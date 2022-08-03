LOOK INSIDE: Pool and a View from Big Home in Wallagrass, Maine

Read on bigcountry969.com
Caribou Restaurant Closes Dining Room Temporarily, Caribou, Maine
Jade Palace in Caribou Updates Dining Room Service. It’s been difficult to get enough employees to help with many of the local businesses in Aroostook County, Maine. Most places are dealing with the issue everyday, and it doesn’t seem to be getting much better. Jade Palace Restaurant and...
Announcers Have a Hard Time Saying These Aroostook County Names
These names are not hard to pronounce at all if you are from Maine, and especially from Aroostook County, but…. Sometimes we have announcers record ads for us that are not from here. That is when you hear all kinds of variations of our local town names. We’re aware that...
Two Maine agricultural fairs open their gates this weekend
Mainers looking to show off their carnival game skills or devour some corn dogs will have plenty of opportunity to do so this weekend, as two agricultural fairs will be held between tomorrow and Sunday, Aug. 7. After pandemic pauses, two of the state's ag fairs are making a return...
5 Aroostook County Airbnb’s Available For Late Summer Staycation
I am sad to say that summer vacation in Maine is entering its final full month. There are some students that will be going back to school next week, but the majority of families in Aroostook County will have all of August to enjoy the remaining days of summer 2022.
Thank You, Rene The 2022 Cloukey Challenge Raises Record Amount
Throughout northern Maine and a large part of the State, if you say the name Rene most people will automatically think of longtime sports director at WAGM-TV, Rene Cloukey. He has been in every community for many years highlighting our local youth and other sports accomplishments. However, some of his most impactful work has come on the golf course, with the Cloukey Challenge.
How Extreme is the Forecast this Week for Aroostook County, Maine?
We’re going to have a pretty wild week of some extreme weather in Aroostook County, Maine this week. We usually expect the temperature to rise around this time of year. But, a few days from now, on Thursday, we should feel some real heat. It won’t necessarily be the...
Tractor-trailer bursts into flames after head-on crash in northern Maine
FORT KENT, Maine (BDN) — Volunteer Fort Kent firefighters rescued a man trapped in his Grand Cherokee SUV and extinguished a raging fire burning the cab of a semi after the two vehicles collided head-on Monday evening on Route 161. The crash occurred at around 6 p.m. on a...
Standoff in Stockholm, Maine Ends With Subject in Custody
A standoff in a residential area of Stockholm was resolved late Sunday evening with police taking a 24-year-old man into custody. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment at 371 Main Street at around 6:00 p.m. after reports of shots being fired. Sheriff Shawn Gillen said the...
5 New Soccer Coaches In Washburn, Caribou, & Southern Aroostook
Believe it or not the soccer season will begin for some schools later next week and some of them have hired new coaches. There have been several coaching changes among the local high schools with many big names moving and returning to the sidelines. Beloved coach leaves program in good...
Police Post Reminder of ATV Ordinance in Fort Fairfield, Maine
The Fort Fairfield Police Department is reminding everyone of the ordinance to allow ATVs to operate on town maintained streets in the city. The ATV Ordinance Open Road Access is for Fort Fairfield residents who can not tow their ATV or have a trailer to take their all terrain vehicles to the park and ride.
Star City Syndicate Rock Thursdays on Sweden Street, July 28, 2022
There’s a reason everyone is talking about Thursdays on Sweden Street this week in Caribou, Maine. Not just because the concert series offers some of the most exciting events around, but because tonight’s band is the hugely popular Star City Syndicate. Concert and Event Schedule. Tonight’s your chance...
Patten Trucker Reaches Plea Deal in 2019 Death of Maine State Police Detective
A Patten man will admit responsibility in the death of a State Police detective who was fatally injured on the Interstate, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney's office. Scott Willett was the driver of a loaded logging truck that lost two wheels on I-95 southbound in Hampden on the...
Easton Woman Arrested for Manslaughter after Child’s Death, Easton, Maine
A 28-year-old Easton woman was arrested for manslaughter on Saturday July 16 after an investigation into the death of a 1-year-old child on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Maine State Police and first responder medical personnel were called to 311 Center Road in Easton on March 19 to an unresponsive 1 -year-old child. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.
Take Our POLL: What Are You Cutting Back on Due to Inflation?
Everyone you talk to is seeing trying to cut back on expenses due to rising costs and inflation. It’s not easy to save money. Almost everything you buy costs so much more these days. Poll Question. That takes us to our poll question - What are You Cutting Back...
Castle Hill man accused of double murder back in court
CARIBOU — The bodies of 25-year-old Allen Curtis and 51-year-old Roger Ellis were found in a truck on route 227 in Castle Hill on August 13. A week later, Bobby Nightingale was charged with their murders. Nightingale is also charged with burglary, robbery and possession of a firearm by...
Last Show of the Season for Rockin’ on Riverside in Presque Isle
Final Show of the Season for Rockin’ on Riverside. This is it - it’s the final show of the season for Rockin’ on Riverside in Presque Isle. And what an incredible time was had by all. It’s your last chance to enjoy all the fun. The...
Patten Man Arrested in Pair of Burglaries in Sherman, Maine
Maine State Police have charged a 19-year-old Patten man in connection with a pair of burglaries in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman earlier this month. Trooper Hunter Cotton responded to a reported burglary at a residence in Sherman around 7:30 a.m. on July 12th, according to a news release from Troop F. The homeowner told police that multiple tools and other items had been stolen from her shed. In the course of the investigation, a male suspect and a suspect vehicle were established.
