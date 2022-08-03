The NFL To Appeal Deshaun Watson’s 6-Game Suspension, Will Seek Indefinite Suspension

Nick Cammett/ Getty Images

The NFL with the appeal.

On Monday, the NFL world was set on fire when it was announced that current Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson would be receiving only a six-game suspension for the upcoming season, for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after Watson was accused by 25 women over the past two years for sexual assault.

Needless to say, a ton of people were less than thrilled about the verdict, considering fellow NFL athletes like Calvin Ridley, who gambled on his own team while he was stepping away from the game for a while, was served a one year suspension from the NFL.

Many were arguing that Watson’s suspension wasn’t enough, considering the accusations.

With that being said, it’s been announced that the NFL is now appealing the six-game suspension, saying that the suspension should be worse. Let’s face it, the NFL is trying to crack down on disciplinary issues and 6-games is basically a slap on the wrist.

The irony is that the judge gave him 6 games, to be consistent with previous disciplinary rulings.

Watson was handed the ruling by retired federal judge Sue Robinson, and the NFL sent the following statement about the decision:

“Under the 2020 NFL-NFLPA CBA, the factual findings of the Disciplinary Officer are binding and may not be appealed.

Judge Robinson found that Mr. Watson violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy on multiple occasions and suspended him for six games.

The CBA affords the NFL or NFLPA the right to appeal the discipline imposed by the Disciplinary Officer.”

The appeal would now be heard by commissioner Roger Goodell, or a designee of his choosing, according to the New York Post.

The NFL told the NFLPA that they will use their right to appeal the judgement, and Goodell will choose the designee at a later time.

Time to lawyer up.