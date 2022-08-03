Juan Soto, Josh Bell introduced as newest Padres before debut in front of frenzied crowd Wednesday night

Padres players surround Brandon Drury, center, for a photo after he hit a grand slam in the first inning against the Rockies Wednesday. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

There was a buzz from the start. From well before the start.

As if something was about to happen. Because something had already happened.

"The art of the possible is here,” Padres Chairman Peter Seidler said Wednesday afternoon.

When Padres President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller called Tuesday’s acquisition of Juan Soto and Josh Bell “one of the biggest trades in baseball history,” it did not hint of any sort of hyperbole or self-congratulation.

It was simply true.

And it was the Padres who perpetrated it.

It had been quite a couple of days.

They traded on Monday for the game’s top closer, Josh Hader. On Tuesday, they cemented the deal that brought Soto, arguably the game’s best player, and Bell from the Nationals in exchange for a massive cache of young players and also acquired Drury from the Reds.

All three hitters were in the lineup for Wednesday night’s game against the Rockies.

On a stage at an afternoon news conference, Seidler was seated next to Soto and Bell. He turned to them as he spoke.

“You'll see on the field tonight,” Seidler said. “It's going to be electric.”

Padres manager Bob Melvin, who has marveled all through his first season with the team at the energy inside Petco Park, addressed it in the pregame hitters meeting.

“They're gonna feel the excitement in this ballpark,” Melvin said. “It's always exciting, but it's probably going to be taken to another level today. And I think we'll all feel that.”

The place was a little fuller a little earlier than usual. And it had only a little to do with the Padres hoodies that were being given away.

It had to do with Soto and what his even being in brown and gold meant. And what it might mean.

It had to do also with Bell and Drury, who were cheered in a manner many Padres never have been when they were introduced.

But the reception for Soto, who hits different, hit different.

Bell elicited a round of applause when he ran on the field to stretch and jog before the game. Soto got an ovation.

As Soto ran to take his position before the start of the first inning, virtually all of the fans beyond right field stood and cheered loudly. He acknowledged them by pointing with both arms raised above his head, and they cheered louder.

"It was pretty cool moment," Soto said after the game. "I didn’t know they were gonna cheer like that for me, and I'm glad they did."

When he was introduced before his first at-bat, almost every fan in a ballpark already nearly filled to the brim stood and stayed standing until they cheered his four-pitch walk with a gusto not heard here some years for even an extra-base hit.

A crowd of 44,652, the third-biggst of the season, was waiting to erupt.

It didn’t have to wait long.

In rapid order, cheers flowed before they had a chance to ebb, as the next four batters fed the fervor.

The usual ovation for Manny Machado was even louder than usual. It got louder still when Machado doubled, moving Soto to third base. It got loud when Bell was introduced and loud again when he walked to load the bases and a little bit louder when Jake Cronenworth was hit by a pitch and Soto jogged home with the game’s first run.

It got loud when Drury was introduced.

And then it got delirious.

On the first pitch he saw as a member of the Padres, Drury launched a slider from Chad Kuhl an estimated 402 feet and deep into the seats beyond left field.

The cheers continued into the first pitch to the next batter, Jorge Alfaro.

And even as the action slowed down over the next few innings, there was never less than a murmur on a night rarely seen or felt in the East Village in August.

Because of the scheduled hoodie giveaway to the first 35,000 fans through the gates, the Padres had projected even before Tuesday’s trade deadline frenzy that they would draw nearly 40,000 for Wednesday’s game.

But almost 4,000 tickets were sold in the hours after news of the trade for Soto and Bell broke Tuesday morning. More tickets likely would have sold, but the place doesn’t hold any more.

The single-game record of 45,567 will never be matched. Renovations that have increased premium seating areas have resulted in fewer fixed seats at the park. But almost every seat was filled, people were shoulder to shoulder in all the standing areas, and the maximum of 3,600 passes for Gallagher Square were sold.

Additionally, each of the 29 remaining home games have seen an uptick in ticket sales since the Padres acquired Soto.

There were already several people on Wednesday wearing “Soto” Padres jerseys — some with his name written on tape affixed across the shoulders and a taped number “22” on the back, others that had been purchased from among the 3,500 that were prepared for the stadium stores.

Soto, who won a World Series with the Nationals in 2019 and won the National League batting title in 2020, arrived in San Diego with Bell on a chartered plane Tuesday night. He and Bell got to Petco Park Wednesday morning, met some new teammates and reacquainted with others and then spoke at a news conference.

“It's been a really exciting moment for me, for my family,” said Soto, whose mother was on the flight from Washington and sat in the front row at the news conference next to his agent, Scott Boras. “it’s a really big part of my career. I’m happy to join this team. I've been seeing this team. … They've been doing great job playing good baseball, and I'm more than excited to join a winning team and be part of it and try my best to push them as long as we can.”

