Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for La Porte, Pulaski, Starke by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 16:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: La Porte; Pulaski; Starke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT/415 PM CDT/ FOR WESTERN PULASKI...STARKE AND SOUTHWESTERN LA PORTE COUNTIES At 429 PM EDT/329 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Kingsford Heights to Rensselaer, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Knox, North Judson, Francesville, Hamlet, Medaryville, La Crosse, Lomax, English Lake, Denham, Brems, Toto, Clarks, San Pierre, Grovertown and Bass Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ford; Iroquois; Kankakee; Livingston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...EASTERN KANKAKEE...FORD...NORTHWESTERN IROQUOIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 249 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lowell to near Martinton to 6 miles west of Paxton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kankakee, Lowell, Gibson City, Momence, Gilman, Clifton, Chatsworth, Onarga, Grant Park, St. Anne, Chebanse, Piper City, Ashkum, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Martinton, Crescent City, Danforth, Sun River Terrace and Melvin. This includes... Kankakee Community College and Kankakee County Fairgrounds and Speedway. Including the following interstate I-57 between mile markers 271 and 311. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
