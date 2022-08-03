Baltimore County’s top official loses another executive staffer

Read on www.wypr.org
foxbaltimore.com
Old tweets show new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety criticizing the city's Consent Decree
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Touting his track record, last month, Mayor Brandon Scott named former acting commissioner Anthony Barksdale as his new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety. "He knows what it takes to make Baltimore a safer place for our residents," said Scott at a press conference announcing his pick, "During his tenure at BPD (the Baltimore Police Department), as you all know, homicides and violent crime both saw substantial drops. In 2011, Baltimore had fewer than 200 homicides for the first time in over 30 years."
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County
the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
Antisemitic graffiti on Baltimore Co. mailboxes spark outrage
Along Greenspring Avenue in Baltimore County, spray-painted on mailboxes is offensive, antisemitic graffiti.
Yes, even Mayor Brandon Scott has jury duty
BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott of Baltimore fulfilled his civic duty Thursday by reporting for jury duty. The mayor tweeted a selfie early Wednesday morning from the Circuit Court downtown, saying "guess who has jury duty today!"Some on Twitter speculated the mayor would likely be excused, however, high-profile mayors have reported for duty before. Take for example New York City mayors Rudy Guiliani and Bill de Blasio, who served in 1999 and 2018, respectively. It's unclear whether Scott was picked to serve on a jury, and whether he'll be skipping work. Regardless, the mayor will be paid $15 by the city for each day served. Scott was missing from his usual seat next to Council President Nick Mosby at the city's spending board meeting Wednesday morning. It wasn't clear that he didn't attend, but it's likely.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott defends position on squeegee Kids
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When it comes to squeegee kids, Mayor Brandon Scott is resisting any suggestion that he, and state's attorney nominee Ivan Bates, are not on the same page. The mayor has long resisted attempts to allow police to clear squeegee kids out of city intersections. However, Ivan...
Howard County Dispatcher Recognized for Going Above and Beyond After Vague 911 Call
by Howard County Police Department HOWARD COUNTY, MD – On July 23, dispatcher Trish Geiman...
wypr.org
Baltimore city earmarks $14.7 million COVID-19 relief funds for community trash removal
The city of Baltimore carved out $14.7 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus pandemic relief funds for trash clean up efforts in longtime neglected neighborhoods. The Board of Estimates, the city’s spending arm, approved the measure known as the Clean Corps initiative on Wednesday. Clean Corps...
baltimorebrew.com
Some hard truths about Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski
Despite a string of disclosures about his administration’s handling of the politically connected, Johnny O cruises toward another four years in office [OP-ED] Events over the past year threaten to permanently tarnish the reputation of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. It began with his ham-handed attempt to neutralize the effectiveness of the county’s Inspector General.
Baltimore Workers Wanted For Various Roles In Near $15M Clean-Up Initiative
Nearly $15 million will go toward a clean-up initiative for Baltimore's historically disinvested neighborhoods, announced officials. The $14.7 million investment into the American Rescue Plan Act will hire Baltimore community members to remove debris from alleys, public trash cans, and overgrown, trash-filled vacant lots in up to 15 selected neighborhoods throughout the city, says Mayor Brandon Scott, who announced the initiative on Thursday, Aug. 4.
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor assaulted along Pennsylvania Avenue now calling for change
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) – — Baltimore City Pastor Rodney Hudson says he was ambushed along Pennsylvania Avenue Monday. “He just took his hand, and cocked his hand back and hit me as hard as he could. I fell to the ground. It was such a hard punch,” said Hudson.
WBAL Radio
Dan Cox spoke on the C4 and Bryan Nehman Show
More than two weeks after the primary, Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for Governor is making a promise to his party. Cox at a National Night Out Event in West Baltimore, the same event where Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared and others spoke, told C4 and Dan Joseph that he's not giving up in the city or any Democratic area as he is set to face Wes Moore in the general election.
wfmd.com
Investigation Continues Into A Garage Fire In Carroll County
Sykesville Rd. Garage Fire (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Sykesville, Md (KM) Damage is estimated at $50,000 to the structure and $50,000 to the contents from a garage fire early Friday morning in Carroll County. Shortly before 4:30 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to 6370 Sykesvile Road...
wnav.com
Picture This! Who Counties Voted For Governor of Maryland
Graphic Created by Annapolis Alderman Brookes Schandelmeir.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce BCPSfest 2022
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials have announced the date and details for BCPSfest 2022, a free outdoor festival to kick of the 2022 – 2023 school year. The event will take place 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson.
Wbaltv.com
Lawyer of man who went to jail behind GTTF allegations talks settlement
Baltimore City is out nearly half $1 million after settling several police claims Wednesday, including acts related to the city's now-defunct police Gun Trace Task Force. The Baltimore City spending board approved funds to settle four lawsuits against Baltimore police officers, including a case for a man who claims the task force made up the story that put him behind bars.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore to hire residents to clean public spaces as part of ‘Clean Corps’ initiative funded by $14.7M in ARPA money
Baltimore will hire community members to clean and maintain public spaces as part of an initiative that will be supported by $14.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. As part of the new “Clean Corps” initiative, the mayor’s office will work with local community and citywide organizations to...
Maryland Weather: Baltimore County and Baltimore City under Flash Flood Warning
BALTIMORE -- Strong storms Thursday battered central Maryland, felling trees and cutting power to some. We could see similar severe weather Friday night. A wide swath of central Maryland is under a flood watch until 11 p.m.Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Howard, Harford, and Montgomery counties and Baltimore City are under watch alerts, the National Weather Service said. There's a Flash Flood Warning for Caroline, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties until 11:30 p.m.Additionally, Baltimore County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 p.m. Meanwhile, St. Mary's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. And Prince George's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 8 p.m.A Flood Watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince George's, and St. Mary's Counties until 11:00 p.m. Localized heavy rainfall in those areas could cause rapid rises in creeks and streams, as well as urban flash flooding, the National Weather Service said. Unlike Thursday, we won't be seeing the same kind of intense heat and humidity earlier in the day, but it will be partly sunny with a high near 92. Even more afternoon rain is expected Saturday and Sunday.
talbotspy.org
James Rouse’s Inner Harbor Vision Continues to Unfold in Baltimore by Dennis Forney
Watching the development and revitalization of Baltimore’s inner harbor over the past 50 years has been something to behold. Talbot County native and visionary James Rouse sparked much of the transformation with his Harborplace complex in the heart of the city many decades ago. He understood the allure of public waterfront spaces where people could gather, enjoy being outside, take long walks, and watch the dynamic interaction between the humming maritime activity of the harbor and the culture of the multi-faceted city surrounding it.
wypr.org
Baltimore public school students taught to aim high for aviation careers
Baltimore city public school students piled into a Cessna Skyhawk at the Martin State Airport in Middle River. After being strapped into a single engine Cessna Skyhawk and soaring above the city of Baltimore, local student Christian Baten said it was amazing. “I felt above all of my problems,” said...
After 5 years, widening of route 32 in Howard County is complete
After five years, a road widening project along a portion of route 32 in Howard County is complete. Construction was conducted in two phases at a total cost of nearly $170 million.
