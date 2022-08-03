ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

radioresultsnetwork.com

Iron County Man Facing Charges In Three Separate States

The Iron County man who was arrested on Tuesday in Alabama is now facing felony charges in three different states. Green Bay Police say Caleb Anderson is the suspect in the death of a woman who’s body was found inside a home on Packerland Drive. Now it turns out that he the suspect in a separate homicide in Alabama, as well as arson charges. Here in the Upper Peninsula, he is suspected of assaulting a woman who was running in the town of Gaastra.
IRON COUNTY, MI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Homicide Suspect Caught in Alabama

A man connected to a homicide in Green Bay has been caught in Alabama. The search for Caleb Anderson began on Tuesday (August 2nd) after police were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of Packerland Dive, where they found a deceased individual. The incident was quickly labeled as...
GREEN BAY, WI
MLive

U.P. man suspected in homicides in Alabama, Wisconsin, assault in Michigan

An Upper Peninsula man is accused of a slew of crimes, including two homicides, across three states this week. Police announced today that Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is a suspect in a homicide and arson in Alabama where he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, WLUC reports. He was already suspected of a homicide in Green Bay, Wis., and an assault on a jogger in Gaastra, both from earlier this week.
GREEN BAY, WI
AL.com

Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County now suspected in Alabama homicide, reports say

A Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County is also suspected in an attack on a Michigan jogger and a homicide in south Alabama. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Michigan, was captured shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday in Shelby County. He had been sought since Tuesday when authorities identified him as the suspect in the death of a man found slain inside his Wisconsin apartment.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
