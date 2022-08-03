Read on thisweekinworcester.com
Related
Massachusetts Secretary Galvin files complaint against Maine man for scamming veterans
Administrative charges have been filed against a Maine man for targeting Massachusetts military veterans and service members in an investment scam.
Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.
NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
Yikes! It’s Illegal to Do This to Pigeon in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is not a stranger to weird laws. As one of the oldest states in the country, lawmakers have had hundreds of years to compile some pretty strange rules and regulations, many of which might seem strange in a modern world. I think it's fair to say that our founding...
It’s Illegal to Carry This in Bed of Your Truck in Massachusetts
The state of Massachusetts is home to a long list of strange and antiquated laws. Everything from growing goatees, to singing the national anthem and even mowing your law have some weird guidelines in the Commonwealth. Lawmakers in Massachusetts love to regulate different aspects of life, and driving is at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Woman pleads guilty to stealing benefits from Massachusetts veteran
A Rhode Island woman formerly from Massachusetts pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to stealing approximately $74,000 in Veteran Affairs (VA) and Office of Personnel Management (OPM) benefits from a veteran she was sworn to protect.
fallriverreporter.com
Governor Charlie Baker signs 10 bills into law, spikes prison construction moratorium
Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday afternoon spiked a prison and jail construction moratorium section from the nearly $5.2 billion general government bond bill, signing the majority of the bill into law along with nine other measures. Baker struck the section of the bill that would have halted expansion of the...
State Police see increase in fake Adderall distribution throughout western Massachusetts
Since April of 2021, the Massachusetts State Police CINRET-West Division has been focused on the increase in distribution of fake pills marketed as Adderall throughout western Massachusetts due to its large college communities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can You Conduct Your Own Home Funeral in the State of Massachusetts?
Not to sound morbid but I'm interested in Massachusetts funeral and burial laws. I'm not sure why I have this fascination. It could be because my father passed away when I was 13 or maybe because I'm a big fan of horror movies. Whatever the reason, I must have been a funeral director or an undertaker in another life.
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You
One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
westernmassnews.com
Animal welfare bill could impact meat supplies, prices
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An animal welfare ballot question approved by voters back in 2016 is set to take effect soon after being pushed back several months due to supply chain shortages. “There’s so many things that there’s shortages on, it’s almost like throwing salt on a wound,” said Larry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 beautiful but underrated places in Massachusetts
Have you even been to Massachusetts? If you have, then you know that it's a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer. You you actually live in Massachusetts then there is really no point in trying to convince you because you already know that there is something for everybody in Massachusetts. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most certainly find something for your liking here. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated places that you should visit, if you haven't already. Here they are:
WBUR
State lawmakers push to limit MassHealth's ability to recoup funds after members die
One of the proposed state laws left in limbo at the end of formal legislative sessions on Beacon Hill this week is an amendment to limit MassHealth's estate recovery program. MassHealth is the state's Medicaid program. It provides health coverage mainly to people with low incomes. Many people don't know...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers
It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Attorney General Healey urges appeals court involving transgender boy suing concerning bathroom use
BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general in filing a brief in support of a 13-year-old transgender boy who is suing his school district for banning him from using the boys’ bathrooms. According to the announcement, the boy is from...
Massachusetts Women for Progress accuses Petty senate campaign mailer of being ‘dishonest’ but campaign defends image, message
In the latest salvo in the senate campaign for the 1st Worcester District, Massachusetts Women for Progress accused Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty’s campaign of having a dishonest campaign mailer. The mailer in question features a photo with Petty in front of a large group of people. Cara Berg Powers,...
WBUR
Little has been done to correct problems at Bridgewater State Hospital, report finds
A new report found little has been done to correct problems at Bridgewater State Hospital, including the use of medications to chemically restrain patients. The Disability Law Center (DLC) found that the Massachusetts Department of Correction, which operates the facility, illegally used chemical and physical restraints on people in custody, lacks adequate services for those who speak limited English and failed to provide enough information about efforts to remove mold in the hospital building.
‘There really is no tension:’ Massachusetts police commission weighs clarity of force regulations, focuses on mental health crisis situations
A statewide police oversight panel took steps Thursday toward clarifying that Massachusetts law does not ban officers from using “proportionate” force when moving to hospitalize someone in a potentially dangerous mental health crisis, and members made clear they believe that potentially deadly options should not be off the table.
Extreme temperatures, demand straining electricity system in Massachusetts
BOSTON — It’s been 90 degrees or hotter in Boston a dozen days so far this year, and more scorching weather is in the forecast. Back to back days of oppressive heat that were once rare are testing our power grid. The networks of wires and substations that...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester, MA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.https://thisweekinworcester.com/
Comments / 0