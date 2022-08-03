Muskogee Co. Deputies Arrest Domestic Assault & Battery Suspect In Haskell

Read on www.newson6.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News On 6
Suspected Car Thief Killed After Confrontation With Victim, Tulsa Police Say
Tulsa Police have identified a victim killed in a stabbing that took place near East 66th Place and South Newport Avenue on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to the scene and found the body 23-year-old David Getsinger. Police say Getsinger and another suspect, 43-year-old Dustin Leleux, stole a...
News On 6
3 Arrested, Accused Of Theft By Pawnee County Deputies
Pawnee County Deputies arrested three people who they say are connected to at least eight theft cases. Deputies say last week, several agencies helped with a search warrant on a property in Cleveland, Oklahoma, where they found an active meth lab, a stolen gun and three stolen vehicles. Investigators say...
News On 6
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 77-Year-Old Woman
Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old woman on Tuesday morning. According to police, officers are searching for Donna Long who was last seen in Tulsa near South 30th West Avenue and West 47th Street on Monday evening. Police say long stands 5 feet two inches tall...
News On 6
Broken Arrow Kicks Off Pride Week With Bike Ride To Brunch
Broken Arrow kicked off Pride Week with a bike ride to brunch Sunday morning. The ride was through Broken Arrow's Rose District. The leisure ride ended at This Machine and Rattlesnake Cafe, on BA's Main Street, for brunch that was followed by a drag show. "We want the community members,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
Saturday Marks 5 Years Since Early-Morning Tulsa Tornado
Saturday marks five years since a strong early-morning tornado ripped through parts of Tulsa. The EF2 tornado developed in a line of severe thunderstorms around 1 a.m. on this date in 2017. The twister damaged and destroyed several businesses along 41st street between Yale and Sheridan Avenue. There were 26...
News On 6
School Districts Prepare COVID-19 Protocols As Children Return To Classrooms
Students across Green Country are heading back to school as health officials report the current COVID-19 strain making the rounds is highly contagious. State Health Experts say the Omicron subvariant BA.5 is resulting in fewer severe cases than in previous surges, but they said schools need a robust sick policy and recommend a layered approach that can change based on the number of cases in your schools' county through the CDC’s Community Level Tracker.
News On 6
Catoosa Public Schools Students Return To Class
Students at Catoosa Public Schools return to the classroom on Tuesday morning for the first day of school. The school day officially begins at 8:15 a.m. for all students returning to the classroom. The district’s school calendar is set up where students are not in the classroom on Fridays. Most...
Comments / 0