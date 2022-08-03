Orange County: Longtime Homeowners Assistance and Climate Action Grants

Read on chapelboro.com
chapelboro.com
Orange County Adjusts, Scales Back COVID Testing Schedule
The Orange County Health Department announced its new hours of operation for drive-thru and walk-in COVID-19 testing in Hillsborough and Chapel Hill. The updated hours went into effect at the beginning of August. The health department continues to scale back its offerings as at-home COVID-19 tests become more and more...
chapelboro.com
Conversations with the Mayors: Social Districts, National Night Out and The University Games
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, August 4. She discussed Chapel Hill’s role in a bid to host the University Games, the potential for social districts around town, the return of students to UNC and more. This is an edited transcript. Listen to the full interview here.
chapelboro.com
Orange County Launches ‘Recycling Star’ Raffle to Educate, Reward Residents
Orange County residents may have noticed some new stickers on their blue curbside recycling bins as part of the Solid Waste Management department’s new Recycling Star. The initiative aims to educate people on what can be recycled — with some extra incentives for those who do it best.
Residents in Raleigh express concerns about a new city policy for housing re-development
A new City of Raleigh policy is causing concerns in two Raleigh neighborhoods.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: ‘Building Integrated Communities’ in Chapel Hill
Aaron discusses Chapel Hill’s Building Integrated Communities project with Sarah Viñas, the town’s affordable housing director.
WRAL
Downtown Durham business owners urge city to address attacks from homeless people
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Downtown Durham business owners urge city to address attacks from homeless people. Local business owners in downtown Durham say that attacks from homeless people are...
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough and Carrboro Win Resident Satisfaction Awards
The Towns of Hillsborough and Carrboro have been recognized for outstanding resident satisfaction. The two towns were among 18 communities nationwide which received the ETC Institute’s “Leading the Way” Award. The award “was created to recognize local governments for outstanding achievement in the delivery of services to residents,” and has been given out annually since 1999.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Water Filter Delay for Pittsboro, World University Games in Chapel Hill and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 News, including a delay to Pittsboro’s new water filter system, the World University Games eyeing Chapel Hill, and more.
More warehouses in Orange County? Here’s what we know about ‘Project Skywalker.’
The proposed project is one of 5 pending or under construction developments near Mebane.
Durham community center damaged, vandalized for 2nd time in a week
Durham, N.C. — Aalayah Sanders with Durham Housing Authority was devastated to find out vandals got into the TA Grady Recreation Center for a second time. "To know the very next day that we were hit yet again and this time, computer monitors were found in the Burton Park area," said Sanders.
More NC counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID-19 map — but Wake remains yellow
A total of 67 counties were colored orange with the highest level of COVID in those communities on the map updated Thursday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
chapelboro.com
Carrboro: Resident Satisfaction Award, Carrboro Music Festival, and More
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils visited with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, August 5. He discussed Carrboro’s recent national resident satisfaction award, the upcoming Carrboro Music Festival, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
wraltechwire.com
VinFast buys land at site of future $4B plant in Chatham County for $44M
CHATHAM COUNTY – Electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast took another step in ramping up the planned $4 billion electric vehicle assembly and battery plant in Chatham County this week, buying 1,765 acres of land for approximately $44 million. The purchase of the land, which sits along Moncure Flatwood Road in...
When does school start in the Triad?
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — August is here and that means school is back in session. Alamance-Burlington Early College and Guilford County Early College and Middle Colleges have already returned back to school Thursday.
Fuquay-Varina police hope new IDs will increase inclusivity
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — A local police department is now recognizing a new form of ID that is only recognized in seven states. Those behind it say it builds trust with law enforcement and creates safer, more inclusive communities. It's called the community action ID. The need for IDs is...
Here’s how many animals enter Triangle county shelters — and how many are euthanized
See which Triangle animal shelters take in the most animals, and which have changed the most in the last five years.
National Night Out in Durham's McDougald Terrace aims to give youth a positive outlook on life
Officers were there engaging and strengthening its ties with people who live in the neighborhood.
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin expected to name Mecklenburg as a ‘lab school,’ more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Democrat Josh Throneburg challenges Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell County, to debate. — WDBJ-TV. Town of Hurt officials ask public for help in identifying who distribute white supremacist fliers. — WSLS-TV. Economy:. Foresight Health...
cbs17
Make plans to visit the NC Pet Expo this weekend
Hours of the Event: Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 11am-5pm Location: NC State Fairgrounds Exposition Center Raleigh, NC. This event is for the whole family! Kid Activities, Live Animal Walk-Thru to touch and take pictures, pet products and services galore and don’t forget to give back to our rescue groups such as Saving Grace NC!
Think homeownership is out of reach? This Raleigh program may blow your mind
The City of Raleigh is trying to make housing more affordable for residents and holding an Open House this weekend to let people know about options on the table.
