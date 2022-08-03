First case of monkeypox reported in Whatcom County

Read on www.q13fox.com
Body found in vehicle purchased by Lake Stevens auto shop from towing company
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating after employees at a Lake Stevens auto shop discovered a body inside one of the vehicles they had purchased from a towing company. On Aug. 4, Lake Stevens police received a call from Braven Auto & Metals regarding the discovery of the body.
Man arrested for homicide after selling a deadly fentanyl pill to a woman in Blaine
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A man was arrested for controlled substance homicide on Friday, after investigators discovered that he sold a deadly fentanyl pill to a Blaine woman in May of last year. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), on May 7, 2021, officers with the Blaine Police Department...
