 29 saying that the company lifted more than $30,000 in equipment.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Rumors running rampant along Third Avenue in New Smyrna Beach
In the world of small business, it is a given that many will fail, although not always because of their own fault. Risk-taking is what entrepreneurs do. Small Business Administration data indicates that merely half of all small businesses get to the five-year mark while slightly more than a third celebrate their 10-year anniversary, which makes former small business owner Robert Rutkowski’s feat of 25 years running Ocean’s Seafoods rather impressive.
click orlando
‘We are used to this:’ Worker describes Orlando shooting ahead of security changes
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who was working Sunday morning near where the downtown Orlando shooting took place spoke with News 6 about his experience and thoughts regarding the city’s response. Avery Batistine, a worker at Pipe & Pouch Smoke Shop, said he was working when gunfire erupted...
orlandoweekly.com
Caribbean American Heritage Festival to happen in downtown Orlando this month
Get ready for a last summer blowout (even though summer doesn't end until December), in just over a week when the Caribbean American Heritage Festival takes over the Seneff Arts Plaza downtown. The festival promises to be a showcase of Caribbean arts and culture and cuisine. There will be a...
8 Airbnb Experiences You Didn't Know Existed In Orlando & They Are So Affordable
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. Orlando is one of the most widely known cities in Florida and it has no shortage of activities. While some are so overdone, the central Florida hot spot also has so many Airbnb experiences that aren't basic and totally worth the value.
Security checkpoints coming to downtown Orlando this weekend: What to expect
ORLANDO, Fla. — More details are being released about the new security checkpoints that will be in place in downtown Orlando starting Friday. It’s all in response to last weekend’s shooting on South Orange Avenue that left seven people hurt. The barricades, or “controlled access points,” will...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bellaviva at Westside, a New-Home Community in Kissimmee, Florida
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Bellaviva at Westside, a new, single-family home community in the Champions Gate area in Kissimmee. Bellaviva at Westside is conveniently located near US-27 and Interstate 4 for an easy commute to area employers, including Walt Disney World ® Resort, AdventHealth Celebration and Davenport Medical Center. The community is also close to Posner Park and Disney Springs for shopping, dining and entertainment and a short drive to Lake Louisa State Park for outdoor recreation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005378/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Bellaviva at Westside, a new-home community in Kissimmee, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
