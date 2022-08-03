ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The NFL To Appeal Deshaun Watson’s 6-Game Suspension, Will Seek Indefinite Suspension

By Brady Cox
 2 days ago
Nick Cammett/ Getty Images

The NFL with the appeal.

On Monday, the NFL world was set on fire when it was announced that current Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson would be receiving only a six-game suspension for the upcoming season, for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after Watson was accused by 25 women over the past two years for sexual assault.

Needless to say, a ton of people were less than thrilled about the verdict, considering fellow NFL athletes like Calvin Ridley, who gambled on his own team while he was stepping away from the game for a while, was served a one year suspension from the NFL.

Many were arguing that Watson’s suspension wasn’t enough, considering the accusations.

With that being said, it’s been announced that the NFL is now appealing the six-game suspension, saying that the suspension should be worse. Let’s face it, the NFL is trying to crack down on disciplinary issues and 6-games is basically a slap on the wrist.

The irony is that the judge gave him 6 games, to be consistent with previous disciplinary rulings.

Watson was handed the ruling by retired federal judge Sue Robinson, and the NFL sent the following statement about the decision:

“Under the 2020 NFL-NFLPA CBA, the factual findings of the Disciplinary Officer are binding and may not be appealed.

Judge Robinson found that Mr. Watson violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy on multiple occasions and suspended him for six games.

The CBA affords the NFL or NFLPA the right to appeal the discipline imposed by the Disciplinary Officer.”

The appeal would now be heard by commissioner Roger Goodell, or a designee of his choosing, according to the New York Post.

The NFL told the NFLPA that they will use their right to appeal the judgement, and Goodell will choose the designee at a later time.

Time to lawyer up.

The Spun

Phil Simms Names His Pick For NFL's Greatest Player Ever

Phil Simms has played with and covered a lot of great football players over the course of his lengthy career. One stands above the rest, though. The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster wished Tom Brady a happy 45th birthday on Wednesday. In his birthday message, Simms called Brady the greatest...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The 1 team NFL doesn’t want Browns QB Deshaun Watson to face amid suspension appeal

If recent reports are to be considered, it appears the NFL has some hidden motivation in pushing a lengthier suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. As reported earlier, the NFL has already filed an appeal on the ruling that handed Watson a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. The league allegedly wants the Browns QB to be suspended indefinitely, though there have also been talks about Watson potentially getting a 12-game suspension instead.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Deshaun Watson has at least 15 million reasons to avoid lawsuit vs. NFL over suspension

The Deshaun Watson saga with the Cleveland Browns has been a steaming hot mess for both the quarterback AND the team. As a quick recap: Watson missed the entirety of the 2021 season. During that time, more than twenty sexual assault allegations were hauled at Watson. Because of that, the Texans traded him to the […] The post Browns QB Deshaun Watson has at least 15 million reasons to avoid lawsuit vs. NFL over suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
