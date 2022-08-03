ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

NeighborImpact can help with mortgage relief from Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 2 days ago
Read on ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Oregon staffing shortages exacerbated by housing crisis, survey finds

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a record low rate of unemployment which makes finding workers a challenge for employers statewide. A new statewide market survey suggests that one of the things exacerbating this issue is that "for rent" or "for sale" signs are not keeping up with the number of "help needed signs."
OREGON STATE
KGW

Meat prices in Oregon could go down with new state law

OREGON, USA — An Oregon law took effect this week that is aimed at reducing the cost of beef by allowing the state to conduct United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspections. The law was passed last year, but the state just started accepting applications for inspecting processing centers...
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

Oregon Gets Funds To Help Ranchers Deal With Wolves

A nearly $100 thousand federal grant aimed at helping farmers and ranchers find new ways to stop wolves from killing their livestock is coming to Oregon. Elli Gage, with Western Landowners Alliance, said preventing depredations is difficult because wolves are very intelligent. “And they become habituated quickly. That means any...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
City
Redmond, OR
KGW

Oregon's new wildfire risk map sends some homeowners' insurance rates skyrocketing

PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: On Aug. 4, 2022 the Oregon Department of Forestry announced they're withdrawing their wildfire risk assessment map and will go back to their partners at OSU to create a map that improves the "accuracy of risk classification." They say they'll work with the communities affected and eventually release an updated map, adding: "While we met the bill’s initial deadline for delivering on the map, there wasn’t enough time to allow for the type of local outreach and engagement that people wanted, needed and deserved."
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Oregon Imposes Rules Forcing Hospitals to Disclose Rationing

Unnerved by ongoing severe staffing shortages at Oregon hospitals, the state has re-imposed temporary rules forcing hospitals to be public and transparent when they declare a staffing crisis and begin rationing care for patients. The rules took effect July 29 and are to remain in place through Jan. 24 of...
OREGON STATE
canbyfirst.com

DEQ Levies $114K Fine Against Icon Construction for Canby Projects

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality in June levied more than $100,000 in fines against Icon Construction, claiming the West Linn-based developer committed multiple stormwater-related permit violations in connection with four Canby housing projects. Icon has appealed the fines and, through its attorneys, has aggressively denied any wrongdoing in its...
CANBY, OR
opb.org

Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies

Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
BROOKINGS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oregon#Mortgage#Economic Security#Property Taxes#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Neighborimpact#Homesource
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State forester rescinds wildfire risk map in response to public, political outcry

On Thursday afternoon, just five weeks after publishing a wildfire risk map, the state Forestry Department axed it. That move follows a chorus of complaints from Republican state lawmakers and residents in southern and eastern Oregon who said the roll out of the map was clumsily handled and led to people losing their property insurance […] The post State forester rescinds wildfire risk map in response to public, political outcry appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Discovering Oregon's past by visiting its ghost towns

SUMPTER, Ore. — The best backroads can lead you down trails to secret hideaways that provide rich history lessons that continue to teach today. It’s the travel that lets you roam into town sites, villages or communities that barely exist. Some that local history buff, Steve Arndt, calls “ghost towns” that are rich with history about the shaping of the state.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
thelundreport.org

Free Healthy Oregon Project Offers Early Cancer Detection To All

PORTLAND — Fitness coach LaTosha Wilson was having coffee with a student in 2020 when she learned about the Healthy Oregon Project, a research project to help inform participants about whether they are at a higher risk for developing cancer — and help promote scientific research. Wilson said...
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned

As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon fire information for Thursday, Aug. 4

The following is information from multiple official agencies about fires in Oregon as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. These include Central Oregon Fire Information, Willamette National Forest and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire, caused by lightning over the area in the last few days,...
OAKRIDGE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy