Muskogee Co. Deputies Arrest Domestic Assault & Battery Suspect In Haskell

Students across Green Country are heading back to school as health officials report the current COVID-19 strain making the rounds is highly contagious. State Health Experts say the Omicron subvariant BA.5 is resulting in fewer severe cases than in previous surges, but they said schools need a robust sick policy and recommend a layered approach that can change based on the number of cases in your schools' county through the CDC’s Community Level Tracker.

JENKS, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO