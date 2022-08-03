Malibu mansion with spa and theater hits market as 8-way timeshare

This decadent listing offers a life of luxury — but only to those who care to share.

In Malibu, a seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom home has hit the market for $2.23 million for one-eighth ownership. The property, which is listed with Pacaso , is valued at $17.85 million in whole, but is currently only available for a buyer game for partial possession, and a partial stay: The listing specifies that one-eighth of ownership allows them to live at the property for “up to 44 nights a year.”

Pets and children are welcome, the listing further notes.

“Behind two private gates, discover a pristine palm-lined 2-acre property with mature olive and fruit trees,” boasts the listing, which notes a remodeled guesthouse is also on the property. Other amenities on the compound include a pool, spa, volleyball court, three-car garage and a living room with 30-foot ceilings. The kitchen has a “massive island with Caesarstone countertops,” two sinks, an adjacent deck for alfresco dining, an in-kitchen table and window seat — or there’s always the formal dining room.

In terms of entertainment options, there’s a full audio system, game room, bar, wine cellar and theater.

The home comes “fully furnished and professionally decorated,” making it ideal for anyone looking to live in paradise at a fraction of the price and without the hassle of moving in — or the pleasure of customizing. The address is accessed via one of two private gates.

The property measures 12,504 square feet. First built in 1992, it is today adorned in a “minimalist style” with plenty of clean lines, white walls, along with furniture and wood accents.

The property is “minutes” from Escondido Beach.