Bloomington Election Commission again seeks new director

wmay.com
Langfelder Wonders If Politics Impacted Wyndham Votes
Mayor Jim Langfelder is raising the possibility that politics might have something to do with the vote against putting more apartments in the Wyndham City Centre complex. Four Springfield aldermen have publicly come out in support of Langfelder’s opponent in next year’s election, city Treasurer Misty Buscher. Three of the four… Chuck Redpath, Kristin DiCenso, and Ralph Hanauer… voted against the zoning variance. The fourth… Erin Conley… originally supported the change but then switched her vote to “no” when it came up for a second vote.
wglt.org
Money from restorative justice marijuana tax flows to McLean County YWCA
McLean County is getting more legal marijuana tax money than just the amounts going to Bloomington and Normal. The YWCA of McLean County will receive more than $282,000 for its Labyrinth Outreach Services that helps women coming out of prison reintegrate into the community. It's part of a round of...
wmay.com
Bloomberg Harvard City Fellow Begins Work In Springfield
A Harvard graduate has begun work in Springfield in her new position as part of the inaugural class of Bloomberg Harvard City Hall Fellows. Sai Joshi joined the city’s Office of Planning and Economic Development on August 1st. She will focus on developing a “Whole Block Restoration” strategy for troubled areas of Springfield. Joshi is an architect with a focus on urban design, planning, and policy.
wglt.org
Normal Planning Commission hears from upset Wintergreen subdivision residents
More than 150 people came out for the Normal Planning Commission meeting Thursday, with most of them upset about proposed changes for future development in the Wintergreen subdivision. Despite the opposition, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the new preliminary subdivision plan and related zoning changes. If approved by the...
WAND TV
Macon County Conservation District awarded $2.9 million for addition to Fort Daniel Conservation Area
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Macon County Conservation District receives $2,917,380.00 from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation to add 236 acres to Fort Daniel Conservation Area. The grant will allow the Conservation District to adjoin an additional 236 acres to the existing 370-acre Fort Daniel Conservation Area. The...
wglt.org
State officials: Levels of 'forever' chemicals found in 3 McLean County community water supplies are not a concern
Many products we use every day contain chemicals that end up in our water supplies, and our bodies. At large enough quantities, those chemicals can be harmful. Exactly how harmful is unknown. Three McLean County communities recently detected measurable amounts of these so-called forever chemicals in their water supplies. Town...
wglt.org
McLean County stays at medium COVID level as hospitalizations are steady
McLean County stayed at the medium level for COVID-19 this week. New COVID hospitalizations are steady in the last week, based on data from the McLean County Health Department (MCHD). Weekly cases are down. The Centers for Disease Control recommends high-risk people in medium-level communities wear a mask in indoor...
hoiabc.com
Historic Peoria church starts coming down
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A more than 140-year-old church started coming down Friday. Hale Church, at 401 West High Street, is in a state of disrepair, making the task of demolition difficult. James Kosner, the owner of Jimax, understands that this will be a more lengthy demolition compared to...
Central Illinois Proud
Keith McDaniel hired as Peoria police community engagement coordinator
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Friday that they hired Keith McDaniel as the department’s community engagement coordinator. According to a press release, McDaniel will serve as a liaison between neighborhood groups and the Police Department. He will work with other City departments and organizations...
wcsjnews.com
Livingston County Health Department Will Host Tire Collection Event
In an effort to reduce mosquito breeding grounds by providing a means of environmentally safe tire disposal, the Livingston County Health Department will be assisting in the collection of unused tires. Notorious breeding grounds for mosquitoes, while sitting outdoors, tires often fill with stagnant water and nutritious leaves making them...
1470 WMBD
Deployment of Peoria-based Illinois National Guard unit
PEORIA, Ill. – Some of Peoria’s best are one again ready to help their country. The 709th Medical Company Area Support held a deployment ceremony Saturday, ahead of an assignment to help coalition forces in five locations over four countries, as part of what’s called “Operation Inherent Resolve” in Iraq and Libya.
wglt.org
Nearly 200 attend Secret Service research presentation at Normal West
Nearly 200 people attended a presentation on school violence research by representatives of the U.S. Secret Service Thursday morning at Normal West Community High School. The four-hour event was aimed at equipping those attending with the ability to identify student behavioral issues as early as possible, with the presentation based on years of research from the U.S. Secret Service's National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC).
hoiabc.com
Changing PPS schedule puts care centers under pressure
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - District 150′s new school calendar, starting two weeks ahead of the traditional schedule, means a changing impact on childcare providers. “It’s rough,” says Stepping Stones Learning Academy’s Haley Butler. “Everybody is on their own schedule now.”. The biggest shifts...
hoiabc.com
McLean County school administrators get federal info on preventing school shootings
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Less than three months after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, parents in Central Illinois are sending their kids off to start a new school year in Central Illinois. As a result of that tragedy, keeping kids safe is a top priority. “Our...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Man arrested in Macomb burglary; local auction company sold; Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg Service
A Tazewell County man was arrested in a burglary reported east of Macomb in May. Kyle Sebree, 30, of Delavan is being lodged in the McDonough County jail on $25,000 bond. A trailer, motorcycle, UTV, and ATV were reportedly stolen from a property in Salem Township. Some of the property...
Road closure ending in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The city of Champaign said a road closure that began on August 1 is ending on Monday. To repair storm sewers by SNC Construction, the city closed William Street between Prairie and State Street. It will reopen on Monday.
Data Shows 1 Metro Area in Illinois has more jobs than pre COVID
Spoiler...it's not Chicago, so which of the metro areas in Illinois has actually now grown more jobs than it had back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and overall as a state how close is Illinois to getting jobs back to pre-pandemic levels?. According to data from the website...
I-74 construction closing nearby Champaign road
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in Champaign next to Interstate 74 will be closed to through traffic this week as construction crews build a new storm sewer for the highway. Weather permitting, Anthony Drive will be closing on Monday between Dale and Dobbins Drives and will reopen on Saturday. While through traffic will not […]
hoiabc.com
The 91st Annual McLean County Fair kicks off Wednesday
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The 91st Annual McLean County Fair got underway today and a large crowd had already come through the gates. Last year was their first time back to normal after COVID and it was a record-breaking year. This year, they’re hoping to break that record...
WAND TV
Foundation launches in memory of Jelani Day
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A foundation was launched in memory of missing Illinois State University graduate student. The Justice for Jelani Day Facebook Page shared The Jelani Day Foundation. According to the foundation's website, the foundation will support families of missing minorities. Jelani Day was reported missing to authorities on...
