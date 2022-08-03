Dallas Cowboys sign free agent linebacker Anthony Barr to one-year deal

Read on www.wfaa.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom HandyTexas State
Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC todayAsh JurbergTexas State
"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PMAsh JurbergDallas, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Opinion: CPAC in Texas will influence whether Trump runs in 2024Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Related
OBJ Has Wide Receiver Suggestion for Cowboys
Beckham remains a free agent himself, but he thinks Dallas should bring in another veteran wide receiver.
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Cowboys sign 4-time Pro Bowl defender
The Dallas Cowboys have found a player to help compensate for the loss of Randy Gregory in free agency. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran linebacker Anthony Barr. The deal is for a reported $3 million. The...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency Signing
The Dallas Cowboys bolstered their defense this Wednesday, signing veteran linebacker Anthony Barr. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was first to report the move. Barr, 30, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He stayed with the team through the 2021 season. Over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, A.J. Brown, Giants
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott still has three more years remaining on the four-year, $160 million deal he signed last offseason. However, with the way the quarterback market has skyrocketed since he signed that deal, Dallas might already want to think about being more proactive about his contract situation than they were the last time.
Seahawks Work Out 7, Including QB, Raiders Ex WR
A good time for the Seahawks to be "kicking the tires'' on street free agents.
Popculture
Dallas Cowboys Sign Four-Time Pro Bowl Linebacker Ahead of 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get a little stronger on defense before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. This week, the Cowboys announced they have agreed to sign linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the deal is for $2 million but can Max out to $3 million. Barr joins a linebacker group that includes Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch.
Breaking down the Cowboys' signing Anthony Barr
The Dallas Cowboys have signed former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to a 1-year contract. Cowboys insiders Bobby Belt & Bryan Broaddus give a quick breakdown of the signing.
RELATED PEOPLE
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Eagles Training Camp Notebook: Rise of the UDFAs
Some of them are starting to flash as Week 2 of camp continues, plus some defensive gems, Jalen Hurts update and more
Marquis Haynes Sr. Carted Off Practice Field Following Injury
A scary scene in Spartanburg.
Dallas Cowboys fullback Ryan Nall to miss 2-4 weeks
Dallas Cowboys fullback Ryan Nall will miss 2-to-4 weeks with a deep shoulder contusion, the Dallas Morning News reported Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Cowboys Watch: LB Anthony Barr's Top 3 Vikings Plays
In the midst of their 2022 training camp in Oxnard, Calif., the Dallas Cowboys signed former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal Wednesday with a $2 million base and incentives that can push the deal to $3. Barr, a four-time Pro Bowler, brings valuable veteran leadership to...
Comments / 0