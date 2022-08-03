Read on www.northcountrynow.com
Massena legends remembered
Massena residents Ross Violi and his wife Kathie Wade check out the “Legends of Massena,” exhibit of celebrities who have lived or visited Massena, including actress Janis Reno Ahern. The exhibit is open during Massena’s Mega-Reunion this weekend, Saturday from 2-7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Mercantile Building at the corner of Main St. and Water St. "The organizers have done a wonderful job on this exhibit," said Wade. For more details, visit earlier story. NCNow photo.
Canton man swims for Hospice
Cory Williams, Canton, took to the water in the “Swim a Mile for Hospice” to benefit Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. The event took place at Norwood Beach August 6. Photo submitted by Catherine Siematkowski.
Meeting the Rotary International president
Michael P. Griffin of Colton, Rotary District 7040 North Central New York area governor, recently met Jennifer E. Jones, Rotary International’s 2022-2023 president, at the district changeover dinner in Ottawa. From the left are Jones, 2021-2022 District Governor Fay Campbell, and Griffin. Submitted photo.
Waddington Homecoming underway
The four-day Waddington Homecoming is underway. A parade and many other events are taking place. For details, view earlier story. Here, Barbara Henry admires paintings by the late Wilson Bickford during the opening reception in his honor Friay at The Gallery at Lake St. Lawrence Arts, Waddington. “I loved taking his painting classes,” said Henry. Bickford was a north country native who became an internationally known artist and instructor. Bickford’s memorial tribute show will run through Aug.20. NCNow photo.
Fun & games continue at Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The fun and games are in full swing at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair. Families were out Thursday enjoying the sights, sounds, and tastes at food vendors, playing games, and on the rides. We spoke with a mother from Gouverneur who was there...
Town weighs options for crumbling street
NICHOLVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A temporary solution is agreed upon for how to deal with a street that’s washing away in Nicholville. As for a permanent solution, we learn what the options are. For more than a month, the residents of River Street in the hamlet of Nicholville...
Students tour sites in Madrid
A group of local students recently enjoyed a tour of Fort Tribute and the St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum in Madrid. Pictured above, Dave Henderson of Gloversville, on the left, and Dave Evans of Vermont, explain a mealtime scenario during the Civil War. Photo by Dennis Barr of Two Guys and a Camera.
Blast From the Past: 2002 lawn care
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast From the Past, we go back to 2002 when we learned about the dos and don’ts of lawn mowing. Watch the story by then reporter John Friot on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Town of Waddington welcomes 4 new campsites
TOWN OF WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Thanks to a project in the works for more than a year, the town of Waddington is now home to new campsites. The four new sites at Leishman Point overlook the St. Lawrence River and are near outdoor trails. The Waddington Public Beach...
Highway Legends donate $3K for higher education
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - $3,000 is going to the Brittany Walroth Memorial Scholarship Fund courtesy of the Highway Legends. The check was presented at the headquarters of the Highway Legends Car, Truck, and Bike Club off Starbuck Avenue in Watertown. It’ll go toward six $500 scholarships for graduating seniors...
Summer fun at the Massena Beach
Cobie Cree, a Boys and Girls Club of Akwesasne staff member, plays at the Massena Town Beach recently with one of the 100 members of the B & G Club who participate in the summer program. The club participants visit the beach on Thursday each week in the summer program. NCNow photo.
Morristown, NY USA
We’re camping at Jacques Cartier State park. After our first nite we had to move to a different site. It was hung on the back of the bush, next to theSt. Lawrence River. It was such a nice surprise and made our day. May God bless the person who left it for us. You made our day!
Norwood Brass Firemen play in Colton
The Norwood Brass Firemen played a pontoon concert recently to Higley boaters and residents on the shore. The weather was ideal as the band performed for the crowd gathering in their boats, according to Darin LaGarry, band manager. The band was grateful for this invitation. Above, band manager Darin LaGarry receives a $300 donation from Higley Association president Lin Snyder. Photo by Jim Corbett.
