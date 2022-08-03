ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb sits down with 3News' Russ Mitchell to discuss his first 7 months in office

WKYC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Person
Russ Mitchell
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Planning Commission approves new Buckeye neighborhood plan with ‘anti-gentrification’ theme

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted unanimously on Friday to approve a new neighborhood plan for Buckeye, a long-struggling East Side community poised for an upswing after decades of population loss, disinvestment, and fallout from political corruption. The plan calls for “anti-gentrification’' strategies including the encouragement...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Berea neighbors file petition to remove councilman as flooding fight continues

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Just the mention of rain sends one Northeast Ohio community into a panic, because the rain is often followed by flooding. Dennis Knowles told 19 News, “People have lost their insurance, you’re losing personal property out of your home, photographs, and mementos. We’re losing things that you can’t replace.”
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Amid a growing number of murders, Cleveland’s police department suffers a shortage of homicide detectives

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As slayings in Cleveland mount, the number of detectives investigating the deaths is a fraction of what authorities say it should be. There have been 83 homicides in the city through July 23, according to police, though the numbers are tentative and could change with rulings from the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
CLEVELAND, OH
#Mayor#Gun Violence#Politics Local#Election Local
Cleveland.com

Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
wksu.org

Cleveland seeking more than $10 million to remake East 66th Street

Cleveland is waiting to hear if the U.S. Department of Transportation will send more than $10 million its way to overhaul a main street in the city’s Hough neighborhood. East 66th Street is home to neighborhood landmarks like historic League Park and Chateau Hough vineyard. New development — like the Allen Estates project, the expansion of the Baseball Heritage Museum and a new Cleveland Public Library branch — are planned nearby.
CLEVELAND, OH

