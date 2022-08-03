Tamara McLoyd found guilty on murder charges in killing of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek

Read on www.wkyc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Related
Man faces death penalty in Slavic Village killings
A man who was indicted on 14 counts of aggravated murder for killing a woman, 2 children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village is facing the death penalty.
'Please come forward': Dailyn Ferguson's mother pleads for answers after his murder outside Lyndhurst store
LYNDHURST, Ohio — A day after the Lyndhurst Police Department released new video related to the May 8 shooting death of Dailyn Ferguson, his mother spoke to 3News as she continues to search for answers as to who murdered her son. For Tanisha Ferguson, the thought of Mother's Day...
19YO sentenced to 71 years in prison after police pursuit left one dead
19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes was found guilty of multiple charges and sentenced to 71 years in prison after a police pursuit ended in a fatal crash in December 2021.
cleveland19.com
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYC
New video released amid investigation of Lyndhurst business owner's murder
Police are working to identify three men in connection to the murder of Dailyn Ferguson. 3News' Brandon Simmons, who recently spoke with Ferguson's mother, reports.
Ohio Man Posing As Funeral Home Director Found Guilty Of Multiple Felonies
He was indicted on 37 chargers and found guilty on 31.
Neighbors relieved by quick police response, arrest of Parma shooting suspect
A 21-year-old man was taken into custody by US Marshals on Wednesday in connection with an early morning shooting in a Parma neighborhood on Tuesday.
wksu.org
Body cam footage shows Cleveland officers searching for legal cause to arrest armed Black activist
Antoine Tolbert was arrested on May 23 for openly carrying two firearms while walking down St. Clair Avenue on Cleveland’s East Side. Ohio is an open carry state, and it’s always been legal to carry a firearm as long as it’s not concealed by clothing. About three weeks after Tolbert was arrested, it became legal in Ohio to carry a concealed firearm without a license.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Woman Convicted Of Killing Police Officer In Carjacking
Tamara McLoyd, 19, of Garfield Heights was convicted Wednesday after being found guilty of charges that included one count of aggravated murder of a police officer, along with murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges, after confessing to shooting 25 year old off duty police officer Shane Bartek on New Years Eve in a carjacking.
Two families brawl outside apartment building: Brook Park Police Blotter
An argument among several people led to a physical fight at about 7 p.m. July 22 outside an apartment building at 6079 Glenway. It started with an argument between a 14-year-old boy and an unidentified boy in the apartment’s parking lot. According to one account corroborated by a witness, the mother of the 14-year-old boy -- a 31-year-old woman -- arrived home during the argument.
Video shows incident that led to sergeant’s arrest: I-Team
A former deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has been federally indicted with a count of deprivation of rights.
Akron man found guilty of fatally shooting woman
A Summit County jury found a 23-year-old man guilty of fatally shooting a woman during a robbery attempt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Akron police searching for suspects after man killed and dozens of shots fired
Akron Police are trying to track down at least two suspects accused of shooting a teen and killing a 29-year-old man.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man sentenced for death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man convicted of killing his girlfriend’s two-year-old son in 2021 is scheduled to be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner Wednesday afternoon. In May, Ronald Hicks pleaded guilty to killing Ryan Mounts on June 11, 2021 at a...
cleveland19.com
Married couple charged with murdering man in Seven Hills appear in court
PARMA Ohio (WOIO) - The man and woman charged with a murder Monday at a home in Seven Hills were arraigned in Parma Municipal Court Wednesday morning. Seven Hills police officers were called to a home in the 7700 block of McCreary Road around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The victim, Maurice...
Amid a growing number of murders, Cleveland’s police department suffers a shortage of homicide detectives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As slayings in Cleveland mount, the number of detectives investigating the deaths is a fraction of what authorities say it should be. There have been 83 homicides in the city through July 23, according to police, though the numbers are tentative and could change with rulings from the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
New photos of SUV connected to 4-year-old’s shooting death in Akron
Police have released new photos of the dark-colored SUV believed to be involved in the July 8 shooting deaths of 4-year-old Journei Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny Gaiter.
cleveland19.com
‘No snitching’ code of silence makes it difficult for police to solve teen shootings
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenage brothers were shot and injured on New Year’s Day. Their case still remains unsolved. Cleveland Police told us part of the problem is the victims are not cooperating. And that’s something they see all too often. 19 Investigates looks into what can...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man murdered days before he starts new job
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Cleveland man was murdered in broad daylight. Thirty-six-year-old Gerrell Miles was shot outside the Save A Lot near 30th and Clark Avenue. “My mother called me and said your brother just got shot. I thought it wasn’t real, nah, that’s the wrong guy that’s not my brother,” Thomas Miles said. “I just didn’t believe this could ever happen to him. Anybody else in the world. I would have been okay but this one right here, this is the wrong guy gone.”
2 arrested in Seven Hills murder
Police are investigating following a shooting that left one man dead Monday.
Comments / 0