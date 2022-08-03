FORMER CUBETTE HEAD BASKETBALL COACH PASSES AWAY

Read on kwhi.com
KAT MARSHALL NAMED EASTON/NFCA ALL-AMERICAN SCHOLAR ATHLETE
The Northwestern State Softball Team placed 14 players on the Easton/National Fast Pitch Coaches Association All-American Scholar Athlete List, and one of them is from right here in Brenham. Junior First Baseman Kat Marshall, who played her high school softball for the Brenham Cubettes, made the list. In order to...
Texas A&M Announces Medical Retirement of Two Players
Donnell Harris and Hezekiah Jones are done playing football for Texas A&M
FAMILY NIGHT HONORS OUTSTANDING WASHINGTON CO. 4-HERS
A big audience packed the Washington County Expo Event Center Friday night for the 2022 Washington County 4-H Family Night and Awards Banquet. This year’s theme was, “And the award goes to…”. Multiple awards and scholarships were handed out as part of the evening’s festivities. The...
papercitymag.com
Inside a Little Belgian Farmhouse in Bellville, Texas
Jill Brown’s trove of books and mementos fill the library in her Belgian-inpsired Bellville, Texas retreat. (Photo by Jack Thompson) Jill Brown is a country girl at heart. “I grew up in Ohio on a family farm, and some of my fondest memories are plowing corn,” she says. “I’d rather be in the country than anywhere else.” So, at least twice a week, she heads to her farm in Bellville, Texas, a little over three hours from Dallas and near the town of Round Top and its antiques shows. Brown fell in love with the charming, historic town seven years ago while hunting for a rural house to buy and renovate. The right one never materialized; instead, she discovered six acres of bucolic woodlands and meadows for sale — the perfect land on which to build a family retreat.
BRENHAM POLICE CAPTAIN PRESENTED MERITORIOUS SERVICE MEDAL
A Brenham police captain was honored Thursday for his many years of service to the Brenham Police Department. Captain Lloyd Powell was recognized by the Brenham City Council for 25 years with the department. He was also presented a meritorious service medal by Police Chief Ron Parker. Parker said the...
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPROVES FIFTH SRO FOR BRENHAM ISD
The Brenham City Council agreed Thursday to bolster the law enforcement presence at Brenham ISD schools with an additional School Resource Officer (SRO). The council approved expanding the city’s interlocal agreement with the school district for a fifth SRO to rotate around campuses. Brenham Police Chief Ron Parker said the city was approached earlier this year by the district about the possibility of adding two new SROs, but could not fully meet that request due to staffing limitations.
Beto O'Rourke's "Drive for Texas" campaign stops in Brenham
BRENHAM, Texas — Ahead of the upcoming election on November 8,Beto O' Rourke, the Texas Democratic candidate for governor, visited Brenham, Texas as part of his campaign tour . O'Rourke announced at the end of 2021 that he would be running for governor against incumbent Greg Abbott in 2022.
The Fieldhouse anticipates 2023 opening on Riley Fuzzel Road
Fieldhouse will offer indoor and outdoor fields alongside a full kitchen and patio when it opens in 2023. (Rendering courtesy The Fieldhouse) Indoor and outdoor sports complex Fieldhouse has announced it is planning a late 2023 opening at 2007 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring. According to an email from Susanne McLeod,...
1 Injured After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
A multi-vehicle accident involving 3 vehicles on Tuesday is reported to have closed off some lanes in Bryan on Tuesday afternoon. Reports from the police personnel on the scene state that the cause of the accident is still under investigation. These reports also proceeded to [..]
Former Washington Redskins Ware Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend Near Houston
HOUSTON – An ex-NFL player has been indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Kevin Ware, 41, who played tight end in the NFL, has been indicted in the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. Pomaski was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021, and remains were found in December in north Harris County. Pomaski had been living with Ware when she was reported missing Ware, who played for the then Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004, is charged murder and tampering with a corpse. He has been in jail since June 2021 in Montgomery County on…
BRENHAM GAMECHANGERS HOSTING SCHOOL SUPPLY MARKET SATURDAY
The Brenham GameChangers are set to provide school supplies to families in need around the community. The fifth annual School Supply Market will be held tomorrow (Saturday) beginning at 9 a.m. at Brenham Middle School. Tori Bryan, project chair for the market, says this is Brenham GameChangers’ first year overseeing...
1 Person Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Tomball (Tomball, TX)
Houston Police Department reports state that an officer was involved in a motor vehicle crash on Thursday. The accident took place on FM 2920 and Buescher Road around 7:30 AM. HPD’s preliminary investigations reveal that the officer was on his way to teach a class when he faced a medical emergency. The officer’s [..]
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR VOLUNTEER APPRECIATION NIGHT SATURDAY
With the 154th Washington County Fair just over a month away, fair volunteers are invited tomorrow (Saturday) to be recognized and thanked for their contributions. Volunteer Appreciation Night will be held at Silver Wings Ballroom from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Guests can enjoy fellowship, snacks, drinks and music from Cody...
Bright Pink Gym and Chandelier in This Bryan, Texas Mansion
There seems to be a trend this week with the color pink being used on homes in the state of Texas. Earlier this week I was telling you about the Pepto Bismol Pink colored home for rent in Port Arthur, Texas. And then I was looking at other real estate options in Texas and I found this mansion in Bryan, Texas that has a bright pink colored gym (including pink weights), and a chandelier to make it one of a kind.
KLTV
College Station’s Hullabaloo Diner set to hit the big screen next year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The owners of Hullabaloo Diner have done it again! The diner is hitting the big screen after already being featured on Food Network and in a music video. The diner was recently used for a scene in an upcoming movie called “The Long Game,” and...
GRIMES COUNTY TRUE BLUE FOUNDATION TO HOST BANQUET AND COOKOFF
The Grimes County True Blue Foundation is two weeks away from hosting their second annual banquet. The banquet, which features a steak dinner, will be held on Friday, August 19, beginning at 6pm at the Grimes County Fairgrounds in Navasota. Guest speakers for the event will be Texas Highway Patrol...
SMITHVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT ENDS IN CHAPPELL HILL
A Smithville woman is in Washington County custody after a high-speed chase late Wednesday night out of Harris County. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a trooper was on Highway 290 near Mason Road in the Cypress area around 11:50 p.m. when the trooper spotted a 2015 Ford Fusion driving at a high rate of speed.
BRENHAM SUMMER MOVIE SERIES CONCLUDES FRIDAY WITH ‘FLOATS-N-FLICKS’
The fourth and final film of Brenham’s “Movies in the Park” series is set for tonight (Friday) at the Blue Bell Aquatic Center. The series wraps up with the second of the “Floats-n-Flicks” at the Aquatic Center. Gates open at 8 p.m., and the movie will be shown at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Forest services from across the country assist with Brazos County wildfires
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -With over 60 wildfires reported in Bryan in the last two months, the Bryan Fire Department has needed to call in extra help from forest services across the country. Robert Williamson, Bryan Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshall, said as a firefighter, its common knowledge that firefighters will...
12 PEOPLE PLEAD GUILTY AND SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
12 people plead guilty and where sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Joseph Scott Kruer, 42 of College Station, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance and Attempted Tampering with Physical Evidence. Shacarrie Latrice Dixon, 26 of Brenham,...
