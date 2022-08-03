ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

wglt.org

Chicago journalist and radio host connects Latino music and the roots, history, and culture of Latinos in the U.S. and Illinois

Music can be viewed and “read” as a tool that shares a cultures values, roots, and history. That’s the gist of this Saturday’s illustrated music presentation presented by the McLean County Museum of History at the Normal Public Library. Chicago-based journalist Catalina Maria Johnson will provide a broad overview of music milestones over the last 75 years in the Latino U.S. as a way of understanding the history, roots, and concerns of Latinos in this land.
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

Wilson 8/10/22

Today's programming is made possible in part by WGLT Day Sponsor Kay Wilson who says, “Happy 52nd Anniversary” to the Bloomington Planned Parenthood Clinic. Kay and others helped to establish it on August 10, 1970. Learn how you can become a WGLT Day Sponsor.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Bloomington, IL
wglt.org

Nearly 200 attend Secret Service research presentation at Normal West

Nearly 200 people attended a presentation on school violence research by representatives of the U.S. Secret Service Thursday morning at Normal West Community High School. The four-hour event was aimed at equipping those attending with the ability to identify student behavioral issues as early as possible, with the presentation based on years of research from the U.S. Secret Service's National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC).
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

Normal Planning Commission hears from upset Wintergreen subdivision residents

More than 150 people came out for the Normal Planning Commission meeting Thursday, with most of them upset about proposed changes for future development in the Wintergreen subdivision. Despite the opposition, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the new preliminary subdivision plan and related zoning changes. If approved by the...
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington Election Commission again seeks new director

The Bloomington Election Commission is looking for its fourth executive director in two years as the November election approaches. Commission chair Denise Williams said in that time there was one retirement, one resignation by mutual agreement, and the latest, Suzanne Fahnestock, has left to do something else after only 10 months on the job. William said it's nothing bad this time.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

