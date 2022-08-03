ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Westfield is razing the old Nordstrom building at UTC

By Jennifer Van Grove
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JchrM_0h3kfx4c00
The original Nordstrom store at Westfield UTC as seen in 2016 during construction of the mall's parking garage and new storefronts. (San Diego Union-Tribune)

The former Nordstrom store at Westfield UTC in University City, a windowless relic of a bygone retail era, will be razed to make room for something new at the operator's flagship property.

The demolition work is expected to start this month and includes the neighboring dated storefronts that have been fenced off for years.

Westfield hasn't revealed future plans for the site. However, the activity suggests that parent company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is moving forward with a new phase of redevelopment — even as the French firm seeks to simultaneously offload all of its U.S. properties.

"At Westfield, we are passionate about creatively transforming former department store space into exciting and engaging experiences — including highly innovative, non-traditional mall offerings — for our customers and the wider community to enjoy," said Kim Brewer, who is senior vice president of development for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. "We look forward to clearing the former Nordstrom parcel at Westfield UTC and taking another step in the multi-year, resort-inspired evolution of the center which first began nearly a decade ago."

Opened in 1977, Westfield UTC has undergone a nearly $1 billion transformation over the past 10 years with improvements designed to refashion the outdoor shopping center as a premier dining destination, luxury home address and workplace of the future.

The first phase of work, completed in late 2012 at a cost of $180 million, introduced new facades, a fancier food court and ArcLight Cinemas (the movie theater was recently replaced by AMC ).

In 2017, a second, more substantial makeover added 400,000 square feet of space, high-end shops, a five-level parking structure, trendy eateries and office space, at a cost of $600 million. And, in 2019, the mall's $200 million Palisade residential tower became one of the priciest apartment complexes in town.

Yet just east of Westfield UTC's glitzy palm-tree lined valet drop-off area, the original Nordstrom building is still standing, visible from La Jolla Village Drive and the mall's interior. The classic brick-and-mortar building, which opened in 1984, closed in 2017 when a larger Nordstrom store with floor-to-ceiling windows debuted at the west end of the mall.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has not disclosed specific plans for the old Nordstrom site, except to note that the parcel and adjacent structures will be cleared completely before the year's end.

Meanwhile, the Paris-based mall operator, which took over Westfield in 2018, continues to move forward with a plan to sell all 24 of its U.S. properties by 2023.

Also for sale is the separate-but-connected former Sears parcel, now known as The Collection at UTC. A joint venture from Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate, the new development at 4575 La Jolla Village Drive is a 226,200-square-foot, mixed-use center with ground-floor shops, and second- and third-floor office space leased to Amazon . In July, Seritage said that it will sell all of its assets and dissolve the company .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
eastcountymagazine.org

ALPINE COUNTRY DELI: A MEATY FIND AT VIEJAS OUTLET CENTER

August 3, 2022 (Alpine) -- If you’ve lived in San Diego for any length of time, or have raised a family here, then you’ve probably visited the Viejas Outlet Center in Alpine, only a short 15-minute drive from East County. With attractions, events, performances, activities and shopping, there is literally something for everyone in the family at the Viejas Outlet Center.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
sandiegodowntownnews.com

At 78 years old, Hob Nob Hill is new again

One of San Diego’s oldest and most cherished restaurants has been reborn. If you haven’t set foot into Hob Nob Hill since Covid reared its menacing head in early 2020, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. The restaurant, which doubles as a bakery, was given one of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Housing Market: Should you buy a home now?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the rising interest rates on homes people in the market for a home may be wondering “Should I buy a home now or should I wait to see what happens with the market?”. Keith Christian, President of Renovation Realty, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordstrom#Westfield Utc#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#French
northcountydailystar.com

Best Morning Market in North County ‘Oceanside Morning Farmers Market’

Oceanside features multiple activities and events throughout the week, one being the Oceanside Morning Farmers Market. The outdoor farmers market hosts a variety of vendors to buy fresh and gourmet products. The farmers market is sponsored by MainStreet Oceanside which is famously known for hosting multiple events like the Sunset...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Eater

Massive Luxury Steakhouse Coming to Del Mar Highlands

The family behind the well-known Mastro’s Steakhouse chain is bringing its newer brand of steakhouse built for big spenders to San Diego, where Steak 48 is set to open in Spring 2023 at Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Taking the 12,500-square-foot, stand-alone corner spot at Del Mar Heights Road...
DEL MAR, CA
sandiegodowntownnews.com

The Dalton Building: From brothel to boots

The original three-story, reinforced concrete with brick facade structure built in 1911 was a far cry from the well preserved art nouveau edifice now gracing 5th Avenue. It was built as a utilitarian structure to house retail shops and a hotel – no frills. As with all things from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
San Diego Business Journal

Apple Increasing San Diego Footprint

Apple is gobbling up office space in San Diego, leasing more space than any other company in the second quarter of 2022 and continuing its push for more space last month with a new lease signed in late July for 65,000 square feet of office space in UTC. The tech...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Take a guess which big city has the highest rents

Rents have been surging nationwide as high property values have pushed more would-be home buyers into the rental market. In the first half of this year, average rents nationwide approached $2,500, up 13.4% from a year before, according to a new report from brokerage HouseCanary. And where are rents highest? If you live in Southern […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lodging

Marriott Commences Construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center

Marriott International, Inc. announced the commencement of construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center (the Gaylord Pacific). A ceremony was held on Chula Vista Bayfront. The event was attended by the Gaylord Pacific’s developers RIDA Development Corporation (RIDA Development) and Ares Management (Ares), finance partners, officials from the City of Chula Vista, Port of San Diego, and the State of California, Marriott executives, group customers, and other project supporters.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Many faced with car rental nightmare when traveling

SAN DIEGO — This summer many Americans are venturing back into the world by traveling. But many who are looking to get away are finding themselves stuck when trying to rent a car. Major rental car companies like Hertz and Enterprise are struggling to keep up with high demand...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thestarnews.com

Bayfront response is a tepid reaction

I wanted to write: “Don’t get me wrong, I am not unhappy that it’s one step closer to a reality. And when open it will provide countless service-industry jobs—some that will probably provide slightly more than a livable wage to people who live in the city or nearby National City. But as with all good things I wonder how it will significantly change the day-to-day lives of people who live in Chula Vista and the South County, not to mention the surrounding environment. So much remains to be seen that it’s hard for me to jump up and down, do cartwheels and holler ‘Whoopee!’ ”
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
37K+
Followers
78K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy