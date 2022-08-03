ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony Dates Animated Chris Pratt ‘Garfield’ Pic For Winter 2024

By Anthony D'Alessandro
 2 days ago

Sony said today that it will open the Alcon Entertainment animated movie Garfield on February 16, 2024.

Chris Pratt voices the titular feline and Samuel L. Jackson plays a brand-new character, Vic, who is Garfield’s father in the Mark Dindal-directed movie. David Reynolds wrote the screenplay.

Alcon Entertainment acquired the rights from Jim Davis, the creator of the Garfield comic series and brand, who will also serve as an executive producer.

Producers are John Cohen, Steven P. Wegner, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Namit Malhotra and Tom Jacomb.

Bridget McMeel and Craig Sost are EPs.

Alcon Entertainment is financing the animated feature, and Sony Pictures will be distributing globally (excluding China).

The only other titles dated for February 16, 2024, are an untitled Marvel film and untitled Universal movie for the Valentine’s Day/Presidents Day holiday stretch.

‘Batgirl’ Leslie Grace Responds To Warner Bros Discovery Scrapping DC Pic: “I Feel Blessed To Have Worked Among Absolute Greats”

'Batgirl' Leslie Grace Responds To Warner Bros Discovery Scrapping DC Pic: "I Feel Blessed To Have Worked Among Absolute Greats"

Batgirl star Leslie Grace has responded on social media to Warner Bros. shelving the DC film, but hers weren't words of bitterness, just gratitude to be on the journey. "Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie 'Batgirl,' I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland. I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for...
‘Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts’ Renewed For Season 2 At Disney+

'Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts' Renewed For Season 2 At Disney+

The Disney+ Original series Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, from Disney Branded Television, has been renewed for a second season. In Season 2 of the series, host Robin Roberts, co-anchor of ABC's Good Morning America, will get personal with a new group of Hollywood's groundbreaking women. Each episode contains conversations filled with never-before-heard stories of how these groundbreakers came face-to-face with their vulnerability, authenticity and intuition. Last season's guests included Debbie Allen, Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro, Raven-Symoné...
Quentin Tarantino Says He Loved ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ Reveals Discussion With Tom Cruise About It

Quentin Tarantino Says He Loved 'Top Gun: Maverick,' Reveals Discussion With Tom Cruise About It

Speaking on CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast yesterday, Quentin Tarantino held forth on the experience of seeing Top Gun: Maverick. "Normally I don't talk about new movies that much because I'm only forced to say only good things, but in this case I f***ing love Top Gun, the Maverick movie. I thought it was fantastic," Tarantino said. "I saw it at the theaters. It was, as our good mutual friend Brett Easton Ellis says, that and [Steven] Spielberg's West Side Story both provided a true cinematic spectacle, the kind that I'd almost thought that I wasn't...
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role

Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
AdWeek

We Now Know the Reasons Warner Bros. Discovery Canceled Batgirl

The feature film Batgirl, adapted from the DC Comics character, will no longer be released on any platform at Warner Bros.–neither in theaters nor on HBO Max. The film, starring Leslie Grace as the titular hero, was intended to tie into the larger DC Extended Universe. J.K. Simmons reprised his role as Commissioner James Gordon, which he played in both Justice League films. In addition to appearing in the next The Flash movie, Michael Keaton, who played Batman in Tim Burton‘s 1989 Batman and 1992 Batman Returns, was also somewhat connected with the project.
ComicBook

The Flash: Warner Bros. Reportedly Still Figuring Out What to Do With Movie

The future of the DC universe was hit with a shocking update on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that Warner Bros.' Batgirl movie has been shelved. This means that the long-awaited project will not be releasing in theaters or on HBO Max, despite having already wrapped production earlier this year, and reports indicating that its star, Leslie Grace, could play a key role in upcoming DC projects. The news has caused fans to speculate at length about the larger future of DC's films, and new reporting from Variety might indicate that the circumstances surrounding another film on the slate might not be set in stone. According to the outlet's reporting about Batgirl's cancellation, the studio is reportedly "still contending with what to do about" the upcoming The Flash movie, which is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in the summer of 2023.
Variety

Lady Gaga Confirms ‘Joker 2’ Role Opposite Joaquin Phoenix in New Musical Teaser

Lady Gaga Confirms 'Joker 2' Role Opposite Joaquin Phoenix in New Musical Teaser

Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in "Joker 2" by posting a musical teaser to social media. The sequel, officially titled "Joker: Folie à Deux," will star Gaga opposite Joaquin Phoenix, returning to the role of Joker after winning the Oscar for best actor thanks to his performance in the 2019 first installment. The teaser is set to "Cheek to Cheek," which Gaga has famously covered in her music career alongside Tony Bennett. Variety reported in June that Gaga was circling the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming "Joker" sequel, which is set to...
UPI News

'Batgirl' movie will not be released

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
The Ringer

Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear

Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Sets Release Date for ‘Joker 2’

The Joker is set to return to the local multiplex on Oct. 4, 2024. The Joker 2 sequel likely to star Joaquin Phoenix as the DC villain will be directed by Todd Phillips and get a blockbuster release by Warner Bros. after the 2019 debut of Joker, which grossed around $1 billion in box office.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Joker 2': Lady Gaga in Early Talks to Join Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips in Musical Sequel (Exclusive)'Joker' Sequel Has a Script, Reveals Director Todd PhillipsNeal Adams, Comic Book Artist Who Revitalized Batman and Fought for Creators' Rights, Dies at 80 Phillips wrote the script...
Deadline

‘Thirteen Lives’ Composer Benjamin Wallfisch Debuts Main Theme For Ron Howard Film – Hear The Exclusive Track

'Thirteen Lives' Composer Benjamin Wallfisch Debuts Main Theme For Ron Howard Film – Hear The Exclusive Track

Deadline has an exclusive track from Benjamin Wallfisch's score for Ron Howard's survival drama Thirteen Lives, which is slated for release on all major digital platforms via Milan Records tomorrow, as the film becomes available for streaming on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The feature from MGM, Bron Creative, Imagine Entertainment, Storyteller and Magnolia Mae recounts the incredible true story of the tremendous global effort to rescue a Thai soccer team who become trapped in the Tham Luang cave network during an unexpected rainstorm in 2018. Faced with insurmountable odds, a team...
Deadline

XYZ Films Boards Cat-And-Mouse Thriller ‘Low Life’ Starring Lucas Neff

XYZ Films Boards Cat-And-Mouse Thriller 'Low Life' Starring Lucas Neff

XYZ Films has taken North American rights to Low Life, the cat-and-mouse thriller from director Tyler Michael James starring Marriage Story's Lucas Neff. Pic will be released later this month in North America. Scroll down for trailer. Low Life follows Benny (Wes Dunlap), a small-time YouTube star who catches predators online and experiences a night from hell when he lets one of them into his own home. Dunlap and Neff, who also voices Duncan in Disney's Monsters at Work, are leading alongside Lucy Urbano and viral YouTube ballerina Luna Montana. The film is produced by Noah Rotter, Annie Milligan, Hunter...
Deadline

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav: “We Will Fully Embrace Theatrical”

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav: "We Will Fully Embrace Theatrical"

In a complete about-face from the business strategy employed by former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav made it firm today that the new merged entertainment conglomerate "will fully embrace theatrical." Period. "We have a different view on the wisdom of releasing direct-to-streaming films, and we have taken some aggressive steps to course-correct the previous strategy," Zaslav said about on the previous 2021 pandemic model that was implemented to spike HBO Max subs. David Zaslav Talks DC Reset In Wake of 'Batgirl' Axing The CEO expressed his belief in the theatrical window...
