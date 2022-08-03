LOOK INSIDE: Pool and a View from Big Home in Wallagrass, Maine

Throughout northern Maine and a large part of the State, if you say the name Rene most people will automatically think of longtime sports director at WAGM-TV, Rene Cloukey. He has been in every community for many years highlighting our local youth and other sports accomplishments. However, some of his most impactful work has come on the golf course, with the Cloukey Challenge.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO