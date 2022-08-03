Massena residents Ross Violi and his wife Kathie Wade check out the “Legends of Massena,” exhibit of celebrities who have lived or visited Massena, including actress Janis Reno Ahern. The exhibit is open during Massena’s Mega-Reunion this weekend, Saturday from 2-7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Mercantile Building at the corner of Main St. and Water St. "The organizers have done a wonderful job on this exhibit," said Wade. For more details, visit earlier story. NCNow photo.

MASSENA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO