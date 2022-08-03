Political Punches and Campaign Chatter in NY-23: Name calling, finances and endorsements divide candidates

Read on www.mychamplainvalley.com
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
NY Senate candidate: Stand up to Albany’s culture of corruption (Your Letters)
In response to the July 31, 2022, editorial “Gov. Hochul’s Covid response review is not independent enough”:. It’s sad but true: Albany is the corrupt capital of the nation. New Yorkers have seen scandal after scandal rock state government. Not only are these scandals national embarrassments, but they have also had lethal effects.
mychamplainvalley.com
What to know before the polls close at 7 pm
For those who have not voted yet the Vermont Primary, there is still time before polling locations close at 7 pm. Here’s what know before you go to cast your ballot. If you are registering at the polls, Vermont requires a physical or photocopied version of one of the following:
Prisoners In New York State Can’t Be Called ‘Inmate’ Anymore
Inmates in New York State are getting a new name. The Bill A9273/S8216 was delivered to Governor Kathy Hochul on August 5, 2022, and signed into law, according to Pix 11. In New York, we’re doing everything in our power to show that justice and safety can go hand-in-hand. We can make our streets and communities safer by giving justice-involved individuals the chance to complete their rehabilitation program and work at the same time. By treating all New Yorkers with dignity and respect, we can improve public safety while ensuring New Yorkers have a fair shot at a second chance.
mychamplainvalley.com
Balint, Gray rally voters ahead of Tuesday’s primary
Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, who are battling for the Democratic nomination for Vermont’s U.S. House seat, spent the day before Tuesday’s primary urging people to get out and vote. Gray, who was elected lieutenant governor in 2020, spent the morning in...
jamestowngazette.com
Two Elections will be held in Chautauqua County on August 23, 2022
Another Election is just around the corner, notes Chautauqua County Election Commissioners Luz E. Torres and Brian C. Abram. In a joint statement by the Commissioners they stated, “on August 23, 2022, there will be two separate Elections being held in Chautauqua County,”. “First, all registered voters are...
mychamplainvalley.com
Big Lots answer to Western New York complaints
Big Lots answers multiple complaints from customers who came forward to 7 Problem Solvers, after story with a Buffalo customer last week
mynbc5.com
New York faces $7.6 billion deficit following COVID-19 unemployment payouts
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — During the pandemic, New York State borrowed money from the unemployment insurance trust fund. Now, the state owes $7.6 billion back. Portions of the surcharge are being billed to employers in the state, regardless of whether or not they laid anyone off during the pandemic. "It...
Protesters speak up against ReAwaken America Tour visit to Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Community members in Batavia are rallying together against an event coming to the Cornerstone Church next weekend. The ReAwaken America Tour was originally booked in Rochester at the Main Street Armory, but after community backlash, that venue backed out. Now it's scheduled at Batavia's Cornerstone Church.
4 Surprising Bathroom Laws in New York State
Next time that you go into a business in New York and you need to use the bathroom--they might have to legally let you use the bathroom even if it is a bathroom for 'employees only'. Here are 4 bathroom laws in New York State that you might not know...
If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?
If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
Deadline To Apply For New York State Forest Ranger Job In 2 Days
If you are interested in a forest ranger job with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the deadline is quickly approaching. While the job duties are a bit different than most law enforcement officers, a ranger is a police officer,. Forest rangers are sworn police officers, who work...
nylcv.org
2022 New York State Legislative Wins
The 2022 legislative session saw huge wins for New York State’s environment with the Assembly and Senate having shown their commitment to protecting New York’s health and environment. This year both houses passed major legislation covering Land Conservation, Climate Change Mitigation, Waste, Public Health and Electrification. These bills are incredibly important to making our State a more healthy and sustainable place to live. We encourage Governor Hochul to sign these great bills into law!
wbfo.org
Buffalo, What’s Next?: Redistricting critic misgendered by mayor says incident shows ‘he’s not hearing us’
The speaker who was misgendered several times by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown during a contentious public hearing on redistricting Wednesday says the exchange shows the mayor “might be listening but he's not hearing us.”. Arise Shapley appeared on Thursday’s edition of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” to discuss the incident, which...
wnypapers.com
Attorney General James, State Police Superintendent Bruen announce conviction & sentencing of phony attorney
Andrew Schnorr, who defrauded individuals in Buffalo by posing as attorney, was sentenced to 5 years’ probation and ordered to pay thousands in restitution. New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen on Friday announced the conviction and sentencing of Andrew Schnorr, 39, for practicing law without a license and defrauding New Yorkers in Buffalo. Despite never graduating from a law school nor passing a state bar exam, Schnorr posed as a licensed attorney and represented clients at legal proceedings. Schnorr, who previously pled guilty to unauthorized practice of law (a Class E felony), was sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered to pay more than $7,800 in restitution.
Phony Buffalo attorney gets 5 years probation and must pay thousands in restitution
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A phony Buffalo attorney will spend five years on probation and need to cough up more than $7,800 in restitution for defrauding his clients. By all outward accounts, 39-year-old Andrew Schnorr was an attorney. He worked for a Buffalo law firm and represented clients in real courtrooms. The only problem was […]
Hyperallergic
New York Prisons Ban Two Pages From Attica Uprising Book
Author Heather Ann Thompson filed a lawsuit this spring after her 2016 book Blood in the Water: The 1971 Uprising at Attica Prison and Its Legacy was banned in New York state prisons. Now, state officials have issued a decision: Only the book’s map of the Attica Correctional Facility will be censored. The map constitutes two pages that will be removed from the paperback edition, and a list of people who died in the uprising, printed on the back of one of those pages, will be photocopied and added back into the book.
biztoc.com
Gun makers appeal to masculinity, white supremacist groups to sell guns: Report
The nation's gun manufacturers use "disturbing sales tactics" to sell assault weapons to civilians while failing to track deaths or injuries that result from the use of their products, according to a report issued in late July by the House Oversight Committee. Driving the news: In late May the committee...
