Read on www.wglt.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wglt.org
Chicago journalist and radio host connects Latino music and the roots, history, and culture of Latinos in the U.S. and Illinois
Music can be viewed and “read” as a tool that shares a cultures values, roots, and history. That’s the gist of this Saturday’s illustrated music presentation presented by the McLean County Museum of History at the Normal Public Library. Chicago-based journalist Catalina Maria Johnson will provide a broad overview of music milestones over the last 75 years in the Latino U.S. as a way of understanding the history, roots, and concerns of Latinos in this land.
wglt.org
'We’re not going to stop': Group continues push to bring a grocery store to west Bloomington
The group that's been trying for years to bring a grocery store to the former Fox Plaza West shopping center in west Bloomington is still optimistic that it will happen despite a series of setbacks. The property failed to sell during a recent auction. Arthur Haynes is president of the...
wglt.org
Wilson 8/10/22
Today's programming is made possible in part by WGLT Day Sponsor Kay Wilson who says, “Happy 52nd Anniversary” to the Bloomington Planned Parenthood Clinic. Kay and others helped to establish it on August 10, 1970. Learn how you can become a WGLT Day Sponsor.
wglt.org
State officials: Levels of 'forever' chemicals found in 3 McLean County community water supplies are not a concern
Many products we use every day contain chemicals that end up in our water supplies, and our bodies. At large enough quantities, those chemicals can be harmful. Exactly how harmful is unknown. Three McLean County communities recently detected measurable amounts of these so-called forever chemicals in their water supplies. Town...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wglt.org
McLean County stays at medium COVID level as hospitalizations are steady
McLean County stayed at the medium level for COVID-19 this week. New COVID hospitalizations are steady in the last week, based on data from the McLean County Health Department (MCHD). Weekly cases are down. The Centers for Disease Control recommends high-risk people in medium-level communities wear a mask in indoor...
wglt.org
Nearly 200 attend Secret Service research presentation at Normal West
Nearly 200 people attended a presentation on school violence research by representatives of the U.S. Secret Service Thursday morning at Normal West Community High School. The four-hour event was aimed at equipping those attending with the ability to identify student behavioral issues as early as possible, with the presentation based on years of research from the U.S. Secret Service's National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC).
wglt.org
Money from restorative justice marijuana tax flows to McLean County YWCA
McLean County is getting more legal marijuana tax money than just the amounts going to Bloomington and Normal. The YWCA of McLean County will receive more than $282,000 for its Labyrinth Outreach Services that helps women coming out of prison reintegrate into the community. It's part of a round of...
wglt.org
'Built to serve all': Bloomington-Normal YMCA is set to open a $24 million facility
YMCA Executive Director B.J. Wilken explained each of the new facility's basketball courts will be named for YMCA values: caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility. After nearly a decade of planning and fundraising, the Bloomington-Normal YMCA’s new $24 million facility is set to open. The 76,000-square-foot building at 202 St....
IN THIS ARTICLE
wglt.org
Normal Planning Commission hears from upset Wintergreen subdivision residents
More than 150 people came out for the Normal Planning Commission meeting Thursday, with most of them upset about proposed changes for future development in the Wintergreen subdivision. Despite the opposition, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the new preliminary subdivision plan and related zoning changes. If approved by the...
wglt.org
Bloomington Election Commission again seeks new director
The Bloomington Election Commission is looking for its fourth executive director in two years as the November election approaches. Commission chair Denise Williams said in that time there was one retirement, one resignation by mutual agreement, and the latest, Suzanne Fahnestock, has left to do something else after only 10 months on the job. William said it's nothing bad this time.
wglt.org
Red letter day: Ag startup bought out by Bayer works closely with ISU researchers
A chemical and agricultural behemoth has bought a St. Louis-based startup company that works closely with Illinois State University, where researchers have worked to domesticate the weed pennycress into a cover crop and oil seed plant dubbed CoverCress. That plant is now producing a marketable crop. And Bayer has bought...
Comments / 0