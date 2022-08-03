ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Dean claims gold medal alongside his team-mates in men's 4x100m medley relay after six silvers... having fought off Australian rival Kyle Chalmers on the final leg to bring the house down in Sandwell

By David Coverdale
 4 days ago

After his silver service, there was a golden goodbye.

Six times Tom Dean had stood on the second step of the podium at these Commonwealth Games.

Going into the final race of his marathon meet, the double Olympic champion said his record-breaking feats would 'sting' if he did not have his gold medal moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rvH34_0h3kfB9600
After six silvers Tom Dean won gold with his team-mates in the men's 4x100m medley relay

So it was just as well Dean was not done.

Despite the men's 4x100metres medley relay being his 11th swim of the week, he summoned a last bit of energy to hold off Australian rival Kyle Chalmers on the final leg and bring the house down here in Sandwell.

It was Dean's seventh medal, making him England's most decorated athlete at a single Commonwealth Games. And this was undoubtedly the most special of the lot.

'Finally!' he panted. 'Six silvers, one gold. That was such a sweet way to finish what has been an incredible week with the big number seven.

'It is so special to deliver a result like that in front of 5,000 English fans. I was pleased to walk away with that many silvers but I am a competitive person nature, so it does sting slightly when you are so close to getting that gold. That's why I am so glad it came together.

'To walk away as England's most decorated athlete at a single Games, what a title and bit of history to have. It's an incredible honour.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fU6Dy_0h3kfB9600
Dean brought home the quartet containing Brodie Williams, James Wilby and James Guy to win by just 0.08sec in a thrilling finish

Dean brought home the quartet containing Brodie Williams, James Wilby and James Guy to win by just 0.08secs in a thrilling finish.

And it came less than two hours after his second place in his far-from-favoured 200m individual medley where, once again, he was beaten by his pesky pal.

On Saturday, Duncan Scott saw off Dean in the 200m freestyle, a reversal of their historic one-two at last summer's Tokyo Olympics. And it was the same story in Wednesday night's latest Battle of Britain, as the Scot took the lead after the second backstroke leg and held on to win in a Games record time of 1min 56.88secs, 0.13secs ahead of his close friend.

'I can't seem to get away from that man. He's getting a little bit annoying!' laughed Dean. 'But how incredible is it to have two Brits going head to head, over and over again.

'I don't want anyone to beat but if someone had to, I'm glad it's Duncan.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01TG1k_0h3kfB9600
Dean summoned a last bit of energy to hold off Australian rival Kyle Chalmers on the final leg

Scott, 25, himself has walked away with six medals - two golds and four bronzes - and had already become Scotland's most decorated Commonwealth Games athlete before on Wednesday night.

'Rivalries get the best out of us,' he said. 'We love racing each other, whether that's the Olympics, World Championships or Commonwealth Games.'

It was also a famous night for England's Ben Proud, who added 50m freestyle gold to his victory in the 50m butterfly. The world champion edged out his younger team-mate Lewis Burras to win in a time of 21.63secs and make it a hat-trick of Commonwealth titles in the event.

'I held off the young guns for one more year,' grinned the 27-year-old. 'It's a year ago since I was giving my interviews and burst into tears because of a bad swim at the Olympics. This is my redemption year.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

NewsBreak
Sports
