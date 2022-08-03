ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NFL appealing Deshaun Watson’s suspension

By Darcie Loreno, Ed Gallek, Peggy Gallek, Nexstar Media Wire, Talia Naquin, Laura Morrison
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28l5rq_0h3kevGx00

**Related Video Above: Women’s group weighs in after Deshaun Watson decision.**

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) – The I-Team with Nexstar’s WJW has confirmed National Football League officials have decided to appeal a six-game suspension a disciplinary officer imposed on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Watson and the NFL players union have stated they do not plan to appeal the suspension. NFL officials had until Thursday to decide to appeal.

A spokesperson for the NFL released the following statement regarding the decision to appeal:

On Monday, Judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent Disciplinary Officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, issued her ruling in the Personal Conduct Policy matter regarding Deshaun Watson.

Under the 2020 NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement (“CBA”), the factual findings of the Disciplinary Officer are binding and may not be appealed. Judge Robinson found that Mr. Watson violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy on multiple occasions and suspended him for six games. The CBA affords the NFL or NFLPA the right to appeal the discipline imposed by the Disciplinary Officer. Such an appeal must be filed within three days and would be heard by the Commissioner or his designee.

The NFL notified the NFLPA that it will appeal Judge Robinson’s disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon. Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine who will hear the appeal.

NOTE ON THE APPEAL PROCESS

Any response to the appeal by the NFLPA must be filed in writing within two business days. According to Article 46 of the CBA, “the Commissioner or his designee will issue a written decision that will constitute full, final and complete disposition of the dispute and will be binding upon the player(s), Club(s) and the parties to this Agreement.”

According to the Personal Conduct Policy, the appeal will be: (i) processed on an expedited basis; (ii) limited to consideration of the terms of discipline imposed; and (iii) based upon a review of the existing record without reference to evidence or testimony not previously considered. No additional evidence or testimony shall be presented to or accepted by the Commissioner or his designee. Any factual findings and evidentiary determinations of the Disciplinary Officer will be binding to the parties on appeal, and the decision of the Commissioner or his designee, which may overturn, reduce, modify or increase the discipline previously issued, will be final and binding on all parties.”

The hearing officer, retired Federal Judge Sue L. Robinson, ruled Monday that Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy, based on allegations of sexual misconduct.

With NFL officials appealing, Commissioner Roger Goodell or person he designates, will hear that appeal.  Whoever hears the appeal could decide to increase or decrease the discipline. Goodell’s office said he was unavailable for comment.

A league official told The Associated Press before Watson’s three-day disciplinary hearing concluded in June that the NFL wanted to avoid an appeal. But the league proceeded with one amid a backlash from some fans and intense public pressure in the media. Other factors include Watson’s lack of remorse, which Robinson noted in her report.

During Watson’s three-day disciplinary hearing, the NFL asked for an indefinite suspension of at least a year. The NFL argued for an unprecedented punishment and wanted to fine Watson at least $5 million, a person familiar with the discussions told the AP on condition of anonymity because the hearing was private.

In her 16-page report, Robinson described Watson’s behavior as “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.” Watson was sued by 24 women who claimed sexual misconduct during massages. All but one of the women have settled.

The quarterback has denied the allegations.

The union and Watson could file a lawsuit if the suspension is increased.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Mebane woman facing felony charges in heroin overdose

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing several felony charges following a drug overdose, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies came to a home on the 1500 block of Stone Street Ext. after getting reports of a suspected drug overdose. Investigators identified Gena Rebecca Allen, 34, as the suspect. They […]
MEBANE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#American Football#Sports#Wjw#National Football League#Cleveland Browns#Nfl Players Association
FOX8 News

Suspect arrested after man killed during fight at Clarios Manufacturing in Kernersville, deputies say

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been arrested after a man was killed on Tuesday during a fight at Clarios Manufacturing in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. Diarus Raynor, 29, of Winston-Salem, is charged with: felony voluntary manslaughter  discharging a firearm in an enclosure to incite fear misdemeanor carrying concealed […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Family of 27-year-old killed in Davidson County crash speaks out

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The family of a 27-year-old woman who was killed in a crash shared details about their loss and final farewells.  Summer Mize died when a wrong-way driver crashed into her on U.S. 52, Interstate-285 in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.    “It’s hard believing someone is gone without seeing it […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
FOX8 News

Inmate dies in Forsyth County Detention Center

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center has died in an apparent suicide, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, James Hoyle Adams Jr, 56, of Winston-Salem, was found unresponsive in his cell. Detention officers immediately began life-saving measures as medical personnel was called to […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Man killed in possible DWI motorcycle crash in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, (WGHP) — A man was killed in a single motorcycle crash on Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Investigators say that Alexander Christian Turner, 26, of Mooresville, was riding a 2007 Victory motorcycle eastbound on Houston Road when he failed to stop for the stop sign at the […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

3 hospitalized after T-Bone boat crash on High Rock Lake

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat T-boned a pontoon boat, tearing it in half, Saturday afternoon at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. Davidson County Rescue Squad Inc. reported being called to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash around 1:22 p.m. Callers advised that a bass boat, […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead from injuries caused by fatal Winston-Salem crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead from injuries he sustained in a fatal vehicle crash in June, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. On June 17, officers responded to a reported crash near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road. Investigators say that Aryionna Marie Lashaye Pryce was driving a 2007 Honda […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery at BP in Winston-Salem, suspect at-large

WINSTON-SALEM (WGHP) — A BP/Gas N Go was the victim of an armed robbery on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 10:19 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the BP/Gas N Go location on 5300 Peters Creek Parkway after getting reports of an armed robbery. Police say the suspect entered the store […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

NC couple wins $150,000 off $2 ticket

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — When Edward Gosselin Jr., of West End, checked his morning emails and saw a notification that he won a Powerball prize, he immediately told his wife the good news, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was just eating my breakfast when he told me,” said Joan Gosselin, […]
WEST END, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy