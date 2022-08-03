Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb sits down with 3News' Russ Mitchell to discuss his first 7 months in office

Read on www.wkyc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Related
'Progress takes time': Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb reacts to over 100 homicides in city in 2022 in interview with 3News' Russ Mitchell
CLEVELAND — Wednesday marks the seventh month in office for Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb. He came to WKYC Studios for a one-on-one interview with our Russ Mitchell to talk about a range of topics. The two discussed the ongoing issue of crime in the city as Cleveland has already...
New Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond goes one-on-one with 3News' Russ Mitchell
CLEVELAND — A day after his conversation with Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, 3News anchor and managing editor Russ Mitchell sat with the city's new police chief Wayne Drummond for a one-on-one interview on Thursday. Dornat A. “Wayne” Drummond was tapped as Cleveland's interim police chief in December, replacing the...
Mystery surrounds high-paid city of Cleveland worker suddenly gone: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found mystery surrounding a Cleveland city employee hired at more than $100,000 a year to work part-time.
Cleveland Police Patrolman's Association president says understaffing in department is major concern
CLEVELAND — Overloaded, overworked and understaffed. That's what Cleveland Police Patrolman's Association President Jeff Follmer says they're up against during what's been a violent year thus far. "Our homicide units, our detective bureau, our sex crime units, domestic violence all getting overloaded with cases, and this plays a lot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland.com
New plan for Cleveland's Buckeye neighborhood aims for revival without gentrification
New plan for Cleveland's Buckeye neighborhood aims for revival without gentrification. Joy Johnson, executive director of Burten, Bell, Carr Development, Inc., says a new plan for Cleveland's Buckeye neighborhood shows how the community can be reborn without gentrification. 2 / 21. New plan for Cleveland's Buckeye neighborhood aims for revival...
The voters spoke Tuesday, and they rejected Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish came in third in the Democratic State Central Committee Tuesday, sending a clear message that the county is ready for new leadership. We’re talking about the vote and its meaning on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
City of Cleveland seeks federal funding for new 'DREAM 66' east side transportation project; PHOTOS
CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland is seeking federal funding to revitalize an east side corridor that it believes has suffered decades of “systemic disinvestment,” Mayor Justin Bibb announced today. The city, along with the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA), are working to apply for a...
Cuyahoga Exec Armond Budish shut out of Democratic State Central Committee seat: The Wake Up for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon, and it will be warm, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s. The volatile weather remains likely overnight, with temps staying in the low 70s. Read more.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cleveland Planning Commission approves new Buckeye neighborhood plan with ‘anti-gentrification’ theme
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted unanimously on Friday to approve a new neighborhood plan for Buckeye, a long-struggling East Side community poised for an upswing after decades of population loss, disinvestment, and fallout from political corruption. The plan calls for “anti-gentrification’' strategies including the encouragement...
Cleveland Scene
Sweeney Defeats Smith, Smith Defeats Barnes in Low Turnout Statehouse Primary
Just over 10% of registered voters in Cuyahoga County cast ballots in Tuesday's primary election, a dismal but predictable turnout for the state's second such election. In a county with more than 1.2 million people and 874,000 registered voters, only 90,000 showed up at the polls. That limited number chose...
cleveland19.com
Berea neighbors file petition to remove councilman as flooding fight continues
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Just the mention of rain sends one Northeast Ohio community into a panic, because the rain is often followed by flooding. Dennis Knowles told 19 News, “People have lost their insurance, you’re losing personal property out of your home, photographs, and mementos. We’re losing things that you can’t replace.”
Amid a growing number of murders, Cleveland’s police department suffers a shortage of homicide detectives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As slayings in Cleveland mount, the number of detectives investigating the deaths is a fraction of what authorities say it should be. There have been 83 homicides in the city through July 23, according to police, though the numbers are tentative and could change with rulings from the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bail Project employee settles lawsuit with Cleveland for $30,000 over arrest during May 30 riots
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Bail Project employee who accused Cleveland police of arresting him without probable cause twice in one day in the aftermath of the May 30, 2020, riots settled his lawsuit with the city for $30,000. Anthony Body, a former member of the city’s Community Police Commission,...
Deal closes for nonprofits to take over Cleveland’s historic Shaker Square, start repairs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has taken a key step toward potential recovery with the closing of an $11 million purchase of the property as part of a plan to save the historic retail center on Cleveland’s East Side. New Village Corp., a subsidiary of Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, and...
Cuyahoga County hosts back-to-school party with a purpose
Cuyahoga County hosted a family fun day Thursday to raise awareness about the programs available to help families thrive. It was a party in Public Square with a purpose.
Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wksu.org
Cleveland seeking more than $10 million to remake East 66th Street
Cleveland is waiting to hear if the U.S. Department of Transportation will send more than $10 million its way to overhaul a main street in the city’s Hough neighborhood. East 66th Street is home to neighborhood landmarks like historic League Park and Chateau Hough vineyard. New development — like the Allen Estates project, the expansion of the Baseball Heritage Museum and a new Cleveland Public Library branch — are planned nearby.
Ex-Cuyahoga County recorder charged with assaulting Parma police officer during mental-health crisis incident
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Cuyahoga County Recorder and Cleveland City Councilman Patrick J. O’Malley pleaded not guilty on Thursday to felony charges accusing him of assaulting a Parma police officer during an April arrest in which authorities responded to a mental-health crisis incident at his home, according to a police report.
Black-owned funeral home puts up anti-violence billboards in Cleveland area
E.F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home, the oldest black-owned funeral home in Greater Cleveland, put up billboards in an attempt to stop violence.
WKYC
Verdict reached in trial involving man accused of operating fake funeral businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of running an unlicensed funeral business throughout the state was found guilty on multiple counts by a Lucas County judge on Friday. Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Goulding ruled that Shawnte Hardin was found guilty on 31 charges:. Eight counts of...
Comments / 1