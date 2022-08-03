Read on www.lakeexpo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Laclede Record
Crashes end in fatality, multiple injuries
Two people were hurt in a 11:10 p.m. crash Tuesday on Route F, north of Pecos Drive in Laclede County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jacob T. Mitchell, 28, of Lebanon, the driver of a 1992 Kawasaki 2x1100 struck the rear of a northbound 2021 Honda C8500 driven by Caleb B. Whaley, 22, of Lebanon. Mitchell was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, while Whaley.was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Lebanon. The Highway Patrol described their injuries as moderate to serious. Both were listed as reportedly wearing safety devices. For more on this story see the LCR.
lakeexpo.com
Camdenton Man Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Crash
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Camdenton man was seriously injured Wednesday in a crash on Neongwah Bend Road. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Dennis Harmon, 67, was driving a 2020 Indian Roadmaster Motorcycle when the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
lakeexpo.com
1108 Whippoorwill Lane, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079
The perfect cove location! Deep water and current two well dock is included in this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath lake home. Custom cabinets and granite throughout both kitchen and baths. The lakeside deck is what will set you apart and be the place to entertain. Custom built in wet bar gives ample room to invite all your friends over to BBQ lakeside. This subdivision has community water and sewer system and no short term rentals allowed making it the perfect environment. Just a short drive off Hwy 5 in Sunrise Beach it is an easy drive or perfect full time residence. Parking allows room for 7+ cars. Ready to enjoy the rest of summer and beyond!
lakeexpo.com
Sunrise Beach Man Injured After Car Hits, Mailbox, Trees, Utility Pole
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Sunrise Beach man was injured Thursday in a crash on Purvis Road. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Donald Plum, 52, was driving a 2007 GMC Sierra when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox, several trees and a utility box.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakeexpo.com
918 Tuscany Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020
The UNICORN! This is the package you have been searching for. TOP FLOOR, rare, WEDGE unit at award winning Tuscany Condominiums. This non rental complex is beautiful, you are quick to see pride in ownership as many full time owners reside here. At the mouth of the Niagnua Arm at the 31 MM you are in the perfect boating location and only minutes from the Camdenton square. This upgraded condo lives like a home with huge vaulted ceilings, three suites plus huge laundry room and walk in pantry. Hardwood floors and amazing master bath! The decks have all recently been redone and this all tile, stucco lakeside deck is MASSIVE! Tons of outdoor space to enjoy lake living. Two boat slips and a 16,000lb boat hoist are included as well as the well appointed furnishings and electronics. Personal garage near the condo is available for additional $$. Clubhouse and heated lakeside pool are accessed as well as the condo and docks with no steps using either of the two elevators.
lakeexpo.com
Lake Area Man Accused In Early Morning Shooting, Found Hiding In Sunrise Beach Beauty Salon
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Sunrise Beach man has been charged in yesterday's shooting that left the victim shot in one arm. In the early morning of Thursday, August 4, Camden County Deputies responded to Nuttall Oak Rd for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived they found that the victim of the shooting had already been transported to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. During the investigation deputies discovered the victim had been involved in an argument with the suspect, who was later identified as 36-year-old Corbin L Everitt, of Sunrise Beach. During the argument Everitt allegedly produced a pistol and fired one shot, hitting the victim under the left arm. Everitt then fled the scene.
KYTV
Driver killed in a crash near Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man from Lebanon Thursday afternoon. The patrol reports a pickup driven by Junior McGuire, 66, crossed the centerline of Highway MM and hit an SUV. The patrol says McGuire was thrown from the pickup. The...
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakeexpo.com
166 Captiva Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079
The most unique opportunity at Lake of the Ozarks in a lifetime. Situated twelve stories high on the main channel with the most stunning views of the 12 MM. This view extends for miles in any direction you look. The interior features the best finishes with vaulted 14' high ceilings, media room, an amazing 1293 sqft outdoor deck area, truly a must see in person. Furnishings are available but not included in the price. Showings are exclusively by appointment only. Buyers must be prequalified or have proof of funds.
myozarksonline.com
Laclede County Accident Involving Two Motorcycles Injures Two
The collision of two motorcycles Tuesday night at 11:10 on Highway F north of Pecos Drive in Laclede County sent two riders to the hospital for treatment of injuries. The highway patrol says a 1992 Kawasaki ZX1100 motorcycle, operated by 28-year-old Jacob T. Mitchell of Lebanon, rear-ended a 2021 Honda CB500 motorcycle, operated by 22-year-old Caleb B. Whaley of Lebanon.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 4, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Thursday morning, Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Heck Avenue in reference to a disturbance. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller. The caller stated her boyfriend had pulled a gun on her during an argument. The suspect had already left the area upon Officer's arrival. No charges have been filed at this time.
Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden County deputies have arrested a person following a shooting early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a home on Nuttal Oak Road near State Highway 5 for a report of a disturbance with a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the suspect pulled a The post Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
PICTURES: Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around the Lebanon, Mo. area
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A strong line of storms damaged several structures, power lines, and trees in the Lebanon area Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area around 7 p.m. Viewers shared damage images from around the State Highway 64 area between Lebanon...
kwos.com
Charges are filed in a fatal car crash
A man from Olean is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal car crash last April. 65 – year old Chester McComb is accused of driving across the center line of Highway 52 in Miller County and hitting a car driven by Steven Thompson. Thompson died in the crash.
lakeexpo.com
Bear Bottom Resort - Fireworks!
Every Saturday in August, 2022, 9:45 p.m. WHERE: Bear Bottom Resort, 123 Bear Bottom Drive, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079. Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. every Saturday in August at Bear Bottom Resort!. Bear Bottom Resort is beautifully located on the water and features both covered and open air seating facing...
lakeexpo.com
OPEN! Hobby Lobby Welcomes Customers At Lake Of The Ozarks
It's open today. The much-anticipated Hobby Lobby craft-and-decor store opened its doors on Friday, Aug. 5. It's the first store, and meant to be an anchor, for the new Osage Commons shopping center in Osage Beach. The complex sits on the former site of the Happy Fisherman restaurant and Golden Door motel (and long before that, the legendary Aquarama mermaid show.) The site is being developed by the Staenberg Group, who obtained a TIF agreement from Osage Beach to help with project funding.
Pettis County woman dies Tuesday night following Highway 127 crash
A La Monte woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 127 Tuesday night. The post Pettis County woman dies Tuesday night following Highway 127 crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Camden County Fugitive ‘On the Run’ for Eight Years Taken into Custody
A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
KYTV
Storms knock out power across the Ozarks Thursday morning
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -Strong storms moved through the Ozarks Thursday morning. The storms have knocked out power in several counties. The scattered outages added up to more than 2,000. Viewers shared damage images from around the State Highway 64 area between Lebanon and Bennett Spring State Park. The high winds...
Felon Arrested at Budget Inn
Pettis County Deputies and the Pettis County K9 Unit received an anonymous tip Monday night about the whereabouts of a suspect with a warrant for their arrest. The tip stated the suspect was hiding in a room at the Budget Inn, 4710 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia. Pettis County Deputies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the K9 Unit responded to the motel room.
Comments / 0