Former Beloit man sentenced to prison in December 2020 homicide

nbc15.com
Madison man sentenced for drug trafficking
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man in Madison was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for possession of heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to the state Department of Justice. Keante Gunn, 32, pleaded guilty on May 12 and was ordered to serve six years...
Beloit teen charged in Labor Day homicide to stand trial in 2023
MADISON, Wis. — A teen accused of killing a 19-year-old over Labor Day weekend last year will stand trial in early 2023, according to online court records. Dante Wilson, 16, was arrested at Beloit Memorial High School in mid-September, just over a week after authorities found the 19-year-old victim’s body between two houses on the city’s near west side. Police said Wilson had a gun in his backpack at the time of his arrest.
wearegreenbay.com
FBI looking for man who may be in Wisconsin, $25,000 reward for information
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Atlanta is currently seeking a suspect that is believed to be in the Johnson Creek area. According to a release, Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown is accused of shooting at a federal agent on July 28 in Columbus, Georgia and the FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
wclo.com
Man charged with escaping Rock Valley Community Programs
A 41-year-old man is charged in federal court with escape after failing to report to Rock Valley Community Programs in Janesville. William L. Paul had been ordered to report to the sober living home on April 29th as part of a conviction for a felony in federal court in the Northern District in Illinois.
nbc15.com
MPD responds to shooting in southwest Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after gunfire was reported in a neighborhood in the southwestern part of the city, Madison Police Department confirms. At least five MPD police cruisers responded to the area near Balsam Road and Leland Drive. Caution tape has also been...
‘That jail is like a setup’: One man’s experience in the oldest part of the Dane County Jail
MADISON, Wis. — In March, Garrett Olson had just moved into his own apartment after being homeless for the last four years when he was arrested after a fight. He was booked into the oldest part of the Dane County Jail, where he would spend the next four months.
Police want to identify Rockford ‘window smasher’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who reportedly smashed the front window of an E. State Street storefront on Monday. According to police, officers were called to Minglewood, at 333 E. State Street, on Monday, August 1st around 12:40 p.m. The business was closed at […]
nbc15.com
Victim, employee hurt in carjacking at Walmart in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused of injuring two people in a Friday morning carjacking was captured less than two hours later after a chase involving law enforcement agencies in three counties, one of the involved agencies reported. According to the Lodi Police Department, the 34-year-old Middleton man was...
FBI: Man who shot at agent in Georgia may be in south-central Wisconsin; $25K reward offered
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The FBI said a man who reportedly shot at one of its agents in western Georgia last week may be in south-central Wisconsin. The agency’s Milwaukee field office said it has reason to believe Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, may be in the Johnson Creek area in Jefferson County. It was not immediately clear why the bureau...
14-year-old passenger in stolen car arrested in Fitchburg, driver gets away
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police say they have arrested a 14-year-old boy after stopping a stolen car Friday morning. The incident began when a Madison police officer spotted a Nissan sedan that had been reported stolen in Milwaukee driving in the area of Midvale Boulevard at about 1:40 a.m. Friday, police said. Several officers were tracking the car when it was spotted again by a Fitchburg officer in the area of King James Way.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects shoot a Rockford citizen, As they park their vehicle…
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m.,. The Rockford Police Department responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers were advised that as the victim was parking their car in the 2600...
wclo.com
Two local residents pardoned by Governor Evers Friday
Two Rock County residents are among 49 people granted pardons by Governor Tony Evers Friday. According to a news release, Derek Ace fled from police and crashed into a street light 15 years ago. He now lives in Janesville and has started a photography business in addition to maintaining employment with the same company for two decades.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Victim Grazed By A Bullet On The West Side
Sources are reporting a shooting victim. It happened around 7:40 pm near Auburn and Central. The victim was grazed by a bullet. The victim went to an address on Summerdale, to seek treatment. No other information at this time. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show...
CBS 58
Developments in Breonna Taylor case a hopeful sign for civil rights cases against former Wauwatosa officer Mensah
NOW: Developments in Breonna Taylor case a hopeful sign for civil rights cases against former Wauwatosa officer Mensah. Four current and former Louisville, Kentucky police officers are facing federal civil rights changes for the botched raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor. A local civil rights attorney and activist said this could open the door for justice for local families.
seehafernews.com
Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Homicide By Intoxicated Use Of A Vehicle
A Dane County judge has sentenced a 24-year-old Prairie du Sac man to 10 years in prison for causing a fatal accident when he was driving drunk. Investigators told the court Gabriel Bare was intoxicated when he crashed into a man on a motorcycle who had been stopped at a stop light in the town of Springfield.
nbc15.com
Police warn of suspicious activity in Green County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Sheriff’s Office said they have recently received complaints of suspicious activity at night. Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated in the Decatur Township and surrounding areas. According to the Green County Sheriff’s Office, vehicles were rifled...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim In Loves Park, Shot Multiple Times
UPDATE: Multiple sources are reporting 1 person may have passed away. Officials have not yet released any information on the incident, to confirm this yet. At approximately 11:05 this evening emergency personnel were called to. the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Loves Park for a possible shooting victim. A...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At A Local Business…
Officials have not released any information on the incident. Sources are reporting an armed robbery this morning at the Fasfuel at State and Bell School. Most the reports said it was to the business. 1 report said it was to a citizen. So it is unclear if it was to...
Girl taken into custody after exchanging stolen dog for reward, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police took a girl into custody earlier this week after she reportedly tried exchanging a stolen dog for a reward offered by the dog’s owners. Authorities started searching for Malloy, a 10-week-old brown-and-white Boston Terrier, after his owner’s car was stolen on Madison’s east side on Thursday. Police found the stolen vehicle earlier this week, but...
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Facing DUI and Violation of Concealed Carry Act Following Single Vehicle Crash
During the evening of Tuesday August 2, Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in the 9000 block of North Illinois Route 26. Upon investigation, 46-year-old Joshua Swift of Davis, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and violation of the concealed carry act. Swift...
