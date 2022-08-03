In Georgia Senate race, Walker and Warnock engage in debate over debates

Read on www.wicz.com
Herschel Walker just proved (again) what a massive risk he is for Republicans
Herschel Walker is a walking gaffe machine.
I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022
One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win
Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
Republicans who voted for impeachment take lead over Trump-backed challengers in Washington state
Two Republicans who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump have taken an early lead over their GOP rivals backed by the former president and tasked with a mission to oust them.Dan Newhouse, of Washington’s fourth congressional district, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, of its third, were both some way ahead of hardline Maga-championing challengers who had received the endorsement of the former president.With 47 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Newhouse had 27 per cent of the vote, Democrat Doug White had secured 26 per cent, and Republican Loren Culp – the candidate backed by Mr Trump –...
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Hillary Clinton's former chief strategist reveals why Manchin's inflation bill won't affect midterms
Sen. Joe Manchin touted his agreement with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a reconciliation package as legislation that can halt inflation and help climate change, but it may not be enough to help Democrats facing historic headwinds just over three months before the midterm elections, according to Hillary Clinton's former chief strategist.
Democrats and Republicans praise VP Harris' presence on campaign trail, but for very different reasons
Democrats and Republicans are praising plans for Vice President Kamala Harris to have an increased presence on the campaign trail ahead of this year's midterm elections, but for very different reasons. According to Politico, Harris and her team are planning to ramp up campaign and fundraising effort across red and...
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Democrats should hang their heads in shame for helping oust principled Republican
Rep. Peter Meijer's vote to impeach Donald Trump made him a target of Democrats, who purchased a TV ad that boosted Meijer’s GOP primary opponent.
David Axelrod slams House Democrats' campaign arm for boosting a right-wing primary challenger running against a Republican who voted to impeach Trump
David Axelrod admonished Democrats for boosting a primary challenger to Rep. Peter Meijer. Meijer, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, is facing a Trump-backed challenger. House Democrats' campaign arm spent $425,000 on a TV ad tying his challenger John Gibbs to Trump. David Axelrod, a Democratic...
Chuck Schumer says senators have reached an agreement to pass veterans health care legislation — they'll vote on three amendments.
The Majority Leader said he believes the Senate will send the bill to Joe Biden's desk Tuesday evening. What's happening: Senators have reached a deal to pass veterans health care legislation, after the GOP blocked the legislation last week and pushed for multiple amendments. At his weekly press conference, Majority...
Republicans are behind in key Senate races and Trump’s fingerprints are all over it
WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday. ... The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index. ... Senate Republicans tank a bill aimed at helping veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. ... The House passes the computer-chip bill, sending it to President Biden’s desk for his signature. ... Next week features big primaries in Arizona, Michigan, Missouri and Washington state, plus that constitutional amendment referendum on abortion in Kansas. ... And farewell NBC’s Pete Williams; we are going to miss you!
Donald Trump Hails 'Perfect Record' Primaries Ahead of Wisconsin Rally
The former president saw huge success in the Arizona and Michigan primaries ahead of his appearance in Waukesha.
Trump's sway over GOP still strong as his endorsed candidates win key primaries Tuesday
It has been a year and a half since former President Trump left the White House, but the results from the latest round of primaries proves that his immense grip over the Republican Party remains firm. While the biggest headline from Tuesday’s primaries in five states was the resounding victory...
Kyrsten Sinema lingers as a big question mark on the Biden agenda as Senate Democrats dash toward a key vote within days
Manchin spent part of Thursday pitching Sinema on the Senate floor to win her vote on his surprise inflation reduction deal.
Only one of these House Democrats will survive a test of party orthodoxy in Michigan
WASHINGTON — There's a lot at stake in a rare incumbent-vs.-incumbent Michigan Democratic congressional primary Tuesday: the ideological direction of the Democratic Party, U.S. policy toward Israel and millions upon millions of dollars. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., more centrist and better funded, is trying to take down Rep. Andy...
Senate GOP re-election committee chair Scott spotlights fundraising in Republican push to win back majority
DALLAS – In the battle for control of the Senate, money matters. And right now, Democrats are clearly winning the campaign cash dash. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), acknowledges that "money is a significant issue in any campaign" and that many of the GOP Senate nominees this cycle "have gone through very tough primaries."
Senate preps for grueling weekend 'vote-a-rama' as Democrats push sweeping climate, health care bill
The Senate is in a rare weekend session as Democrats push the Inflation Reduction Act. It's going to be a long weekend for them.
Members of U.S. Senate committee consider bipartisan changes to Electoral Count Act
WASHINGTON — Lawmakers and legal experts at a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday outlined the need to pass legislation clarifying an archaic election law so that the peaceful transfer of presidential power is ensured. The Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act, a bipartisan bill being pushed by 16 senators, was proposed after the […] The post Members of U.S. Senate committee consider bipartisan changes to Electoral Count Act appeared first on Daily Montanan.
