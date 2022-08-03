Special Weather Statement issued for Cocke Smoky Mountains, Jefferson, North Sevier by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Carter, Unicoi by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 12:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Carter; Unicoi FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Carter and Unicoi. * WHEN...Until 500 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 151 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Johnson City, Elizabethton, Hampton, Central, Pine Crest, Unicoi, Watauga, Roane Mountain State Park, Roan Mountain, Hunter, Elk Mills, Milligan College and Hampton Creek Cove State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greene; Hamblen; Hancock; Hawkins The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hawkins County in east Tennessee Hancock County in east Tennessee Northwestern Greene County in east Tennessee Northeastern Hamblen County in east Tennessee Lee County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Scott County in southwestern Virginia * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 438 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Hensley Store to 7 miles southeast of Russellville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Morristown, Rogersville, Sneedville, Jonesville, Bean Station, Surgoinsville, Pennington Gap, Russellville, Church Hill and Mosheim. This includes Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 14 and 39. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Blount, Knox, Loudon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 15:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Blount; Knox; Loudon The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Loudon County in east Tennessee Southeastern Anderson County in east Tennessee Knox County in east Tennessee Northwestern Blount County in east Tennessee * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 434 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Oak Ridge to Loudon, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Maryville, Clinton, Lenoir City, Alcoa, Loudon, Farragut, Louisville and Plainview. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 364 and 392. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 68 and 118. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Graham, Macon, Swain by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 12:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Graham; Macon; Swain FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western North Carolina, including the following counties, Graham, Macon and Swain. * WHEN...Until 445 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Rapid rises on small streams are imminent and high flows may threaten campers and kayakers. Driveway culverts and low-lying areas adjacent to streams may become overwhelmed by excessive runoff and streamflow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 133 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms with accumulations of 1-3 inches over the past 60 minutes. The heaviest rainfall is occurring over extreme southeast Graham County in the headwaters of Tulula Creek, including Juts Creek. Areas along US 129/Tallulah Rd from Topton to Robbinsville may see flooding, including Jutts Creek Rd, Jack Branch Rd, Anthony Branch Rd, and Campbell Creek Rd. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. People in the Advisory area, especially in southeast Graham County, need to be prepared to seek higher ground immediately upon seeing rising streams. A Flash Flood Warning may be issued if heavy rainfall continues over the next 30 minutes. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Robbinsville, Nantahala Lake, Aquone, Kyle, Nantahala, Wayah Bald, Cheoah and Rainbow Springs. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 07:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS THIS MORNING Fog developed around daybreak across the North Carolina mountains and foothills, and is becoming more widespread in the mountain river valleys. Expect visibility to be reduced to one-quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog through 10 am. If driving this morning, be prepared to encounter patches of dense fog. The visibility may be reduced very quickly. Use low beam headlights and fog lamps if you encounter dense fog.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Bristol, Russell, Scott, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Bristol; Russell; Scott; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sullivan County in east Tennessee Northeastern Hawkins County in east Tennessee Northwestern Washington County in east Tennessee Southern Russell County in southwestern Virginia The City of Bristol in southwestern Virginia Southeastern Scott County in southwestern Virginia Washington County in southwestern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Bristol Va to near Bristol Tn to 7 miles southwest of Colonial Heights, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Abingdon, Lebanon, Gate City, Weber City, Spurgeon and Colonial Heights. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 50 and 75. Interstate 81 in Virginia between mile markers 1 and 25. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
