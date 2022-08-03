ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

On Milwaukee

OnMilwaukee Weekend Preview August 4-7, 2022

Don't miss out on the action. Get the OnMilwaukee Weekend Preview in your inbox every Thursday. Subscribe now!. The Weekend Preview is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Bayshore. Get there this weekend!. August is here and only a little more of summer is left.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

GOP selects Milwaukee for 2024 Republican convention

(This post has been updated with related news announced later Friday.) The Republican National Committee officially named Milwaukee as the host city for its 2024 convention on Friday. "I look forward to working with the members of the Republican National Committee, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the Milwaukee Host Committee and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Hidden gem: Sal's Pub & Grill

Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Family is at the heart of everything at Sal's Pub & Grill in Menomonee Falls, N88 W16697 Appleton Ave. Sal D'Acquisto opened the bar / restaurant in 2006 and his son, Salvatore, started working there 14 years ago and today serves as the manager.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
On Milwaukee

Dino's has closed in Riverwest

Dino's Riverwest has once again closed its doors. The bar and restaurant, which reopened under new ownership last December at 808 E. Chambers St. in Riverwest, announced the closing on August 2, 2022. Their Facebook message read: "As of today, Dino's will be closing it's doors permanently. We thank you...

