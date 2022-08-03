Read on www.wilx.com
Related
jtv.tv
Lowder Wins Miss Jackson Crossroads Pageant
Peyton Lowder of Jackson was named the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant winner on Saturday at Western High School. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV. (August 6, 2022 10:48 PM) Soon-to-be Jackson College student Peyton Lowder used her pageant experience to win the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant at Western High School on Saturday.
New program launched for future Greater Lansing area pilots
A new program could get kids into an entirely different kind of classroom – the sky.
Michigan high school coaching legend Smokey Boyd dies
To the Michigan high school basketball and football community, Leo “Smokey” Boyd is a legend. “It’s funny, but even now I don’t refer to him as Smokey or anything else,” Saginaw Nouvel football assistant coach Greg Meter said. “He was always just Coach to me and his players.”
WILX-TV
Featured Guests
This year’s theme is Road Trip where the band will be playing songs like Holiday Road, Hit the Road Jack and Take Me Home Country Road. Local Farmer Provides Unique Prizes for 4-H Livestock Competition at Ingham County Fair. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT. |. By...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Summer Reading keeps Eaton Rapids kids ready for school
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Children of all ages celebrated the end of Summer Reading Friday at Eaton Rapid’s Playground of Dreams. Children enjoyed some fun after their hard work by running around the park and having a water balloon fight. They were even treated with an Kona Ice truck.
Grand Ledge board accepts resignation form superintendent
Friday morning, the Grand Ledge School Board is hosting a meeting to discuss the next steps following the resignation of their current superintendent.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker
Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
WILX-TV
Lansing School District: Bus provider, high school start time changing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing School District is dropping the traditional bus routes in exchange for a new deal with CATA. Superintendent Ben Shuldiner announced plans Friday for busing changes for Lansing High School Students, beginning in the upcoming school year. “The Lansing School District is incredibly excited to announce...
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit News
Michigan Marvels: Curwood Castle
Nestled in a bend of the Shiawassee River in Owosso sits a tiny castle straight out of a fairy tale. Built as a writing studio in 1923 by author James Oliver Curwood, Curwood Castle is a replica of a Norman chateau. The author designed it with help from architect Harold Childs of Lansing and hand-picked every stone in the side of the building.
Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
WILX-TV
Two-way traffic begins on Capitol, Grand in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers can now legally drive north and south on two major streets in downtown Lansing. Saturday, the city of Lansing uncovered stoplights and signs while crews repainted lanes on Grand and Capital between Oakland and Washtenaw. The city had been planning for the conversion for several...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wsgw.com
Bishop To Lead Motorcycle Charity Ride
Bishop Robert Gruss on a charity ride across the SaginawDiocese to raise money for Think Adoption Not Abortion, an organization which encourages adoption through billboard advertisements. The ride will take place Saturday, August 13th from 8a.m. to 6p.m. The ride begins in Saginaw and ends in Chesaning. The ride will...
Former MSU football player resigns from state Board of Ed, Whitmer seeks replacement
Former Michigan State University football player Jason Strayhorn has resigned from the state Board of Education, citing “new academic and athletic opportunities that require us to relocate as a family out of state.”. Strayhorn, who now works as a real estate broker and color commentator for MSU football games,...
jtv.tv
Events of August 5, 6, and 7, 2022
Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. Corner of Glick and Mechanic Streets, Downtown Jackson. Local farmers, fresh produce, crafts, plants, flowers and vendors. Fun in the Sun. 1 PM to 3 PM. I scream, you scream, we all scream for Chalk Art and Ice Cream! Join us at the Jackson District Library Eastern Branch to decorate our sidewalks with chalk art, watch an artist do a chalk art demonstration, and afterward, cool off from the summer heat with DIY Ice Cream in a bag.
WILX-TV
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tv20detroit.com
Changes coming to parking signs in Michigan for those with disabilities
LANSING, Mich. — Parking signs for those with disabilities will soon be getting a makeover. That's because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a pair of bills into law that would change them and offer better presentation for those using a wheelchair. Those bills were House Bill 4075 and 4076. They...
MLive.com
Jackson enters new era under Antonio Parker
JACKSON -- Antonio Parker is about to kick off his first season as head coach of the Jackson Vikings. The long-time Vikings assistant coach became the head coach this summer following Scott Farley’s departure to become athletic director at Western, and he takes over a program coming off a playoff trip in 2021.
BWL cracks open 100-year-old time capsule
100 years ago, a time capsule was stored at the former Municipal Power Plant Moores Park Station.
WLNS
Meet the sweet, mystery mutt Pigwidgeon
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Pigwidgeon aka “Pig” and his brother Errol were brought to the Ingham County Animal shelter when someone found them running down M36 in Stockbridge. The best guess from the shelter is that the furry siblings are mixtures of a cattle dog, an Australian...
Comments / 0