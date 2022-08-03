ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL appeals Deshaun Watson suspension, league reportedly pursuing an indefinite ban

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N3WkU_0h3kgSwQ00

It seems the NFL is none too happy with judge Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on the Deshaun Watson suspension and has put the wheels in motion to appeal and extend the star quarterbacks ban.

On Wednesday, ESPN broke the news that the league had officially informed the NFL Players Association that it would appeal the decision by the former US district judge. In Robinson’s Aug. 1 ruling, Watson was banned for a half dozen games in the upcoming NFL season for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy. The violation came in the form of sexual misconduct allegations from 30 women during Watson’s final years playing for the Houston Texans.

Related: The Full Sue Robinson Summary of Her Reasoning on Deshaun Watson Suspension

The NFL will reportedly aim for an indefinite suspension after originally seeking a season-long ban during the July hearings.

“The league said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will determine who will hear the appeal. Under the CBA, Goodell has the option to consider the appeal himself or he can appoint a designee to do so.”

espn report on nfl appeal of watson suspension

NFLPA could sue NFL over Deshaun Watson suspension appeal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yH3Z2_0h3kgSwQ00
Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

In the report, sources informed the outlet that “the NFLPA was preparing to sue the NFL in federal court if it appealed Robinson’s decision.” The door is now wide open to what could turn into a very ugly fight between the players association and the league. A fight to defend a player undeserving of such resistance.

In the 16-page summary of Robinson’s decision, the judge admitted that the league did prove Watson engaged in acts that were “a genuine danger to the safety and well-being of another person” and that it undermined and put the integrity of the NFL at risk. However, based on precedent she determined that the QB’s offenses were not deserving of harsher punishment than previous NFL judgments involving violent acts and sexual misconduct.

Robinson concluded that the Browns’ quarterback’s conduct did “not fall into the category of violent conduct that would require the minimum six-game suspension” which the NFL had established in the past as “by far the most commonly-imposed discipline for domestic or gendered violence and sexual acts.”

Also Read:
Baltimore Ravens head coach takes veiled shot at Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson situation

In the end, despite the league asking for a season-long suspension in the hearing, how they handled previous instances of abhorrent conduct by other NFL players aided Watson in only receiving a six-game ban.

An NFL spokesman revealed on Wednesday that there is no timeline on when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell or his designee will make a future ruling. Whenever that hammer does fall, it will be final and binding to all parties.

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys

Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

Houston Texans Make Big Move Against Accusers Alleging Misconduct Against Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have made a big move against the 30 women who made or intended to make claims against the team related to Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct. According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents all 30 women, the Texans have settled all claims and intended claims against them. Watson was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021 when he played for the Texans. One of the women sued the Texans alleging the team enabled his behavior. That lawsuit is now settled along with the 29 lawsuits that had not been filed against the team, per USA Today.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear

Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Phil Simms Names His Pick For NFL's Greatest Player Ever

Phil Simms has played with and covered a lot of great football players over the course of his lengthy career. One stands above the rest, though. The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster wished Tom Brady a happy 45th birthday on Wednesday. In his birthday message, Simms called Brady the greatest...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Michael Chandler
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The 1 team NFL doesn’t want Browns QB Deshaun Watson to face amid suspension appeal

If recent reports are to be considered, it appears the NFL has some hidden motivation in pushing a lengthier suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. As reported earlier, the NFL has already filed an appeal on the ruling that handed Watson a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. The league allegedly wants the Browns QB to be suspended indefinitely, though there have also been talks about Watson potentially getting a 12-game suspension instead.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#The League#American Football#Espn#Nfl Players Association#Cba
The Spun

Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Not Happy With Adam Schefter

Earlier this year, Deshaun Watson learned that he would not face criminal charges for his alleged off-field behavior. Once that news went public, ESPN's Adam Schefter fired off a questionable tweet. "This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth...
NFL
The Spun

Former Alabama Running Back's Son Joins Rival Program

Roman Goode, the son of former Alabama running back Kerry Goode, has joined another SEC football program's staff. Per Vols Wire's Dan Harralson, Tennessee has hired Goode as personnel and recruiting analyst. He spent the past three seasons as a recruiting specialist for Nick Saban. His father, who played for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to defend their Super Bowl title this season. However, their hopes of repeating are taking a backseat to an injury to Matthew Stafford, which may be something serious. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Stafford’s elbow injury is actually “bad” tendinitis. The surgery he underwent earlier in the […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
DALLAS, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy