ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

Restaurant Road Trip: The Southern Kitchen WV

By Khalil McIver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10mtKP_0h3ki1wM00

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Southern Kitchen is an up-and-coming restaurant in Randolph County where the focus is soul food as well as community.

An idea that started in a small school kitchen will become a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Elkins in the coming months.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKe5C_0h3ki1wM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MMuX1_0h3ki1wM00
Sharell Harmon & Sinquiss Anderson Co-Owners of the Southern Kitchen WV.

Sharell Harmon and Sinquiss Anderson, have been best friends for more than 20 years and started the business earlier this year. After returning from a life-changing trip to Italy, they made a decision to apply for a business license in January.

It’s important to have a more intimate home-cooked meal besides [fast food] because connections are important. Especially in a time like this it’s nice to bring people back together.

Sharell Harmon, Co-Owner The Southern Kitchen, WV
Restaurant Road Trip: Alpine Lodge and Restaurant

Over the course of the month of February, they planned what kind of food they wanted to serve—soul food. However, they were still in need of a place to serve their food. They got an answer when they were allowed to use the Homestead Schools Kitchen in Dailey.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbcHP_0h3ki1wM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wND6R_0h3ki1wM00
The Homestead School in Dailey, WV where The Southern Kitchen WV cooks and operates a limited service kitchen. (WBOY image)

Sharell has a connection to the school where she previously worked for AmeriCorps for four years, two of those years with the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia. She was part of a group that helped repair the Homestead School when it had its roof blown off in 2016.

After keeping in contact with the Tygart Valley Homestead Association, Sharell and Sinquiss were able to use the kitchen to rent out when the association recognized their passion for their restaurant.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f2DDE_0h3ki1wM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12t7PM_0h3ki1wM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUupM_0h3ki1wM00
Inside the Homestead School in Dailey, WV. (WBOY image)

The Southern Kitchen West Virginia’s menu consists of soul food or comfort food. Green beans, collard greens, baked macaroni and cheese, you name it.

Candied yams, baked macaroni and cheese, sweet and sour meat balls, pot roast, fried chicken, fried fish, fried, fried, fried.

Sharell Harmon Co-Owner The Southern Kitchen WV.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35cBEm_0h3ki1wM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=394OaG_0h3ki1wM00
Green Beans & Macaroni & Cheese are just a couple of the dishes served at the restaurant.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXtFZ_0h3ki1wM00
A plate with pot roast, green beans and baked macaroni & cheese (WBOY image)

Collard greens, the macaroni and cheese, banana pudding and banana pudding cupcakes are all really top hitters.

Sinquiss Anderson Co-Owner The Southern Kitchen WV.
Restaurant Road Trip: Side Tracks Cafe

By using the Homestead as their kitchen and limited-service restaurant, the Southern Kitchen has gotten noticed by those in Randolph County. Those connections made with the community have resulted in future opportunities.

With the publicity and the support that we got from Randolph County from running out of the Homestead School, investors started knocking on our door. ‘Hey are you looking for a space?’ One of those investors was Zach Elbin. And now we’re on Beverly Pike!… It was a pretty crazy ride to get there but very grateful we got to meet the community here in Dailey.

Sharell Harmon, Co-Owner The Southern Kitchen WV.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ZXcz_0h3ki1wM00
Future Home of The Southern Kitchen WV in Elkins (WBOY image)

The restaurant now has a future home in Elkins. Currently, they plan to open their new space in early September and hope to hold other events such as “little bakers” classes and paint & sip nights for adults.

Once we actually open, certain nights of the week we’ll have different events. On a Wednesday night, we’ll have do a little bakers event, we’ll invite children to learn how to handle things in the kitchen and bake cupcakes or during the holidays, pies or cookies, and they’ll be able to take that home with them. On Thursdays, there will be events like paint & sips to get the community together.

Sinquiss Anderson Co-Owner The Southern Kitchen WV.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNsE8_0h3ki1wM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QN0o1_0h3ki1wM00
Inside the future home of The Southern Kitchen WV currently under construction. (WBOY image)

In the future, they hope to expand northward with locations in Clarksburg or Bridgeport and Morgantown.

The Southern Kitchen WV can be found on Facebook and Instagram. Their future location is at 2285 Beverly Pike Suite 3 Elkins, WV 26241 with plans to open in early September.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Bridgeport hosts citywide yard sale

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport city yard sale took place Saturday. Saturday marked another year of Bridgeport’s annual yard sale. Over 100 houses were registered to participate in the sale. There were also food vendors lined up so you could shop and eat. Bob Pastorik of Knights of...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY

Stories of the Week: July 31 through August 6

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A study finds that motorcycle-related deaths are on the rise in West Virginia. West Virginia University has announced it will begin charging students to park at the WVU Coliseum. Former Salem...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WV’s Largest Yard Sale held this weekend

LEWIS & UPSHUR COUNTIES, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you enjoy the thrill of a treasure hunt, love great deals, and want to find rare antiques, West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale is for you. The annual WV’s Largest Yard Sale kicked off throughout the country roads in Lewis and Upshur counties. This event features more than […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dailey, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
State
Virginia State
County
Randolph County, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Elkins, WV
WDTV

WV sales tax weekend begins today

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While this may not be the best weekend to go outside it’s a great weekend to do some shopping. That’s because today kicked off the state’s sales tax holiday. From now until the August 8th you won’t be paying taxes on most back-to-school...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Macaroni Cheese#Fast Food#Soul Food#Americorps#Food Drink#The Southern Kitchen Wv#Sharell Harmon Sinquiss#The Homestead School#The Preservation Alliance
WBOY 12 News

Tomato Festival returns to Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The annual Tomato Festival is returning to downtown Fairmont later this month. Main Street Fairmont and the Marion County Master Gardeners are holding the festival on Aug. 20 as part of the season’s fourth Hometown Market on Monroe Street in downtown Fairmont. It opens at 10 a.m. Local gardeners who want […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

36 dogs removed from Preston County home

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - 36 dogs were removed from a home on Ralph Livengood Rd. in Preston County Friday; officials say they are connected to an investigation into an alleged breeding facility. Per a release from the Preston County Comission, On July 27, a Preston County Animal Shelter employee encountered...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WBOY 12 News

United Way to host hot wing eating contest

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties will be having its annual hot wing eating contest in just under three weeks. The annual event challenges participants to raise money for the United Way HDC through sponsors before eating the hottest wings that Buffalo Wild Wings offers. The evening will also […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

How to get better quality water out of your sink

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Clarksburg’s Water Board invited 12 News to a demonstration on how to clean the aerator in a sink so that we could pass it on to our viewers. Particles and sediment linger on the screen in faucets, and this can decrease the quality of the water. First, let’s talk about why […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

What to expect at Lurchfest 2022

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Saturday is the second annual Lurchfest in honor of the birthday of Philippi native Ted Cassidy, who played Lurch, the towering, spooky doorman in the “Addams Family” 1964 TV series. The black comedy about a family imagined to be the exact opposite of suburban ideals inspired two popular ’90s movie spin-offs—starring […]
PHILIPPI, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy