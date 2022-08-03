Skilling: Severe weather threat has passed; big waves expected Thursday

Read on wgntv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
WGNtv.com
Heat, humidity to return this weekend
A “NNE” wind flow has kicked in Thursday afternoon and will blow overnight and into Friday morning. It’s finally lowering atmospheric moisture levels. Dew points have been in decline Thursday afternoon and may fall down to the upper 50s and low 60s–a more moderate level of “humidity” than of late.
Brief cooldown Friday before a hot weekend
Thursday Night: Spotty isolated showers, but only in a few spots this evening. Partly cloudy and warm the remainder of the night with a modest reduction in humidity. Low 67. Friday: Sunshine and mixed clouds and warm with moderate humidity levels. Slight chance of a late day shower or two–mainly south. High 83–but only low 70s immediate lakeshore due to northeast winds off Lake Michigan.
Thousands Left Without Power After Severe Storms, but Could More Rain Be On Its Way?
Chicago-area residents are left cleaning up after a series of severe thunderstorms blew through the region on Wednesday afternoon, with more showers and storms possible in the evening hours. The storms, which were fueled by hot and humid conditions that sent heat indices soaring north of 100 degrees in some...
WGNtv.com
Thursday Forecast: Temps in low 80s with afternoon sunshine
CHICAGO — Temperatures in the low 80s Thursday with spotty storms expected. Winds: NNE 5-15 mph. High: 81. Partly cloudy tonight with temps in mid 60s. Winds: N 5-10 mph. Low: 65. Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny with temperatures in mid 80s, cooler lakeside. High: 85, Low: 65.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago First Alert Weather: Severe weather moves out, leftover showers possible
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The severe weather threat has ended as storms have moved to the east. Isolated showers and storms will remain possible through the evening, but no widespread storms are expected.Overnight, expect a mostly cloudy sky with a few leftover showers possible. Lows will be in the low 70s. The best chance for showers on Thursday will be for areas along and south of I-80. Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Turning hotter and more humid this weekend with highs in the low 90s on Saturday. Storm chances return Sunday and Monday.TONIGHT: A spotty shower overnight. Low 71°THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. A spotty shower or storm is possible. High 79°FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 84°
fox32chicago.com
Storms possible for Chicago area today amid triple-digit heat index
CHICAGO - Steam heat and strong storm potential take center stage today. Highs should reach the low to mid 90s with enough humidity to warrant a heat advisory this afternoon for areas along and south of roughly I-80. This does not include the city of Chicago. Peak indexes could tag...
Chicago Thunderstorms Leave Behind Downed Trees, Power Outages — and Teen Struck By Lightning
Strong thunderstorms quickly barreled through the Chicago area Wednesday, leaving behind a trail of damage ranging from downed trees to power outages -- and a very rare lightening strike that has left a teen girl in critical condition. At approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday, authorities responded to reports of a 13-year-old...
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches Expire in Chicago Area After Storms Hammer Region
Severe thunderstorms brought damaging winds and heavy rain into parts of the Chicago area Wednesday, leading to numerous warnings and plenty of damage throughout the region. Thunderstorms started developing across parts of the area just after 1 p.m., with warnings popping up throughout northeastern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Things started...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago First Alert Weather: Hot and humid Wednesday, with chance of storms
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storm chances increase Wednesday afternoon as a front approaches the area. Ahead of the front, expect a hot, windy and humid day with highs in the low 90s. The extra humidity will make it feel like it's between 100 and 105 degrees.A heat advisory has been issued from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford counties in Illinois; and Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper, and Benton counties in Indiana. According to the National Weather Service, the heat index could reach as high as 108°.Scattered storms increase through the mid and late afternoon on Wednesday. A few storms could be severe, producing damaging winds. Heavy rainfall could also trigger some minor flooding issues. Shower chances will linger through the late evening.The potential for severe weather will likely be between noon and 7 p.m.An isolated shower is possible on Thursday, but mainly for areas south of I-80. It'll be cooler on Thursday with highs around 80 degrees.TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and breezy. Low 77°WEDNESDAY: Hot, windy and humid. A 60% chance of storms in the afternoon. High 93°, with a heat index of 100°+THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler with a slight chance for a shower. High 80°
WGNtv.com
Burst of storms cause damage throughout Chicago area
Heat and humidity gave way to a burst of storms Wednesday afternoon, causing some damage in the area. The National Weather Service issued several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for the Chicago area. There have been several reports of trees down throughout the area. In the Avondale neighborhood, WGN News was at...
WGNtv.com
Severe thunderstorm warning for Lake county, IN.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Oak Forest to University Park to Peotone, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Griffith, Dyer, St. John, Lake Station, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Whiting, Winfield, New Chicago and Lake Dalecarlia. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 15. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 3 and 20. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 242 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Illiana Motor Speedway, Lake County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball.
Sirens Did Not Activate During July 23 Tornado in Naperville Due To System Error
On Saturday, July 23, an EF-O tornado touched down in Naperville at the White Eagle Golf Club early in the morning and moved southeast through the city for 4.5 miles, as reported by the National Weather Service (NWS) located in Romeoville. No warning was issued for Naperville by the NWS and no initial tornado sirens were activated. A warning was issued for Romeoville that included a small portion of south Naperville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGNtv.com
Severe thunderstorm warning for eastern Will and SE Cook counties until 3 PM.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 215 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Homer Glen, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Hammond, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Chicago Lawn, Englewood, South Shore, Roseland, Burbank, Lansing, Oak Forest, Harvey, Homer Glen, Blue Island, Munster, Dolton and Park Forest. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 330 and 358. I-80 between mile markers 144 and 155. I-90 between mile markers 101 and 107. I-94 between mile markers 57 and 74. I-294 between mile markers 57 and 74. I-355 near mile marker 8. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2. This includes... University of Chicago, Windy City Thunderbolts Baseball, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Governors State University, Moraine Valley Community College, Prairie State College, South Suburban College, Will County Fairgrounds, and Museum of Science and Industry.
Former Quad City Meteorologist Goes Viral After Learning His Weather Map is Interactive On-Air
Former Quad City meteorologist and heartthrob, Greg Dutra, has gone viral online after sharing a clip from his morning broadcast where he found out his new display was touch screen. During the clip, Dutra is using his hand to describe the wind coming off of Lake Michigan (he's on ABC...
Severe storms down trees, damage homes on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The severe storm threat has passed, but many residents are waking up to storm damage. In the Avondale neighborhood, the aftermath of Wednesday's storms include downed trees on homes and cars. Car windows were blown out and some streets were blocked by trees. A series of severe thunderstorm warnings was issued Wednesday afternoon as storms passed through the Chicago area.One tree ended up on a multi unit building, damaging all three stories.A resident told us he heard crack and a big rumble that sounded like an "earthquake." During the storm Wednesday afternoon, a 13-year-old girl was critically injured when lightning struck Wednesday afternoon at the Garfield Park Conservatory on the West Side.A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson confirmed the girl was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County after lightning struck at the Garfield Park Conservatory, an indoor and outdoor botanical garden.
natureworldnews.com
13-Year-Old Girl from Chicago in Critical Condition After Lightning Strike
A 13-year-old girl struck by lightning in Chicago is gravely injured. After seeing a lightning strike close by, a company owner and his stepson immediately concluded someone had been struck in a park when they heard screams. Odds of Getting Hit by Lightning. Over 40 million lightning strikes hit the...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, Will by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cook; Will The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Will County in northeastern Illinois Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 122 PM CDT, multiple severe thunderstorms were located over New Lenox, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Roseland, Lansing, Oak Forest, Harvey, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Blue Island, Dolton, Park Forest, Homewood, Alsip, Matteson, Mokena and Frankfort. This includes... University of St. Francis, Windy City Thunderbolts Baseball, Channahon State Park, Chicagoland Speedway...Route 66 Raceway, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Governors State University, Joliet Junior College, Joliet Slammers Baseball, Prairie State College, South Suburban College, and Will County Fairgrounds. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Missing University of Chicago student reunited with family after several months
A Chinese University of Chicago student who had been missing for three months has been reunited with his family. Diwen Fan was seen leaving his dorm in early May and he appeared to have vanished.
South Shore block club shows power in numbers; fights for services and amenities
CHICAGO (CBS) – Block clubs have long been a bedrock in Chicago: Neighbors coming together for mutual support, friendship, and to make their voices heard for community improvements. Perhaps they've never been more important than now as the city grapples with serious problems.We visited the Ridgeland-Cregier block club in South Shore and found they are as committed as ever. The signs of commitment are clear the moment you step onto the 7800 block of South Ridgeland -- the lawns, the homes, the way William Harper cares for his property, and the street, and the sidewalk."They see me out here cleaning,...
West Nile virus Illinois: Virus-positive mosquitoes found in Niles
West Nile has already been found in Evanston, Glencoe, Glenview, Kenilworth, Lincolnwood, Morton Grove, Northbrook, Northfield, Skokie, Wilmette and Winnetka.
Comments / 0