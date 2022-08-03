Richland County Junior Fair has dog show, clothing results

Read on www.richlandsource.com
Related
richlandsource.com
Richland County Fair provides opportunity to youth through 4H programs and new activities
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Fair is back this year from Aug. 7 through 14. Some of the community's most traditional grandstand events have returned, including harness racing, the rodeo, motocross, demolition derby, and the OSTPA tractor pull. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community...
richlandsource.com
Native Son: Remembering Casino Park & the building that burned down in 1934
MANSFIELD -- Tracing back the history of North Lake Park can be confusing, because the many decades of its existence have seen the place taking on and shedding several different names. A historical look at Mansfield parks. Take a historical look at Mansfield Parks courtesy of these photos provided by...
richlandsource.com
It's Fair Time: 172nd Richland County Fair begins week-long run on Sunday
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Fairgrounds has been in the news a great deal lately with construction plans. The 2022 Richland County Fair itself takes center stage for a week, beginning Sunday on the sprawling grounds at 750 N. Home Road. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help...
iheart.com
172nd Richland County Fair Starts Sunday, New Show Arena Planned
The 172nd Richland County Fair gets underway on Sunday, August 7th and run through August 13th. Rides open at noon each day and there are lots of activities over the entire week. Check out the list here. Community Fund-raising Campaign Underway. Richland County Fair Board to Build New Livestock Arena.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Finnegan, 2nd generation firefighter, sworn into service in Shelby
SHELBY -- You might say Caulin Finnegan has been preparing for fire service his whole life. The 26-year-old grew up in and around the Shelby Fire Department, where his father, Capt. Brian Finnegan, has worked for nearly 30 years. GALLERY: Caulin Finnegan sworn in to Shelby Fire Department. Local News....
richlandsource.com
Open Source: What's the status of the Bellville dog park?
BELLVILLE -- Tiny, tender strands of grass poked through the mud of the former soybean field, stretching towards the sun. GALLERY: Progress at Bellville Dog Park Finnigan's Run. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do...
richlandsource.com
The worst disaster in American maritime history took a toll on Richland County
MANSFIELD -- The men that boarded the steamship thought they were leaving the Civil War behind them. They finally felt safe. It was April 1865. The throng of Union soldiers had survived the horrors of war -- conflict and captivity, starvation and disease. Now the war was over and they were finally going home.
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former Jail
Ohio is home to its fair share of unique dining experiences. From quirky restaurants filled with memorabilia to old-school joints that haven't changed since 1950, there is always something interesting to take in here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brunswick teen remembered with butterfly release
Dozens of bikers took to the streets of northeast Ohio on Saturday hoping to bring awareness to domestic violence and to raise money for a scholarship fund in memory of Alyssa Pinardo.
richlandsource.com
Smaller communities can now use Richland County alert messaging system
MANSFIELD -- Leaders in cities, villages and townships can soon participate in Richland County's alert messaging system. Matt Hill, who heads up the county IT department in the auditor's office, told county commissioners Thursday that the countywide system, launched in September 2021, is now available for usage by smaller communities around the county.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Thousands 'escape' Ohio State Reformatory for 8th annual Shawshank Hustle
Thousands of runners and walkers participated Saturday morning in the 8th annual Shawshank Hustle, a 4.6-mile event that begins and ends at the historic Ohio State Reformatory on the north side of Mansfield. Photos in this gallery include festivities before the race began at 8 a.m., the start and then runners and walkers moving through the downtown.
Mount Vernon News
Hometown touch: Centerburg restaurant thrives with community support
Jessica Earick launched Eggmann's Eatery with her sister, Kristina Hagemann, in 2020, an uncertain time for the restaurant industry. But two years later, Earkick told the Mount Vernon News the Centerburg restaurant is still thriving. "Everything has been going awesome," said Earick, the restaurant's lead chef. "The support of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cwcolumbus.com
List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield planning epic 'Fantastic Final Friday Weekend' Aug. 26 to 28
MANSFIELD -- The unofficial end to summer in 2022 comes during the first weekend in September on Labor Day weekend. If that's the case, Mansfield is going out with a bang one weekend earlier on Aug. 26 to 28. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the...
richlandsource.com
J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service
COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
richlandsource.com
Would an innovative approach to child care work in Knox County?
MOUNT VERNON — Last fall, residents told Knox Pages that the lack of child care is a serious concern for working parents. The Area Development Foundation sees the lack of child care as an economic problem for employers and employees. Earlier this year, an ADF survey documented the effect lack of child care has on the local workforce:
ashlandsource.com
The Inn at Ashland Woods hosts dog-themed "Mutt Strut" event
ASHLAND — The sounds of sniffing and panting filled the air at The Inn at Ashland Woods' first Mutt Strut Wednesday, where dogs of all shapes and sizes showed their stuff and socialized. Around 100 people and a few dozen dogs (plus one feline infiltrator in a backpack) showed...
richlandsource.com
Plymouth's Durbin visits D.C. as part of rural youth tour
PLYMOUTH -- Abbie Durbin of Plymouth was one of 38 students from throughout the state who visited Washington D.C., and other area points of interest from June 18 to 24 as part of Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives, Inc.’s 2022 Youth Tour. Durbin was sponsored by Firelands Electric Cooperative, Inc....
richlandsource.com
Mansfield preps to accept $500K from Richland County for planned 'community park for all'
MANSFIELD -- The next step toward a planned $5 million "community park for all" is scheduled for discussion tonight at Mansfield City Council. The city's lawmakers will consider a "subgrant" agreement that will allow Richland County commissioners to award $500,000 toward construction of an inclusive Sterkel Park on the city's south side.
spectrumnews1.com
All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
Comments / 0